The Government Procurement Efficiency List, Part II

Last week’s FAR & Beyond blog launched the Coalition’s Government Procurement Efficiency List (GPEL) for the new federal market. The GPEL will identify opportunities to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the procurement system to deliver cost effective, best value solutions to meet customer agency mission requirements. The GPEL will be shared with key stakeholders across government. The goal for the GPEL is to drive common sense procurement policy reform and operational optimization that delivers value and savings for the American people.
We look forward to followers of the FAR & Beyond blog providing their recommendations for the GPEL. Next week the Coalition will be reaching out to each of our industry committees seeking recommendations for the GPEL. There will be cross-cutting efficiency opportunities that will positively impact customer agencies and contractors across government. At the same time, there will be more specific, industry unique procurement efficiency opportunities that our individual industry committees will identify.
In February and March, the Coalition will be collecting, organizing, and refining the GPEL recommendations. Once the GPEL has been finalized, it will be published. It is important to note that over the years, a host of recommendations have been developed to streamline Federal procurement, reduce barriers to entry, and increase access to the commercial market. To kick start the GPEL, here are 10 efficiency opportunities for consideration:
Procurement is the great enabler leveraging the private sector to support every aspect of government operations. These efficiency opportunities have great potential to reduce total acquisition costs and improve performance for taxpayers. Implementing these reforms will increase competition and access to the commercial market, including access to non-traditional firms seeking entry to the federal market. Today marks the beginning of the GPEL conversation. Please share your efficiency opportunities for the GPEL with Greg Waldron at gwaldron@thecgp.org.
We look forward to working with the Administration towards common sense procurement that delivers best value mission support for the American people.
