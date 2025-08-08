The False Claims Act: Our best tool to fight time-card fraud in government contracting

Amid renewed interest in waste, fraud and abuse in federal government spending, the Justice Department recently announced a $6.5 million settlement with Washington River Protection Solutions — an Energy Department contractor responsible for significant nuclear waste cleanup at the decommissioned Hanford site, near the Columbia River. The settlement resolves a False Claims Act lawsuit originally filed by a whistleblower who alleged that WRPS defrauded the United States by systematically submitting inflated invoices for labor charges at the site — a scheme commonly called “time-card fraud.” And WRPS is no stranger to time-card fraud, having settled a similar FCA lawsuit for $5.275 million in 2017.

Why highlight these relatively small time-card fraud settlements from the far corner of the Pacific Northwest?

For starters, these are two of a growing list of time-card fraud settlements at Hanford. And not all of those settlements were small: CH2M Hill and several company managers paid nearly $20 million in criminal and civil penalties from 2013 to 2015, and AECOM paid $57.75 million in 2020. Of course, time-card fraud is not unique to Hanford, or to nuclear facilities. In 2015 the University of Florida paid $19.875 million for improper labor charges on hundreds of federal grants. Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation paid $31.65 million in 2018 in civil and criminal liability due to inflating employees’ labor charges on a Defense Department contract at a U.S. Air Force base in the Middle East. In 2020, The Scripps Research Institute paid $10 million to settle time-card fraud allegations on a National Institutes of Health research grant. And just last year, Consolidated Nuclear Security LLC paid $18.4 million to resolve a time-card fraud allegations at the Pantex nuclear weapons site.

Second, these settlements underscore several of the common characteristics of large-scale time-card fraud schemes: A government agency reimburses for labor costs, over a long term, for staff whom the agency does not directly manage. Perhaps surprisingly, only a small sliver of government spending meets these criteria. As a result, we can target the types of government projects that are most vulnerable to rampant time-card fraud, and then root it out. Certainly, the National Nuclear Security Administration facilities — like the Los Alamos National Laboratory, the Sandia National Laboratories and the Savannah River Site — which are largely operated by private contractors, make the list. Other likely targets include large-scale government-funded construction and infrastructure, cybersecurity and IT support, manufacturing, research, and environmental cleanup projects, operated by NIH, NASA, DoD and other federal agencies.

Finally, each of these settlements demonstrates how the FCA can respond to time-card fraud and recover substantial taxpayer dollars. So, how does time-card fraud work? And how does the False Claims Act combat it? First, some context.

There are two basic types of government contracts (with several variations): “fixed price” contracts and “cost-plus” contracts. Under a fixed price contract, the government generally pays a set price for the contractor’s good or service, regardless of the contractor’s actual costs. The contractor can increase profits by staying under budget, but the contractor who goes over budget loses money. But fixed price contracting doesn’t work well for every situation, especially for long-term projects that may involve shifting costs for the contractor. To encourage contractors to accept such projects, the government often agrees to share the added risks by agreeing to a cost-plus contract, in which the government pays the contractor a base price for the good/service, plus reimburses the contractor for certain “allowed” expenses. In general, time-card fraud schemes involve cost-plus contracts that allow the contractor to claim labor costs as an allowed expense.

At their core, all time-card fraud schemes involve charging for fictitious labor — hours billed for work that was not actually done. These schemes can take numerous forms, including:

• Stacking – staffing more personnel than necessary;

• Bankrolling – underreporting work to stretch out reported labor hours;

• Re-work – needlessly redoing completed work;

• Cross-charging/Mis-charging – allocating labor costs from a fixed price contract to a cost-plus contract or allocating labor costs from a private contract to a government contract;

• Misclassifying – billing for staff who do not meet contract requirements; and

• Inflating overtime hours.

Regardless of the method, time-card fraud is illegal. Contractors who bill the government for labor costs must have reason to believe — backed by appropriate documentation — that those bills are true and accurate. Otherwise, they could face criminal prosecution as well as significant civil liability under the False Claims Act, the most effective tool for combatting fraud on taxpayer funds. Time-card fraud schemes fit the FCA framework very well, since there’s little dispute that the government simply does not pay for hours that are not actually worked.

The FCA imposes up to treble damages, as well as substantial civil penalties, against fraudsters. And whistleblowers who (with an attorney) come forward and file FCA lawsuits on behalf of the government are generally eligible for guaranteed financial rewards of 15% to 30% of the government’s recovery from their efforts. When used most effectively, the FCA makes the government whole, punishes the fraudster (and hopefully deters future fraud), and rewards the whistleblower. Moreover, the FCA includes strong anti-retaliation provisions that protect whistleblowers from employment discrimination for trying to stop fraud.

If the new administration is serious about rooting out substantial and systemic waste, fraud and abuse in government contracting, then it should focus on time-card fraud at federal facilities, and the valuable opportunities for FCA enforcement through partnerships with whistleblowers.

Richard E. Condit and Cleveland Lawrence III are partners in the Washington, DC-based civil rights law firm, Mehri & Skalet, PLLC, where they co-chair the firm’s Whistleblower Rights practice group.

