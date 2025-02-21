When federal agencies embrace unified observability, employees are better equipped to address CX challenges

These bills build upon the government’s ongoing efforts to improve digital experiences for citizens engaging with the federal government.

In recent months, various customer experience (CX) bills have been progressing through the House of Representatives and the Senate, signaling the federal government’s continued focus on improving digital experiences for the public.

One new bill aims to designate an Office of Management and Budget service delivery lead, another would establish agency-specific customer service plans, and a third would expedite the federal procurement process. All three bills highlight the integral connection between people, processes and technology for comprehensive CX and employee experience (EX) enhancements.

These bills build upon the government’s ongoing efforts to improve digital experiences for citizens engaging with the federal government, such as the landmark CX Executive Order and the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experiences Act. However, the latest CX bills are much more tactical than prior guidance and recognize that organizational and procedural changes must accompany technology-based CX/EX efforts.

Providing our federal employees at service centers and beyond a great digital experience is foundational to helping them deliver a delightful experience when interacting with citizens, employees or peer agencies. If their digital employee experience is poor, it will negatively impact their ability to execute their job tasks. No one can be successful if their computer is slow, applications hang or crash, or it takes excessive numbers of clicks to complete a task.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly the case — federal employees are still hindered by outdated technology that’s burdensome to use and lacks the degree of insight necessary to swiftly resolve CX/EX issues.

In fact, approximately half of federal employees are frustrated with their current digital tools. To improve, agency leaders need to equip digital support staff with the insights and performance data needed to support the service center staff and mission critical systems. This can be achieved with unified observability.

Building a strong EX foundation with unified observability

Unified observability is an IT management strategy that captures full-fidelity data on every transaction across an organization’s digital ecosystem and applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to generate practical insights. Much like zero-trust efforts, unified observability can be categorized into user, device, network and application pillars for end-to-end insights into experience measurements, such as satisfaction, latency, errors, utilization and much more.

Organizations that embrace unified observability platforms can empower federal CIO and CX teams to quickly identify and address CX/EX concerns by integrating data from disparate sources to provide actionable intelligence and in some cases trigger automated remediations.

Agencies often utilize multiple clouds, dozens of applications and thousands of devices spread across the globe. For example, the Postal Service communications network contains more than 249,000 sub-networks that connect over 2 million devices such as scanners, tablets and smartphones. Identifying and resolving end-user issues in a complex distributed environment is like searching for a needle in a haystack.

By combining data from various pillars and generating a map of connected devices to illuminate dependencies within ever-evolving IT networks, unified observability platforms help agency CIO and CX teams rapidly identify the root cause of problems and contextualize immense volumes of information. Without this level of visibility and added intelligence, teams have to struggle manually to identify and analyze symptoms of issues to diagnose the problem.

While unified observability has led to improved CX/EX in federal organizations, implementing unified observability platforms requires considerable organizational change — a hurdle that some organizations are still trying to clear.

Agencies must embrace change to improve EX

Unified observability will only be beneficial to improving EX if it’s embraced by leadership and the workforce. Yet the 2024 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) found that only 59% of those surveyed believe employees in their unit view change as an opportunity. Moreover, only 55% believe management makes effective changes to address challenges affecting their organization.

Agencies and their industry partners must promote and nurture a high-trust environment to ensure IT modernization initiatives such as unified observability platform implementations are successful. High-trust environments prioritize candor, collaboration and teamwork. With high-trust guiding principles in place, agency employees and leadership will feel empowered to experiment and innovate with advanced IT solutions like unified observability platforms, which help focus continuous improvement efforts through data-driven insights.

While organizations may be hesitant to make drastic culture changes, the comprehensive and actionable data insights generated by unified observability platforms will ultimately help boost transparency within an organization while significantly alleviating administrative burden on employees and allowing them to spend their time on optimizing key constraints that result in outsized benefits. For example, identifying and addressing slow logins or crashing applications so employees are happier and more productive.

Giving time to what matters

Insights generated by unified observability high-cardinality data helps agency IT leaders make targeted data-driven investments, enabling the agency to maximize budgets and focus on work that advances the agency’s mission. For example, unified observability platforms allow IT teams to closely monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) such as empathy or latency, and measure the outcome of any CX/EX initiatives quickly and efficiently. Additionally, unified observability helps unify different teams across the agency and enables them to work in harmony, reducing siloes between departments.

While legislators continue to formalize CX policies to benefit citizens at large, it’s clear that agencies must act to improve service delivery for the American people. Unified observability platforms can ensure all changes are well-informed, impactful and aligned with evolving federal CX mandates.

With many of the currently proposed CX bills looking to centralize CX reporting, unified observability’s ability to merge data sets and help disparate departments collaborate would be highly advantageous for agency or federal service delivery leaders. As a result of the actionable intelligence generated by unified observability platforms, agencies can save valuable time and reduce strain on employees, effectively boosting EX and, in turn, enhancing public services overall.

Sean Applegate is chief technology officer of Swish, and John Pittle is federal CTO of Riverbed.

