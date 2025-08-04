Leadership: A no-nonsense conversation

Leadership is not about being perfect. It is about being intentional. It is about choosing every day to lead with integrity, even when no one is watching.

Leadership defines who we are as a government and where we are headed as a nation. As the public sector continues to face challenges and rising expectations, every leader should take a moment to reflect: What kind of leader am I? What kind of leader do I need to be right now?

Before we talk about strategy, performance goals or transformation, we need to ask a few honest questions. Am I in the right role based on what I care about and what I do well? Do I genuinely care about the people I lead? Am I doing this for the right reasons? What kind of leadership is most needed in this moment?

These questions are not optional. They are practical and necessary. Throughout my career, first in uniform followed by federal service, I have returned to them often. They keep me grounded in my purpose. They help me stay aligned with what matters most. For me, leadership has always been about service. That means helping others grow, creating space for people to do their best work, and showing up in a way that builds trust.

Right now, we are living through a period of transition. Employees across government are asking for more support, transparency and leadership. Public trust is fragile. Policy priorities are shifting. New generations are entering the workforce with fresh ideas and higher expectations. At the same time, agencies are still trying to deliver on mission while balancing outdated systems, limited resources and evolving demands.

In this environment, leadership is not about rank or status. It is about presence. It is about how we show up each day, how we communicate, and how we support the people around us. Leadership is the energy we bring into the room. It is the tone we set. It is the consistency we bring when everything else feels uncertain.

Every day, leaders have a choice: What kind of leader will I be today? Will I create clarity or confusion? Will I build trust or destroy it? There is no one-size-fits-all approach to leadership. Some days call for structure and direction. Other days require listening, flexibility, and a willingness to slow down. Personally, I try to lead situationally. That means adjusting my approach based on the mission, people and environment. It is not always perfect, but it helps me stay centered in results, empathy and accountability.

At its core, leadership is service. That is not just a phrase; it is a mindset. It means listening with intention. It means owning your mistakes. It means modeling the same discipline, respect and humility you expect from others. In the federal space, where our work affects the lives of many, that level of leadership is not optional. It is essential.

Yet too often, leadership is treated as a reward rather than a responsibility. People are promoted for their technical knowledge or longevity, but leadership is a different kind of work. It requires emotional intelligence, communication skills and a deep commitment to people. Being good at a job does not automatically make someone good at leading others. And without the right support, even the most talented individuals can struggle when placed in leadership roles.

We need to take leadership development seriously. That means providing opportunities for people to learn how to lead, not just manage. It means creating safe spaces for feedback, reflection and growth. It means teaching people how to build trust, how to navigate conflict, and how to lead across differences. Leadership should not be a skill people are expected to figure out on their own. It should be part of how we train, promote and support talent at every level.

We also need to redefine what strong leadership looks like. It is not about having all the answers. It is not about being the loudest voice in the room. It is about building environments where people can do their best work. It is about removing barriers. It is about protecting your team and also challenging them to grow. Good leadership does not look the same in every situation, but it always involves courage, clarity and care.

As agencies think about the future of work and the future of government, leadership will be the deciding factor. Policies and plans matter, but it is the people who bring them to life. We need leaders who are willing to do the hard work of building culture. Leaders who listen and adjust. Leaders who understand that trust is earned through daily actions, not big speeches or formal authority.

If you are in a leadership role today, ask yourself a few questions: Are you creating an environment where people feel safe to speak up? Are you being clear about your expectations and consistent in your behavior? Are you lifting others up or getting in their way?

Leadership is not about being perfect. It is about being intentional. It is about choosing every day to lead with integrity, even when no one is watching. It is about deciding, over and over again, to be the kind of leader others want to follow.

The future of government depends on leadership that is worthy of the public we serve. Whether we succeed or stall as a public workforce will depend on how we choose to lead and whether we are willing to be part of the solution or part of the problem. Every action, every decision, and every interaction shapes the culture we build. Leadership is not just a role; it is a responsibility. The question is not whether leadership matters. The question is whether our leadership rises to meet the moment.

Michelle Sutter is a former military officer and public sector leader with experience in workforce strategy, leadership development, and human capital transformation. The views expressed are her own.

