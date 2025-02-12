Resign or stay? Federal workers are on the clock — Here’s how decision-analysis tools can help

A deadline from the Trump Administration was halted last week, and is now in the hands of a judge.

Living in limbo: An estimated 2 million U. S. federal employees were thrust into a decision they did not seek to make. A deadline from the Trump Administration was halted last week, and is now in the hands of a judge. When a deadline is set those employees will have to make a high-stakes choice: Take a buyout and resign, or they can choose to stay in an uncertain job environment, including the possibility of being laid-off or having significant changes in work duties or leave with a buyout. This current reprieve gives these federal employees a little more time, but the fundamental question for each of them remains: What’s the right move for your career and future?

When facing a fast-approaching deadline — especially one with major financial and career implications — the worst thing you can do is make a rushed decision based on fear or panic. Decision analysis tools are designed to bring clarity and logic to decision making. These tools spell out points of uncertainty, encourage you to consider multiple options, help you weigh options logically, and ultimately make a choice that aligns with your personal and professional goals.

Reframe the question — It’s bigger than “resign or stay”

Right now, it may feel like you have just two options: (1) Resign, take the buyout, and move on; or (2) stay, and face whatever changes come next. But reducing this decision to a simple yes or no limits your ability to make the best choice. Instead, take control and ask yourself the question from a larger viewpoint, such as: “What is my next career move?”

This small shift in perspective opens the door to more possibilities. Maybe you weren’t thinking about leaving, but now you are. Maybe this is the push you needed to explore consulting or the private sector. Maybe staying still makes sense, if it aligns with your long-term goals and the uncertainty is something you are willing to accept.

By broadening the question, you give yourself power over the decision, rather than feeling forced into a yes or no, neither of which may feel aligned with your goals.

Identify what actually matters to you

Federal employees are facing a career crossroads. But the right answer for you depends on you — your priorities, your finances and your future plans. Taking time to think about these now will pay off in terms of making the decision aligned with your best vision of your future.

What are the biggest factors influencing your decision? Here are some possible factors:

Financial security

Health and retirement benefits

Job stability

Work-life balance

Career growth

Type of work

Write down your top priorities. These will anchor your decision-making process and keep you focused on what truly matters, not just what feels urgent.

Explore more than two options

Now it’s time to think beyond just “resign or stay.” Here are some real options federal employees could consider:

Remain in your federal job (if feasible)

Seek a full-time private-sector position

Transition to consulting or freelance work

Use the buyout as an opportunity to pursue education, part-time work or a career shift

By expanding your choices, you take back control of the situation. Even though you did not choose the timing, you can still choose the direction you take.

Compare the consequences before they’re permanent

With a tight deadline, it’s easy to overlook the trade-offs between different choices. A consequences table helps visualize what each path actually means.

Option Income Stability Work-Life Balance Job Security Future Career Growth Stay in federal job Stable (for now) May change Uncertain Dependent on future policies Private-sector job Unknown, could be high Depends on role Less stable High potential Consulting/freelance Unpredictable High flexibility Market dependent High potential Part-time/education Reduced High flexibility N/A Long-term growth

By mapping out potential impacts, you remove the guesswork, and consider the options in terms of things you care about.

Account for uncertainty, because nothing is guaranteed

Even with data-driven tools, no decision is 100% risk-free. The key is knowing what risks you’re willing to take.

If you resign, think about the possible outcomes and how likely they are.

Finding a new job quickly (50% chance)

Facing a longer job search (30% chance)

Shifting to consulting and gaining flexibility (20% chance)

If you stay, possible outcomes could include:

Your role remains stable (40% chance)

Your workload increases due to resignations (35% chance)

Future restructuring or reassignments (25% chance)

The fact that the outcome is not certain makes the decision more difficult, but understanding the likelihood of each possible outcome can help you think them through.

The deadline Is paused, but the decision isn’t

The federal resignation deadline is on hold, but it won’t stay that way forever. This is an opportunity to step back, think critically, and make a decision that works for you.

Instead of making a rushed choice under pressure, use this time wisely. Reframe the question, identify key priorities, explore all options, compare outcomes, and prepare for uncertainty. Use decision analysis tools to make the best move for your future because the decision isn’t going anywhere—but your career can.

Kara Morgan is a member of INFORMS, the world’s largest association for professionals and students in operations research, AI, analytics, data science and related disciplines.

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.