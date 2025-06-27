The government wants efficiency. Operations research already knows how

Efficiency isn’t just about moving fast—it’s about making good decisions at every level of a complex system.

The newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has become a political Rorschach test. To some, it’s a bold attempt to streamline bureaucracy. To others, it’s a risky shortcut that prioritizes speed over long-term results. But whether you cheer it or question it, one critical point is overlooked: If we are serious about making the government work better, we draw more heavily on a powerful resource that’s been delivering results for decades — operations research.

Operations research (O.R.) is the science of better decision-making. It uses analytics, modeling and systems thinking to tackle large, complex problems — exactly the kinds that government agencies at the local, state and national levels face every day. Often working behind the scenes, O.R. professionals empower governments to do more not by cutting corners, but by designing smarter systems.

The track record is long and substantive:

Disaster response: In an era of increasingly frequent and intense natural disasters, FEMA has used O.R. models to improve how emergency supplies are allocated and delivered during hurricanes and wildfires, reducing delays and saving lives.

In an era of increasingly frequent and intense natural disasters, FEMA has used O.R. models to improve how emergency supplies are allocated and delivered during hurricanes and wildfires, reducing delays and saving lives. Airport security: The Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck — one of the federal government's most recognizable efficiency programs — relies on foundational O.R. principles like risk modeling, queue optimization and decision analytics to improve security while reducing operational costs.

Public transit: In New York City, O.R.-based passenger flow models have helped redesign bus routes, cutting wait times and improving service without adding infrastructure.

Veterans' healthcare: The Department of Veterans Affairs has leveraged O.R. to optimize appointment scheduling and resource use, reducing delays and increasing veteran access to services without increasing budgets.

Military readiness: The Defense Department has long partnered with O.R. experts to plan logistics, simulate scenarios, manage supply chains and strengthen strategic decision-making, vital in a rapidly changing global security environment.

What unites these examples isn’t a single technology or tool — it’s a way of thinking: focusing on the whole system, grounding choices in data, and balancing efficiency with impact.

That’s precisely where DOGE has an opportunity. The technologists leading the department bring skills in software and AI — but building lasting government efficiency requires more than code. It means deftly navigating intricate constraints, making tough tradeoffs, and respecting institutional legacies that demand structured problem-solving and long-term systems design.

Many of the techniques powering AI today — like optimization, simulation and decision theory — have deep roots in operations research. What O.R. brings is not just technical skill, but the ability to make those tools work within real-world complexity to deliver lasting value.

This work isn’t happening in isolation. The Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences (INFORMS), the professional society for operations research and analytics, has supported communities focused on public-sector applications for decades — from emergency management and healthcare delivery to infrastructure resilience and access. These researchers and practitioners know how to partner with government leaders, agency staff and other disciplines to implement practical government solutions at scale.

As the federal government explores how to modernize and improve efficiency while also delivering essential government services, there’s an opportunity to draw on this expertise. But it also depends on supporting the institutions that sustain it.

Efficiency isn’t just about moving fast—it’s about making good decisions at every level of a complex system. It’s about finding ways to make government work smarter and deliver tangible results to the American people and ensure good stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

This is a pivotal moment. DOGE is transforming the way that government works, but without grounding its efforts in the established power of operations research, it risks becoming another well-intentioned but ultimately failed initiative. To ensure DOGE’s ambitions translate into real and lasting improvements for the American people, embracing the proven power of operations research is not just a good idea — it’s an imperative.

Laura Albert, Ph.D., is a professor of industrial and systems engineering at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and was the 2023 President of INFORMS. Her research focuses on risk mitigation in the public sector, with applications to homeland security and emergency response. She was awarded the INFORMS Impact Prize for her work on risk-based security that influenced the development of TSA PreCheck.

Elena Gerstmann, Ph.D., is the Executive Director of INFORMS and a board member of the Council of Engineering and Scientific Society Executives (CESSE).

