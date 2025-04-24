Four lessons from the private sector on modernizing government IT infrastructure

It’s time for government agencies to take these lessons to heart and accelerate their modernization efforts.

Private companies have embraced AI, cloud computing and modern software to serve customers better and stay competitive. Government agencies should take note — because at the end of the day, their mission is to serve citizens just as effectively. Smart investments in technology can modernize IT infrastructure, streamline operations and improve service delivery. Here’s what government leaders can learn from the private sector.

Lesson one: AI is a game-changer for IT infrastructure

AI isn’t a future consideration — it’s happening now. Private companies are already using AI for cybersecurity, automation and customer interactions, reducing manual workloads so employees can focus on high-value tasks. Government agencies should do the same, integrating AI to improve efficiency and security.

Take the City of Amarillo, Texas. They’re using an AI-powered assistant to provide citizen services in over 50 languages. That’s a practical, real-world example of how AI can make government more accessible and responsive. And by partnering with the private sector, agencies can accelerate AI adoption while ensuring solutions are tailored to public service needs.

Lesson two: Invest in modern technology — now

Modernization isn’t optional. In the private sector, 70% of business leaders started investing in AI-driven transformation over a year ago, and 92% plan to ramp up spending in the next three years. The government can’t afford to lag behind.

IT modernization isn’t just about adopting new tools — it’s about ensuring the entire technology ecosystem is prepared for AI and automation. Yet, a recent GAO report found that nearly 25% of its IT-related recommendations since 2010 have yet to be implemented. That’s a problem. If the U.S. wants to maintain strategic leadership and deliver better citizen services, agencies must accelerate their digital transformation efforts.

Lesson three: Adopt a multi-cloud strategy for flexibility and cost savings

A multi-cloud strategy isn’t just smart — it’s necessary. The private sector has already shifted in this direction. Gartner predicts 90% of organizations will adopt hybrid cloud architectures within the next two years, with global cloud investment surpassing $700 billion this year.

Deploying AI workloads on-premises can cut costs by 50-70% compared to full cloud deployment. A mix of on-prem and hybrid cloud solutions gives agencies more control over data, enhances security, and ensures access to best-in-class services. The U.S. Navy’s Flank Speed Transition Initiative is a prime example — streamlining cloud operations into a single enterprise solution.

Lesson four: Streamline processes to move faster

Government agencies need to move at the speed of innovation. One way to do that: Establish dedicated IT working groups within agencies to coordinate modernization efforts. These groups can standardize IT adoption, reduce redundancies and ensure agencies leverage expertise from the private sector.

Modernization isn’t a solo effort. The private sector has already built an extensive knowledge base around AI and IT best practices. Government should tap into this expertise through public-private partnerships to implement solutions faster and more effectively.

The bottom line: IT modernization is about serving citizens

Modern technology isn’t just about efficiency — it’s about better service delivery. AI, cloud diversification and streamlined processes aren’t abstract ideas; they’re tools to improve national security, simplify government services and make agencies more responsive to citizens’ needs.

The private sector has proven that smart IT investments lead to real-world benefits. It’s time for government agencies to take these lessons to heart and accelerate their modernization efforts.

Surya “Suri” Durvasula, senior vice president and general manager of Dell Technologies Federal, is responsible for the full portfolio of enterprise systems, software, services, and client solutions.

