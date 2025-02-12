Why I’m leaving

A 25-year federal employee says the evisceration of the federal workforce is happening and every single citizen of this country will feel its effects.

The author of the following op-ed is a veteran and long-time civilian agency employee who requested anonymity for fear of retribution.

I currently serve in the Senior Executive Service of one of the larger federal civilian executive branches of government. I have been working for the federal government for nearly 25 years, and believe, just as President George H.W. Bush is credited with saying, “public service is a noble calling.” I have dedicated my entire adult life to serving my country in one capacity or another. I spent my formative adult years serving this country in uniform, even spending time deployed overseas in support of multiple military operations like Operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom. Upon exiting military service, I spent some time in the private sector and truly felt as though something was missing. After a couple of years, I figured out that what I was missing was fulfilling my call to serve. At the next opportunity, I took a position with the federal government and never looked back.

To date I have worked through the second Obama administration, the first Trump administration, the Biden administration, and now the beginnings of the second Trump administration. In all my time in government, working for both Republican and Democratic presidents alike, I have never seen anything remotely close to the targeted evisceration of the federal government that is currently taking place.

Since taking office on January 20th, President Donald Trump has signed 56 executive orders, eclipsing the total number he signed in his first term. These executive orders, all but lifted part and parcel from Project 2025, are all part of a concerted, deliberate and nefarious plan to destabilize, defund and eliminate the vast majority of the federal government. Grover Norquist famously said in 2001, “I don’t want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub.” It would seem that all it took to make that a reality was a second Trump administration.

Make no mistake my fellow citizens, the efforts that are currently underway are going to be catastrophic to our very way of life as U.S. citizens. The complete and total overreach by the executive branch, at a speed and ferocity unseen by the federal government, has led to a state of confusion, failed service delivery and a complete and total breakdown of morale of the federal workforce.

Feds about to enter job market

The federal government is the nation’s largest employer, with an estimated workforce of 2.4 million. The latest executive order, entitled Implementing the President’s Department of Government Efficiency Workforce Optimization Initiative, specifically discusses allowing federal agencies to only hire one person for every four who leave their seat. While I am admittedly not a math wizard, even I can tell that amounts to a 75% reduction via attrition. The same EO also rescinds agency authority to fill positions and instead says that DOGE Team leads — the same 19-25 year old wunderkinds who Twitter/Space X mogul Elon Musk brought with him — can unilaterally determine if a position should be filled or not. The EO also requires agencies to produce plans and prepare for a “large-scale reduction in force” with an ominous omission of how many people, positions or agencies are headed for the scrap heap in the wake of DOGE’s obliteration.

The current deferred resignation, incorrectly named a buyout offer, is expected to be taken by 65,000 federal employees according to recently released numbers from the Office of Management and Budget. That is assuming that the ongoing litigation allows the program to move forward at all, given its dubious legal grounds. Couple that with 75% reductions via attrition as well as large-scale RIFs, and the nation’s largest employer is getting ready to dump a substantial amount of their workforce into an already belabored job market.

While the merits of shrinking government or even working to obtain efficiencies in what is arguably an overly bureaucratic environment are indeed worth discussing, doing this kind of surgery with a machete when a scalpel is required is not only foolish, but also cruel.

There has been no discussion of the end state goals of these massive reductions other than purportedly saving taxpayers money. One could argue that these reductions are really about enabling President Trump to cut the corporate tax rate to 15% to reward all his millionaire and billionaire campaign donors, but I guess time will prove me right or wrong on that one.

One thing is for certain: The evisceration of the federal workforce is happening and every single citizen of this country will feel its effects. Trump voters who rely on social services like Medicare or Medicaid, Social Security, federal student aid for loans or even Agriculture Department farm subsidies are sure to have surprised-Pikachu-face when the leopards that swore they wouldn’t eat their faces actually eat their faces.

The rest of us who saw this coming, who were called alarmists, conspiracy theorists or left-leaning liberals, can’t help but shake our heads and barely contain the desire to yell “I told you so,” despite being provided ample opportunities to do so.

No choice but to leave

Public service is indeed a noble calling. Well, perhaps it used to be. The deliberate effort to dismantle our government has left me and many others like me no other choice but to leave federal service now and take our chances, or later and be one of thousands of other job seekers flooding the market when the government finally closes the last doors of the agencies that make our current way of life possible.

While the government, like any employer I might add, has its fair share of poor performers, I would contend there are a lot more good people than bad. Every federal agency I’ve worked for was made up of good people trying to do the right thing for the American taxpayer. Did we get it right all the time? Absolutely not, but that didn’t stop us from getting up the next day and trying to do better again.

Among my federal employee peers, I would consider myself one of the good ones. I’ve spent my career slowly gaining the knowledge, experience and skills needed to change things for the better. I’ve been in the Senior Executive Service for three years now and, in that time, I really do believe I’ve made a positive impact on my agency, my team and our services to the American people. It is because I believe that public service is a noble calling that I cannot (or will not) stick around to watch good, hard-working people get fired with nowhere to go, or worse, be replaced with political appointees who are borderline zealots to this President, this administration and this fundamental dismantling of our government.

It is my sincere hope that when the dust settles from the Thanos-snap that is DOGE’s impact to the federal government, that whoever is left can pick up the pieces and rebuild. I just know I won’t be around to see it.

