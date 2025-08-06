What you need to know to achieve CMMC compliance

As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, complying with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is becoming increasingly important for organizations in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). For these companies, the CMMC framework developed by the Defense Department contains crucial requirements for contractors’ cybersecurity. It is important for your organization to pivot toward meeting CMMC standards. It is difficult to overstate the importance of CMMC compliance, as failing to meet standards can result in firms being disqualified from bidding for government contracts.

Understanding the CMMC framework

The CMMC framework is designed to ensure that defense contractors can adequately protect controlled unclassified information (CUI) and federal contract information (FCI). It comprises three levels of certification, each building upon the previous one.

Level 1: Basic cyber hygiene This level focuses on implementing basic safeguarding measures to protect FCI. Organizations must demonstrate compliance with 15 specific security practices, which include ensuring that only authorized users have access to systems and limiting access to only necessary functions. The goal is to establish a foundational level of security that all contractors should maintain.

Level 2: Intermediate cyber hygiene Level 2 serves as a transition between basic and advanced security practices. It encompasses all Level 1 requirements while adding an additional 55 practices, totaling 110. This level emphasizes the protection of CUI and requires organizations to implement more robust security measures, such as regular risk assessments and incident response planning. Companies at this level must also develop and maintain a system security plan (SSP) that outlines how they will meet the necessary security requirements.

Level 3: Good cyber hygiene The highest level of certification, Level 3, focuses on protecting CUI from advanced persistent threats (APTs). Organizations must comply with all Level 1 and Level 2 requirements, plus an additional 24 practices, bringing the total to 130. This level involves implementing advanced security measures, including continuous monitoring, vulnerability scanning and employing a formal risk management strategy. Achieving Level 3 certification demonstrates a contractor’s commitment to maintaining a high standard of cybersecurity.

Understanding these levels is crucial for executives as it sets the stage for assessing current practices and identifying necessary improvements.

Developing a strategic roadmap for achieving compliance

Once the CMMC framework is understood, the next step is to develop a strategic roadmap for achieving compliance. This process begins with conducting a comprehensive gap analysis to evaluate current cybersecurity practices against CMMC requirements.

Identifying gaps allows organizations to prioritize actions based on their impact and complexity. For example, if a company is currently operating at Level 1 but needs to achieve Level 3 compliance, it must focus on enhancing its security posture significantly. This may involve investing in new technologies, policies and training programs.

A well-defined roadmap should include clear milestones, timelines and designated responsibilities for team members. Engaging stakeholders across the organization is vital to ensure that everyone understands their role in achieving compliance. Regular check-ins and updates can help maintain momentum and accountability throughout the process.

Moreover, organizations should consider leveraging external expertise. Consulting firms can provide valuable insights and support in navigating the complexities of CMMC compliance. They can assist in conducting assessments, developing remediation plans, and providing training to staff.

Looking ahead: Preparing for certification and promoting long-term resilience

Preparing for CMMC certification is not just about meeting the minimum requirements; it is about fostering a culture of continuous improvement and resilience. Organizations must recognize that cybersecurity is an ongoing effort that requires regular evaluation and adaptation.

To effectively prepare for certification, businesses should focus on several key areas:

Continuous monitoring and auditing: Implementing a system for continuous monitoring of cybersecurity practices is essential. Regular audits can help identify vulnerabilities and ensure that security controls remain effective over time. Incident response planning: Developing a robust incident response plan is critical for minimizing the impact of potential breaches. This plan should outline procedures for detecting, responding to, and recovering from security incidents. Training and awareness: Investing in training programs for employees at all levels is vital for promoting a security-conscious culture. Employees should be aware of their roles in safeguarding sensitive information and understand the importance of adhering to security policies. Documentation and policy development: Maintaining thorough documentation of cybersecurity policies and procedures is essential for demonstrating compliance during assessments. This includes having a detailed system security plan that outlines how the organization meets CMMC requirements. Engagement with CMMC accredited bodies: Organizations should engage with CMMC accredited bodies early in the process to gain insights and guidance on what to expect during the assessment. This proactive approach can help ensure that organizations are well-prepared for the certification process.

By focusing on these areas, organizations can not only achieve CMMC compliance but also promote long-term resilience.

Ultimately, preparing for CMMC compliance is a strategic necessity that requires detailed planning and execution. As an information security officer, your proactive leadership in these areas will not only ensure compliance but significantly enhance your organization’s overall cybersecurity level. Remember, the goal is not just to pass an assessment but to cultivate a culture of continuous cybersecurity improvement.

Perry Keating is managing director and president of Protiviti Government Services (Pro Gov).

