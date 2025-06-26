Modernizing air traffic control for a complex, crowded airspace

With real-time coordination, automation, and data integration, collaboration platforms support both near-term staffing relief and long-term modernization goals.

Two in three Americans say they are more nervous about air travel after a fatal mid-air collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in January and a slew of other following incidents, according to a Harris Poll.

These scenarios are symptoms of a system under strain. A deficit of 3,000 air traffic controllers, combined with recurring technology failures, is pushing air traffic control beyond its limits and compromising passenger safety.

In response, the Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called for a “brand new air traffic control system,” acknowledging that ATC systems built decades ago cannot meet today’s demands. But replacing analog radar and radios and antiquated copper wire-based communications infrastructure are only part of the solution. The real challenge is connecting the right people with the right data at the right time in their workflows.

An intelligent platform approach — one that unifies communications, automates routine coordination, and provides live situational awareness — can help agencies build a more resilient, responsive transportation and logistics systems.

Why intelligent collaboration is critical to ATC’s modern mission

The consequences of disconnected systems aren’t hypothetical. When radar feeds failed at Newark Liberty International Airport in May, more than 1,000 flights were delayed or canceled — not simply because hardware broke, but because there was no seamless way to coordinate and respond in real time.

Current ATC systems don’t lack data; they lack the ability to deliver it in actionable ways. Air traffic controllers, pilots, ground crews and maintenance teams must have visibility into flight status, weather developments and emerging operational concerns, and have the flexibility to change as situations do. That’s where intelligent collaboration platforms come in. These platforms act as connective tissue between systems and teams by:

Creating shared spaces where all stakeholders can access critical flight-specific information in real time.

Enabling collaboration across agencies, industry partners and roles.

Keeping teams connected even with limited network access through mobile and resilient platforms.

Supporting both routine processes and rapid-response coordination as situations evolve.

This approach is already working in other federal logistics missions. The U.S. Air Force’s Mobility Guardian 23 exercise coordinated 70 aircraft and 3,000 personnel across 13 million square miles in the Indo-Pacific using a centralized collaboration platform.

Instead of juggling fragmented emails, chat tools and hand-delivered files, teams shared live updates in one place. Despite degraded communications and the complexity of multinational operations, teams successfully executed mid-air refueling, medical evacuations and ground logistics coordinated through what was essentially a centralized digital command center.

Using automation to ease the pressure on overstretched controllers

The FAA is working to close the controller gap, but training new hires takes years to get ready for the complexity and stress of the job. Automation won’t fix the shortage, but it’s essential to ease the load.

Automated playbooks turn standard procedures into repeatable checklists and task flows, making sure nothing gets missed when the pressure’s on. Notifications and real-time updates keep teams in sync and errors down. For rookies, playbooks reinforce training. For veterans on overtime, they’re a safety net against fatigue.

Automation handles the repetitive. Controllers stay focused on decisions that need a human mind.

Crucially, playbooks can also evolve. Teams can adjust workflows based on real-world lessons or policy changes to improve performance over time. This is how automation sustains safety and precision — even when hands are short.

Modernizing ATC for a flexible, future-ready airspace

As Secretary Duffy put it, modernizing air traffic control is about building a flexible, future-ready system that could soon include drones, advanced air mobility and space travel. Intelligent collaboration platforms are key to shifting from legacy systems to modern operations by:

Delivering a human-to-information interface for fast, informed decisions.

Integrating third-party data to enhance situational awareness.

Ensuring data ownership and control for agency sovereignty.

Providing auditable communication trails for accountability and continuous improvement.

By connecting people, data and workflows in real time, these platforms help the FAA evolve at the pace of technology without compromising safety.

Modernizing ATC is a mission of resilience and readiness. Collaboration platforms are how we get there.

Matthew Heideman is vice president of public sector at Mattermost.

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.