This focus on government efficiency provides an important opportunity for a holistic review of the procurement system.

On Monday, the new administration begins with a focus on operational reform as represented by the Department of Government Efficiency (the DOGE). Importantly, the DOGE has already begun its efforts to review government operations and identify measures, actions and reforms that will increase operational efficiency, reduce costs and deliver improved government services.

This focus on government efficiency provides an important opportunity for a holistic review of the procurement system. Last week’s FAR & Beyond identified procurement reform as one of five procurement themes that will shape the federal acquisition marketplace in 2025 and beyond. In response, the Coalition is launching the Government Procurement Efficiency List (GPEL) for the new federal market. The GPEL is a list of recommendations to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the procurement system. We are seeking your recommendations, thoughts and analysis to include in the GPEL. Once we have collected and organized the recommendations, the Coalition will share the GPEL with stakeholders across the government procurement system.

Procurement is the great enabler. It provides the government customer the commercial services and products necessary to execute the mission. As we all know, the government procurement system is over-regulated, resulting in a highly complex and multi-layered framework that reduces competition and increases costs for government and industry. Many observers largely attribute the shrinking defense industrial base to the increasing difficulty in doing business with the government.

Procurement reform that reduces unnecessary, burdensome regulations and processes will speed access to the commercial market, reducing costs, increasing competition and promoting innovation. Any reform of the procurement system should also identify and address internal operational memoranda and guidance. Too often this stealth internal guidance establishes “policies” and procedures that limit government efficiency while directly impacting business operations of offerors and contractors. At a minimum such internal guidance should be made public and subject to review and comment. Finally, acquisition systems, programs, processes and reporting requirements should reviewed and reformed to identify and eliminate burdens and/or redundancies that increase costs, reduce competition and limit access to the commercial market.

Effective communication and engagement between government and industry is critical in implementing meaningful procurement efficiencies that drive best value mission support for the American people. We look forward to GPEL’s contribution to the dialogue on procurement reform and the Coalition stands ready to work with all stakeholders toward a more efficient and effective procurement system.

Please send your government procurement efficiency recommendations to gwaldron@thecgp.org.

