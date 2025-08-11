The United States faces a rapidly changing landscape in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). Drones have evolved from recreational devices to critical tools for industry, public safety, and — alarmingly — criminal and adversarial purposes. As these threats have escalated, federal agencies and their contractors have been called upon to address gaps that state, local, tribal and territorial (SLTT) authorities have not yet been able to fill. President Donald Trump’s recent executive order, “Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty,” is a pivotal development for those tasked with protecting the nation’s skies.

Shifting responsibilities: What the EO means

To date, only select federal agencies — primarily the departments of Homeland Security, Justice and Defense — have had the explicit ability to mitigate illicit drone activity. This has placed the burden of response on federal teams, who must cover critical infrastructure, mass gatherings and high-profile events across the country. The new EO signals a shift, but in the immediate term, it may also increase certain operational demands on federal agencies.

Key provisions include:

● Federal task force creation: The EO establishes the Federal Task Force to Restore American Airspace Sovereignty, tasked with reviewing and recommending improvements to operational, technical and regulatory frameworks for UAS threats. This multi-agency group, chaired by the assistant to the President for national security affairs, will shape how federal teams coordinate and deploy resources.

● Immediate detection and enforcement duties: Federal agencies are directed to fully leverage their existing authorities to detect, track and identify drones in sensitive airspace. This includes deploying advanced technologies and conducting risk-based assessments to identify and designate protected zones around critical infrastructure and key events.

● Rulemaking and guidance: The EO instructs the Federal Aviation Administration to expedite new rules restricting drone flights over critical infrastructure and to issue updated notices to airmen. Federal employees will play a vital role in developing, implementing and enforcing new standards and polices.

● Integration with law enforcement: The attorney general and secretary of Homeland Security must assess how counter-UAS operations can be integrated into joint terrorism task forces, particularly for major events such as the World Cup and Olympics. This will require new protocols, training and interagency coordination — tasks that will fall to federal personnel and their support teams.

A federal burden remains

While the EO lays the groundwork for future SLTT government empowerment, federal agencies remain major responders for counter-UAS operations in the near term. The operational tempo is increasing as drone incursions become more frequent and sophisticated. Federal teams are not only expected to respond to incidents but also to provide technical guidance, training and support to SLTT partners who may currently lack the explicit authorities to mitigate these incidents. Today, the current lack of sufficient federal counter-UAS resources has made this type of support to SLTT nearly non-existent.

This dynamic is particularly acute during large-scale events or at critical infrastructure sites, where the presence of drones — whether for smuggling, espionage or disruption — poses a real and immediate risk. The EO’s call for a National Training Center for Counter-UAS, with a focus on preparing for events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics, underscores the scale of this responsibility. SLTT entities seeking to train in counter-UAS today have limited options, aside from specific vendor training. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) currently offers a Drone Assessment and Response Tactics (DART) course at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. Other, third-party instructors offer smaller, tailored seminars and classes.

Real-world risk scenarios

Incidents involving drones tailing law enforcement, dropping contraband into prisons or surveilling sensitive sites are no longer rare. Federal teams must address:

● Smuggling and contraband: Drones are used to transport illegal goods into restricted areas, challenging traditional interdiction methods.

● Espionage and surveillance: Unidentified drones have been spotted over critical infrastructure and major public events, raising concerns about intelligence gathering and pre-attack reconnaissance.

● Mass event threats: The potential for drones to disrupt or attack large gatherings requires constant vigilance and a rapid, coordinated response.

Prioritizing safe, mission-ready counter-UAS capabilities

For federal agencies and personnel tasked with airspace defense, the selection of counter-UAS technology is a matter of operational necessity and public safety. The executive order’s call for scalable, risk-aware solutions highlights the limitations of traditional countermeasures — such as jamming or physical interdiction — which can inadvertently disrupt communications networks or pose hazards in densely populated areas.

New generation counter-drone technologies, such as modern RF-cyber counter-UAS systems, present a compelling alternative. These tools enable security teams to identify, intercept and safely redirect unauthorized drones, effectively neutralizing threats while maintaining airspace integrity and minimizing disruptions to ongoing operations. By adopting non-kinetic, non-jamming technologies, agencies can ensure a measured response that aligns with both mission requirements and safety standards. The EO’s framework can encourage rapid integration of such advanced systems, supporting federal efforts to stay ahead of evolving UAS threats and uphold the security of critical national assets.

Looking forward: Bridging the authority gap

The EO’s most significant long-term promise is its potential to pave the way for broader SLTT involvement in counter-UAS operations. However, as of now, some legal and operational gaps persist. Federal agencies are under growing pressure to fill these voids, even as they work to train and equip their SLTT counterparts. These gaps include:

● Lack of authorities: The U.S. needs clear congressional authorities for SLTT and critical infrastructure’s security personnel to detect, track, identify and mitigate drone threats in the National Airspace System (NAS).

● A lack of federal resources, including counter-UAS personnel, federal funding and equipment.

● The U.S. is missing a flexible regulatory framework, such as a list of “safe” tested and evaluated equipment, and FAA performance standards.

Until there is action to more explicitly and widely expand SLTT authorities, federal personnel will remain the backbone for the nation’s counter-UAS defense. The EO provides the framework for a more resilient and responsive airspace security posture, but its success will depend on effective collaboration, innovation and the rapid adoption of advanced, non-disruptive technologies.

Federal leadership in a new era

President Trump’s executive order is a critical step toward a more secure and resilient national airspace. For federal agencies, it means certain heightened responsibilities, increased operational demands and a renewed focus on innovation and interagency coordination. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, so too must the strategies and tools used to protect the American public. The path forward will require not only federal leadership, but also a commitment to empowering partners at every level of government and accelerating the adoption of safe, effective, non-disruptive counter-UAS solutions.

Brett Feddersen is the vice president of strategy and government affairs at D-Fend Solutions, a counter-drone manufacturer in RF-cyber solutions. He is the chairman of the Security Industry Association’s (SIA) Drone Security Subcommittee and previously served in senior executive positions, including director of national security programs and incident response at the FAA, and transportation and border security director for the National Security Council at the White House.

