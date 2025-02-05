Agency political appointees: Don’t break the workforce you need — urge them to stay

I’m urging you to tell your employees what they desperately need to hear: you want them to stay.

You were appointed to lead a team to carry out your agency’s public mission. But right now, the agency culture that will enable that is being decimated.

Buyout incentives pushed on two million employees with “act now” timelines. Workers encouraged to report on one another. Indiscriminate, rushed return-to-office mandates. Retaliation against managers who express care for their teams. And barely a mention of the mission federal agencies exist to serve.

I don’t speak for all federal employees, and I very well could be wrong. But after more than 10 years in federal service across administrations, I strongly suspect this won’t be remembered as bold reform but as an unforced error. That’s why I’m urging you to tell your employees what they desperately need to hear: you want them to stay.

A self-inflicted wound to culture

All federal employees know that reform is necessary. And this administration has a mandate to do so. But as you step into your new role, ask yourself: What business strategist would recommend gutting institutional knowledge and demoralizing employees?

Yet this is exactly what’s happening. Encouraging all employees, top performers and battle-tested veterans alike, to walk out the door, and creating a workplace where fear and uncertainty replace motivation and mission. It’s a textbook way to destroy an organization from within.

I’ve never seen agency culture more degraded — and appointees need to know the risk of doing nothing. Right now, it’s creating a toxic, demoralized workplace. Not because we federal employees fear accountability, scrutiny, or don’t see the value of in-person collaboration — but because, through words, actions and silence, we’re being told our mission doesn’t matter, and that genie won’t go back in the bottle. While the stated goal is “efficiency,” decades of workplace research tells us that toxic cultures are anything but efficient.

These are your people

Your career employees aren’t obstacles to change — they are the ones who can make it happen. They’ve spent years, often decades, helping your agency deliver on mission for far less recognition and pay than their private-sector peers. They want to help you succeed.

Yet instead of being included in the reform conversation, given space to explain why their work matters, or assured they belong, they’ve seen their life’s work trivialized by a late-night email.

Urging them to quit with a single click, the flippant enticement to “travel to their dream destination” and being told their jobs, all 2.3 million of them, are “low productivity” — it stings.

The part that’s been hardest for me? The silence from leaders who should be standing up for the very people they were appointed to lead.

The ‘buyout’ aftermath

Some — maybe many — will take the deferred resignation. Can you blame them? If I’m honest, I’ve thought about it too.

Across the country federal employees are losing sleep, having anxious dinner table conversations about an impossible choice: Take the ‘buyout’ now or risk being forced out later by leadership that doesn’t seem to want you in the first place.

Beyond the trust this ‘buyout’ will erode, it will leave a depleted workforce, missing the very experts who could have helped you succeed. Recognizing this, some agencies have already issued carve-outs to protect critical services like veteran healthcare. Now is the time to consider the people in your agency facing this choice, the institutional knowledge and dedication you’re about to lose, and what happens when that expertise is gone.

The Feb. 6 Fork

Indeed, Feb. 6 is a fork in the road: it could be the moment your agency’s culture collapses. Because once trust is broken and expertise leaves, rebuilding takes years, and you don’t have years.

The federal employees who remain will do their best to serve you because that’s who they are. But this is your agency. These are your people. They aren’t standing in your way; they want to help you serve veterans, ensure farmers get loans, support disaster victims and so, so much more.

But it’s not too late. Instead of watching your agency be hollowed out, here’s one thing you can do: Tell your people — clearly and unequivocally — that you want them to stay, that you need them to stay.

Picture your first agency town hall after Feb. 6. You scan the faces of your team as you clear your throat and lock eyes with a few of them: How do you want to feel? And what kind of leader will you be, right now, when it matters most?

This commentary was written by a federal employee with over a decade of service with multiple agencies.

