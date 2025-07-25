The U.S. need for more robust defense manufacturing calls for drastic changes in semiconductor production

In early April, the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) released a report offering a roadmap to ensure the U.S. can deter and, if necessary, prevail in a future great power conflict. The report warned ominously that the current capacity of the U.S. defense industrial base is insufficient to meet modern demands.

“(The U.S.) is struggling to simultaneously meet the current needs of the U.S. military and America’s allies and partners while preparing for future challenges,” the report states. “The chasm between U.S. defense strategy and defense industrial reality has been exposed.”

Perhaps no topic is more germane to this discussion than the U.S.’ current state of semiconductor manufacturing. Semiconductors undeniably serve as the cornerstone of modern military applications, devices and equipment, playing a crucial role in communications systems, encryption technology, radar systems, missile guidance and more. To a large degree, the sufficiency (or lack thereof) of the U.S. defense industrial base boils down to its semiconductor manufacturing, and the global race for industrial defense prowess is, at its core, a chips race.

Significant changes are needed, and new techniques hold promise

The U.S.’s ability to drive innovation across semiconductor-dependent industries like defense requires an acceleration of materials discovery. The “old way” of materials discovery and adoption was typically concentrated in overseas foundries and involved multi-step processes like photolithography, etching, deposition and clean rooms. This can be a slow and expensive process, leading to lengthy design cycles and significant materials waste.

To better meet semiconductor demand domestically, U.S. manufacturers must take advantage of advancements in chip design. An example of such a technique is direct local atomic layer processing. This is a digital, atomically precise manufacturing process that builds devices directly from atoms, eliminating the need for the many steps involved in the traditional manufacturing process, while reducing complexity and waste. It offers unprecedented flexibility and precision for designing and prototyping a wide variety of microelectronics, including those used in defense.

By enabling atomic-scale precision and control over materials deposition, technologies like direct local atomic layer processing can significantly accelerate design cycles and prototyping, helping to find new materials or combinations of materials that can satisfy the ever-growing compute and energy needs of defense applications and equipment.

Galvanizing rich U.S. resources

For the past several weeks, the looming threat of potential U.S. import tariffs being imposed on semiconductors has been sending shockwaves throughout the entire industrial defense ecosystem. First, there is the obvious risk of suppliers’ prices being driven up. But perhaps more saliently, the prospect of tariffs has raised unsettling questions regarding the U.S.’s self-reliance and resiliency in the area of semiconductor production. After all, the right confluence of events — another global pandemic; or a potential reunification of Taiwan (which the U.S. relies heavily upon for semiconductors) and mainland China, coupled with increasing U.S.-China tensions — could result in the flow of goods being disrupted and huge supply chain shocks, the likes of which we have never seen before.

Truthfully, I don’t think implementation of these tariffs will ever happen because they would result in such significant supply chain disruption, the nasty effects of which are still all too fresh in our memories from COVID-19. Still, the U.S. must work to increase its domestic semiconductor manufacturing, centralizing it within the borders of the U.S., because it is a matter of national security. As of now, many experts have warned that the U.S. is ill-equipped to handle skyrocketing semiconductor demand, driven by a wide range of downstream application areas like defense.

In addition to taking advantage of new manufacturing techniques, the U.S. must also update its overall approach. This means moving away from a model of heavily offshoring production to a small handful of multi-billion dollar foundries, to leveraging the nation’s comprehensive and rich arsenal of leading universities, startups and industrial R&D firms to collaborate, accelerate discovery and support the entire ‘lab-to-fab’ process (research, prototyping and manufacturing). This can all be achieved while keeping costs in check and integrating enabling technologies directly into their infrastructures.

The global semiconductor shortage, exacerbated in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighted the U.S.’s vulnerability in relying too heavily on semiconductors manufactured at overseas foundries. This significantly impacted various industries, including defense, and emphasized the need for robust domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and a more resilient, centralized supply chain ecosystem.

Let’s not have to learn that painful lesson twice. Semiconductor innovation achieved through materials discovery is poised to redefine the landscape of defense technology, promising enhanced performance, reduced size and weight, and heightened operational efficiency for new defense applications and equipment.

But without significant adjustments in the U.S.’ defense industrial base — specifically, new, advanced manufacturing techniques and approaches aimed at harnessing and empowering the nation’s rich resources — the U.S. risks falling behind in the global industrial defense race, as well as its ability to develop applications and products that empower and safeguard U.S. defense forces and ultimately contribute to a safer and more secure world.

Maksym Plakhotnyuk is CEO of ATLANT 3D.

