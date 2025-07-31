Embracing an innovator’s mindset is essential to transforming how the federal government operates

While our government has been slow to engage with emerging technologies, our allies and adversaries are moving forward.

If the past few months have made anything clear, the Trump Administration isn’t interested in doing things the way they’ve always been done. The “innovator mindset” long embraced by tech companies is now gaining traction in Washington, D.C., presenting a powerful opportunity to move beyond outdated legacy systems and adopt emerging technologies that drive efficiency in public services and tackle complex public-sector challenges.

The administration is also accelerating efforts to rethink and modernize public sector procurement processes. Under most traditional models, taxpayers often endure lengthy cycles before realizing the benefits of innovation. A recent executive order now tasks the secretary of Defense with modernizing acquisition processes to expedite innovation across the defense industrial base. In doing so, President Trump is signaling strong support for commercial solutions and rapid acquisition pathways, including the expanded use of other transaction authorities, to fast-track new approaches to training, contracting and procurement.

On the civilian side of government, similar calls for innovation are emerging through initiatives like FedRAMP 20x efforts, which aim to drive efficiencies in procurement and government contracting — fueled by strong collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Emerging technologies like quantum and AI are advancing rapidly and already delivering real-world solutions and results in areas such as enhancing transportation networks and optimizing grid resilience, which is essential to meeting the growing energy demands of data centers. Moreover, these technologies can help alleviate supply chain strain for port operations, and boost domestic energy production. The Army Engineer Research and Development Center has even built a quantum-powered solution for wildfire management.

By embracing a forward-thinking approach to procurement, the U.S. government can accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies and address public-sector challenges with greater speed and efficiency. Some current platforms already reflect this way of thinking. For example, rapid procurement platforms like Tradewinds Marketplace, established by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, were developed to expediate engagement with emerging technologies such as AI and quantum to address national security. Similarly, the Department of Homeland Security’s Procurement Innovation Lab focuses on lowering barriers to entry and shortening procurement timelines.

But EOs are only part of the solution. Congress must also embrace an “innovator mindset,” because program funding and direction require congressional action. Stagnation in Congress poses a real threat to America’s leadership in emerging technologies. Consider that reauthorization of the National Quantum Initiative (NQI), which had bipartisan support, lapsed in September 2023. Several policy initiatives emphasizing near-term application development and creation of testbeds to safely test and deploy these technologies also had strong bipartisan support but stalled in the last Congress.

Some legislators are determined to jumpstart emerging technology legislation. Earlier this year, the House passed the bipartisan Fix Our Forests Act (H.R. 471) which included the Wildfire Tech Demonstration, Evaluation, Modernization, and Optimization (DEMO) Act, a bill led by Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.) to help accelerate government’s development and deployment of emerging technologies for wildfire response. The Senate is currently considering the companion bill. In the Senate, Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) reintroduced several bills related to creating sandbox programs and accelerating near-term quantum applications for the Defense Department. It’s imperative that Congress prioritize enacting these and other legislative proposals to ensure government programs are focused and funded appropriately.

While our government has been slow to engage with emerging technologies, our allies and adversaries are moving forward. The European Union recently released a call for quantum applications for air traffic management that explicitly includes all quantum technologies. China has committed $15 billion toward quantum technologies for a variety of different uses, including secure communications. The UK has funded projects with an 18-month or less timeframe to optimize manufacturing, emergency management and new drug discovery, while Canada funded a project to use autonomous vehicles for farming.

At a time when the government is pushing to achieve tangible results, adopting emerging technologies through rapid procurement platforms is essential. Technologies like quantum and AI are the most effective way to deliver public-sector efficiencies today. Swift action in Congress and within the administration is needed to fully leverage these advancements. While Washington, D.C., is not accustomed to moving at the speed of innovation, embracing this new speed is critical to delivering real returns on investment to the American taxpayer.

Allison Schwartz is vice president of Global Government Relations and Public Affairs at D-Wave.

