Rethinking grants as a strategic asset: Federal grants are under pressure, accountability is the answer

Grants are one of the government’s most powerful tools — and one of its most misunderstood.

Grants have powered some of the most important innovations in modern life. They have helped fund cancer research, GPS technology and national STEM initiatives that build our future workforce. Yet despite this impact, grants often operate in the background. They are undervalued, under-analyzed and too often overlooked when funding decisions are made. That must change.

When managed effectively, grants drive measurable value. Smart oversight reduces waste, improves applicant quality, and accelerates time to impact.

For example, one federal STEM program modernized its entire process by eliminating unqualified applications, streamlining evaluation, and delivering funds more efficiently to high-potential candidates. These results aren’t outliers; they represent what’s possible when grants are treated as strategic investments. Modern technologies, including AI and advanced analytics, are transforming how agencies evaluate proposals and accelerate impact.

This is a pivotal moment. With new mandates emphasizing cost efficiency and performance justification, federal leaders are being asked to go beyond grant management and start proving grant value.

This is not just about compliance. It is about credibility.

When agencies lack visibility into results, they risk more than budget cuts. They risk falling short of their mission. Programs can better defend their funding, build public trust, and strengthen impact by prioritizing transparency, accountability and outcome tracking.

Organizations should be able to track performance trends and areas for improvement through their grant management systems. This includes detailed analysis of underutilized funding, disbursement delays, administrative inefficiencies, geographic disparities, and budget inconsistencies. Additionally, these systems reveal how effectively programs adopt innovations and engage stakeholders, equipping leaders with insights to drive stronger outcomes and make more informed decisions over time.

Data and feedback provide another layer of visibility into the application process as well, ultimately increasing strong, qualified applicants. These systems can provide analytics on common errors, like incomplete applications, to help improve future criteria, as well as feedback surveys to continually improve usability. These capabilities already exist; the question is not whether they are available, but how effectively they will be adopted and integrated across federal programs.

The difference is not the size of the award. It is the clarity of the outcome.

Grants management should be treated as a strategic opportunity for modernization. That starts with measuring what truly matters: return on investment, grantee engagement, time to impact and alignment with federal agency goals. Success depends on systems that are intuitive, collaborative and designed to improve both access and accountability.

User-friendly portals, automated notifications and multi-channel outreach all support ease of use and accessibility to a broader audience. By providing guided application forms, templates and built-in collaboration tools, the quality of applications increases as well. Pre-screening, dynamic forms and access to support can reduce the number of unqualified submissions.

Grant management systems also help agencies measure long-term outcomes, including the impact of innovation and the depth of stakeholder engagement.

Across the public sector, digital transformation is already delivering results. Applications are easier to submit. Performance is easier to monitor. Funding gaps are easier to identify and close.

From local health departments to national research programs, the outcome is the same. Better data leads to better decisions. Better decisions lead to stronger results. Grants remain one of the most powerful tools in the government’s arsenal. Protecting the value of public investment means proving it clearly and consistently. That begins with leaders who expect visibility, systems that deliver it, and a shared commitment to maximize grants rather than simply manage them.

Frank Antezana is CEO and co-founder of iTech AG.

