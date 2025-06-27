A change for a time that has come: New Federalism 2.0

When did it hit you that government is a bureaucracy characterized by uninterpretable rules and regulations, slow, unresponsive and funded at levels that seem to far exceed the results delivered?

For many people coming into government, including us many years ago, this situation seemed like something that needed change. That said, government efficiency and effectiveness was not considered sexy enough to be part of political campaigns or public discourse needed for busting the bureaucracy. The Clinton administration, to make government reform popular and support change, had Vice President Al Gore smash a government spec ash tray on a late-night TV show and pass out “Hammer Awards” to gain support for change. Why? Because numerous internal and external political constituencies fight change while few people have the power and incentive to make change.

As Nobel Laureates James Buchanan, Gordon Tullock and William Niskanen documented in their work on Public Choice Theory, government bureaucracy operates to inherently defend itself against rapid change or significant performance improvements. As young government workers, we saw the problems, but trying to change the government from within requires civil servants to choose between expending significant effort for small change or becoming an antagonist that involves career-ending battles, which rarely lead to positive outcomes. Our government has been an ever-growing 20th century conglomeration of several thousand programs, each operating in silos. It is now being changed by President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative.

Over the past 10 plus years, the federal government grew at a rate of over 6%, versus 3.6% in the prior 10 years when the Great Recession and War on Terrorism drove spending. Ironically, the rate of growth in mandatory outlays (e.g. Social Security, veterans benefits) over the last 10 years slowed to 5.7%.

Who saw this change coming?

The Trump campaign had a clearly stated agenda, but in the history of American government, there has been no precedent for the speed, scope and changes initiated in such a short period of time — less than 100 days. The President and his team have taken a microscope and outdone Al Gore’s hammer to the bureaucratic workings of government operations. Departments and agencies are now mandated to reorganize, make better use of technology and reduce contractors and staff to achieve smaller and more efficient, accountable and transparent operations. After we get rid of old institutions and right-size the workforce, what’s next?

The normal pace and protocols of bureaucratic procedures have been overturned and replaced with a new focus on eliminating all forms of waste, fraud and abuse.

Recently we joined together as the Management Advisory Group — a volunteer group of former President George W. Bush and Donald J. Trump appointees and have developed the answer — New Federalism 2.0.

Building on the foundations of our Founding Fathers (James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and George Washington), Richard Nixon in the 1970s introduced what he termed “New Federalism” — using block grant programs to redistribute power and harness the innovation of state and local governments. One effect of such concentration — beyond ineffectiveness and higher cost of government services — is the sense that the bureaucracy serves itself instead of citizens. Silo-based agencies and programs driven by hierarchy, rules, procedures and impersonality govern operations to such a degree that change and responsiveness to unanticipated citizen needs, changing programmatic conditions and opportunities for innovation cannot be addressed or acted on. While the federal government has been consolidating decision making authorities in Washington, D.C., as is evident with laws, polices and regulations being promulgated by the Congress and executive branch, technology and modern management systems have gone in the opposite direction using distributed systems. used the terms years ago that organizations need to be “loose and tight” to recognize the importance of having high degrees of freedom to act while maintaining control. Government can be both loose and tight. It can provide for flexibility — to respond to local needs and ensure accountability to the executive branch and Congress. Building on Nixon’s Federalism of the 1970s and incorporating the learnings of the Goldwater/Nichols Act of 1986, New Federalism 2.0 strikes the right balance of autonomy and accountability.

Government challenges are multidimensional and cannot be fully addressed with traditional government silos. It takes a new model of federalism.

How does it work?

New Federalism 2.0 is fully grounded in the belief of our Founding Fathers for a decentralized federal government structure and 21st Century management approaches.

First, it creates a system for rationalization of data and budget in the full context and nature of the problem it is addressing — ecosystem of delivery — federal, state, public/private partnerships, etc. to effectively and efficiently deliver services aligned to outcomes. Much like the models developed for the military integrated commands, the domestic side of the executive branch needs a new management framework that aligns budget and program requirements with organizations incentivized to focus on citizens rather than bureaucratic needs. This bottom-up approach empowers the Office of the President to effectively and efficiently drive performance and deliver solutions for highly complex interdependent needs to restore citizen trust in their government.

Secondly, like the Defense Department, New Federalism 2.0 shifts to a regional organizational model for service delivery for all government services that have a one-to-many relationship, e.g., homelessness, economic development, transportation, etc. A model that fits a diverse organization construct representing unique geographic needs, e.g., federal agencies, as : “The geographical structure is a good option for companies with a broad geographic footprint in an industry where it is essential to be close to their customers and suppliers. The geographical structure enables the company to create bespoke organizational structures that align with the location’s culture, language and professional systems.”

Given unique regional challenges and the complex delivery of government services via multiple federal agencies, state and local governments and public/private partnerships, in our model the regional director is delegated full authority to drive performance through integrated planning, budgeting and authority within a federal context.

Third, New Federalism 2.0 embraces modern management practices such as systems thinking, shared services, agile and state-of-the-art technology such as hybrid cloud, predictive analytics and AI. To support the regional construct, IT systems, data, processes and modeling will need to represent the ecosystem of service delivery — at the administrative level and delivery. This new construct will require a new level of IT architecture and technology tools that capture the full supply chain from inputs to results in a timely actionable manner.

The benefits of New Federalism 2.0 will be manifested and realized in performance execution. While highly complex national problems will now have the benefit of integrated federal response — aligning legal authorities with budget and expertise, but also have the authority to act swiftly and responsively to unique circumstances at the local levels. Innovation and creativity can flourish in this environment.

New Federalism 2.0 is a solution for a time that has come. Twenty years ago, we didn’t have the experience or the technology to swiftly adopt these new best practices. While our Founding Fathers recognized the importance of a decentralized government, our size and complexity of national problems moved our government in the opposite direction — toward centralization and an expert class of administrators. Today, we have the choice to again return to a new sense of normalcy where representative government balances the needs for national agendas and unity with discretion at the local levels. New Federalism 2.0 provides the Congress and the President the authority to set the agenda while permitting the execution to be conducted regionally with the direct input of their citizens. It necessitates an on-going conversation at national, regional and local stakeholders to ensure priorities are being met and performance is achieved consistent with expectations — delivering transparency and building trust in government.

Benefits of New Federalism include:

Closer to the citizen

Performance and budgets aligned and prioritized to local needs

Speed

Reduced bureaucracy and hierarchy

Reduced cost in service delivery

John Mullins has more than 40 years of successful experience in the public and private sectors building successful consulting practices, leading transformational change efforts within and across government departments and agencies, managing large federal programs and private sector consultancies. In the public sector, he has held multiple senior level executive positions in both career and political capacities, responsible for information technology, human capital, program management and served as the senior advisor to the director OPM. He holds degrees from the University of San Diego and San Diego State University.

Mark Forman is a distinguished executive with over three decades of expertise spanning industry and government. As the first administrator for E-Government and Information Technology (Federal CIO) by presidential appointment, he spearheaded groundbreaking reforms leveraging modernization and commercial best practices. He has an extensive understanding of government management laws and authorities needed for transforming government. Renowned for his thought leadership, he has delivered over 150 speeches worldwide and frequently appears in media as a trusted voice on government modernization and public policy. He holds degrees from the University of Chicago and Ohio State University.

