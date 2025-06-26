The future of state and local agency deference after Loper Bright

Given the 6-3 partisan split that decided Loper Bright, we may see states reconsider their deference doctrines along those same partisan lines.

Much has been written about the seismic effect Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo has had on federal administrative law. Less discussed is the aftershock effect the decision may yet have on state administrative law.

For more than 40 years, Chevron required federal courts to defer to federal agencies’ reasonable interpretations of ambiguous federal statutes. Under this deference regime, a federal agency had substantial discretion to flesh out both the scope of its own authority and the goals of its regulatory agenda, free to act reasonably in all but the limited cases where Congress spoke directly to a regulatory issue. This came to an end in Loper Bright, which held that the federal Administrative Procedure Act requires federal courts to “exercise their independent judgment in deciding whether an agency has acted within its statutory authority.” Thus, when confronted with ambiguous or open-ended statutes, Loper Bright requires courts to decide which reading is “best,” rather than letting agencies decide which reading is optimal.

The court did not foreclose consideration of federal agency interpretations entirely. It reaffirmed the viability of Skidmore deference, requiring “respect” to be given to executive branch interpretations of statutes based on their persuasive reasoning. And despite Loper Bright relying heavily on separation of powers precedent, the Supreme Court decided the case on statutory grounds, relying specifically on the APA’s instruction for reviewing courts to “decide all relevant questions of law.” As a result, Loper Bright did not decide what level of deference, if any, state courts can or should give to state and local agencies.

Chevron was also purely about federal administrative law, but it had an outsized effect on state administrative law as well. According to the Pacific Legal Foundation, courts in 38 states give at least some deference to state agency interpretations of ambiguous laws. These generally fall into three buckets. The first bucket contains states that apply a strong level of deference akin to Chevron (e.g., Idaho, Massachusetts and Illinois). The second bucket contains states that have rejected Chevron-like deference (e.g., Arkansas, Delaware and Wisconsin). This bucket includes several states that have eliminated judicial deference to state agencies either through judicial precedent (Ohio), statute (Idaho) or constitutional amendment (Florida). The third and final bucket contains states that occupy a middle ground; for example, some states, including Colorado, New York, North Carolina and Virginia, apply a type of Skidmore deference where the degree of deference depends on the agency’s reasoning and expertise.

States also take varying positions on which types of agency actions are entitled to deference. Some states, like Louisiana, defer only to a state agency’s interpretation of its own ambiguous regulations, but not statutes. This is known at the federal level as Auer deference. This type of deference to federal regulatory interpretations was significantly limited by the Supreme Court in Kisor, and may ultimately be overruled entirely in the wake of Loper Bright. However, because Loper Bright did not expressly overrule Auer, circuit courts have continued to apply Auer deference.

Some judges have called for the elimination of state-level agency deference after Loper Bright, particularly in states that modeled their own deference law on the federal standard. Recently, a Georgia appellate court judge wrote in a concurring opinion applying the state’s existing Chevron-like doctrine that “the jurisprudential folly of Chevron is no more, and so the time is now ripe for our Supreme Court to follow suit and jettison [our own] patently unconstitutional interpretive doctrine.” But to date, no court has overruled its deference doctrine based on Loper Bright, and one state supreme court, the Hawaii Supreme Court, has specifically rejected the reasoning of Loper Bright and reaffirmed its continued use of Chevron-style deference.

Given the 6-3 partisan split that decided Loper Bright, we may see states reconsider their deference doctrines along those same partisan lines. In states that do narrow or eliminate their deference doctrines, it is possible — even likely — that agencies may reach more conservative interpretations of statutes and regulations so as not to invite a challenge, not only to the interpretation, but to the applicable deference standard.

But the partisan valence of agency deference is a new phenomenon. Chevron was a unanimous decision, and once counted even Justices Scalia and Thomas among its ardent defenders. Pre-Loper Bright, states that rejected agency deference previously have ranged from blue (Delaware) to purple (Michigan and Wisconsin) to ruby red (Arkansas). Reconsideration of agency deference may not break down entirely along the red vs. blue state divide, particularly when considered by state judiciaries that may be more ideologically complex than the partisanship of their state.

Some states may also choose to embrace (or reaffirm) the “middle ground” of Skidmore deference that the Loper Bright majority reaffirmed. Even this approach may have a significant impact on how state law is interpreted, given past research showing that federal agencies won cases more often under Chevron than Skidmore. But given the flexible nature of Skidmore deference, the exact approach developed by each state and the ensuing effect will likely vary significantly.

While Loper Bright may have decided the question of deference to agency statutory interpretations at the federal level, the future of deference at the state and local level is up for grabs–with enormous implications for the legal regimes governing individuals and businesses across the country.

Daniel Hay and David Carpenter are partners at Sidley Austin. Scott Lowder is an associate.

