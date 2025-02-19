Trump-era mandates threaten USPTO stability, trademark filings

With the new administration's push toward a leaner federal government, it could lead to unintended consequences for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

With the new administration’s forceful push toward a leaner federal government, sweeping measures like return-to-office mandates and resignation incentives are top of mind for many federal employees. As well-intended as these initiatives may be, they could lead to unintended consequences, especially for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The USPTO is a cornerstone of commerce and a bulwark of innovation, playing a critical role in the protection of intellectual property. In the name of efficiency, decisions by the Trump administration may create some serious challenges for the agency, ranging from staffing shortages to processing delays. Ultimately, these cutbacks could impact businesses that depend on timely trademark and patent approvals.

Unlike many federal agencies that embraced remote work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USPTO has leveraged telework since the 1990s. Currently, 96% of its workforce operates remotely across all 50 states. This model has enabled the agency to attract and retain top legal and technical talent. A mandatory return-to-office policy, however, threatens to upend this system, potentially driving an exodus of experienced personnel. Many do not live in Washington, D.C., and worry about uprooting their families.

Resignation incentives have also proven enticing for USPTO employees, even at the highest levels of leadership. Most notably, former Commissioner for Patents Vaishali Udupa’s recent decision to accept the Department of Government Efficiency’s buyout offer sent shock waves through the agency. Based on my conversations with UPSTO employees, her unexpected departure has exacerbated uncertainty within the USPTO and further eroded morale at a critical juncture.

USPTO agency impacts

The USPTO’s workforce is highly specialized and not easily replaced. It includes judges, examiners and administrative staff who have undergone rigorous training protocols and many who have decades of experience in patent and trademark law. Cutting and then rehiring staff to save money could mean years of training new employees to return to normal operational levels.

More broadly, USPTO employees may follow other federal employees in contesting the mandates based on current contracts, while unions that represent these workers are already preparing for what could be a long and drawn-out legal battle.

For USPTO employees impacted by the changes, the transition to the private sector or other potential roles within the government may prove difficult. With such a high degree of specialization in their current line of work, their expertise doesn’t necessarily translate to positions that are available outside of government, even within the realm of IP law. This may put many of them out of work.

Additionally, if large-scale cuts are made to the USPTO ranks, the number of IP experts seeking new work at the same time could saturate the job market. This may lead to wage drops in related fields and force seasoned professionals to look outside of their areas of expertise in search of suitable employment. In any case, the USPTO would be losing a wealth of institutional knowledge that has proven vital to its success up to this point.

Business and trademark applicant impacts

For businesses and professionals who work with the USPTO, such a massive wave of change will inevitably be noticed in turnaround times and other immediate consequences. The most obvious impact will likely be delays in the examination of patent and trademark applications. Companies that are currently planning new market entries or launching new products may see serious delays in their filings.

Trademark delays don’t just affect companies with products to sell, however. They can also negatively impact businesses that are actively seeking investors or those that are planning for acquisitions. Intellectual property — in this case, trademarks — is of high importance for anyone investing in or buying a company. The lack of registered trademarks could affect a company’s ability to sell for top dollar.

Given the potentially rocky road that lies ahead, businesses should prepare now for changes that may take place in the very near future. For example, getting trademark applications filed as early as possible will reduce the likelihood of falling into a processing backlog that could harm the business.

For business leaders who feel more comfortable with an expert’s guidance, partnering with an experienced trademark counsel can give them peace of mind and help them navigate rapidly-shifting waters. This will minimize procedural delays and open up new options for IP protection.

The months and years ahead will be nothing if not interesting for the USPTO and its staff. Between return-to-office mandates and other restructuring policies, it’s best to plan for staffing shortages, delays and legal challenges to changes being made by the new administration.

Companies that rely heavily on intellectual property protections will have increased risks of being unable to fight counterfeits and face potentially decreased valuations. Planning ahead — either on their own or with the help of legal professionals — is more important now than ever before for companies that rely on the USPTO.

Josh Gerben is co-founder of Gerben IP.

