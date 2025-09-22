Agentic AI can modernize government, but it can’t replace us

While we should be vigilant about AI’s risks, we also need to be visionary about its potential.

In 1954, a room-sized IBM 701 at the RAND Corporation helped the Pentagon allocate its Cold War defense budget. It was one of the first moments computing power began to rival ideology in shaping public policy. Today, we stand at a similar inflection point. But this time, the machines aren’t just calculating. They’re acting.

Agentic AI — software systems that can autonomously analyze data, detect inefficiencies and initiate actions — has the potential to transform how governments operate. These tools can track spending, flag anomalies, optimize programs and recommend decisions in real time. In a federal bureaucracy often weighed down by outdated systems and procedural inertia, that kind of speed is understandably attractive.

The timing is no accident. Years of federal budget deficits, public distrust and a political culture increasingly influenced by private-sector efficiency have created a bipartisan appetite for smarter, faster government. Agentic AI fits squarely into this narrative of modernization. But if history has taught us anything, it’s that technology, when used without caution, can do as much harm as good.

Consider the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, where banks and investment firms leaned heavily on complex mathematical models — like value at risk — to assess risk and guide decisions. These models, powered by data and algorithms, suggested that mortgage-backed securities were safe and the market was stable. But the models were blind to real-world warning signs like predatory lending and unsustainable housing bubbles. The result was a catastrophic collapse that the spreadsheets didn’t see coming.

Without critical human judgement paired alongside technology, the risks are too high. And in a world with agentic AI, the risks are greater than ever. The disruption of existing occupations, embedding of social biases into training data, environmental costs of large-scale AI models, and emerging concerns about cognitive decline from overreliance on AI — these aren’t fringe worries. They demand attention, not dismissal.

But if we focus exclusively on the risks, we may lose sight of AI’s ability to do good. For example, a 2024 study of California’s real estate market showed that introducing an AI model into the market revealed and eliminated racial disparities in home pricing. Here, AI acted not as a bias amplifier, but as a bias revealer, offering a more objective lens through which to view the data.

This dual reality — AI as both risk and remedy — is why we need balance. Recent debates, including one sparked by a Microsoft study on cognitive impacts of AI use, highlight legitimate fears. But so did the advent of motorized transportation, which arguably harmed physical fitness. Rather than rejecting progress, we adapted — developing gyms, public health strategies and fitness industries to preserve what mattered. We must take the same adaptive approach with AI.

While we should be vigilant about AI’s risks, we also need to be visionary about its potential. Imagine a future where AI doesn’t just react, but anticipates: where integrated systems alert families the moment they become eligible for benefits, where job training programs sync in real time with local labor markets, and where public health agencies detect disease outbreaks before the headlines hit. These examples aren’t science fiction. They’re possible with today’s technology — if we choose to build them.

To get there, we need more than new code. We need new capabilities. As AI assumes more analytical and operational tasks, public servants must shift toward strategic and ethical leadership. That means rethinking how we train policymakers — focusing not just on technical literacy, but on moral reasoning, systems thinking, and the judgment to guide tools we may no longer fully understand.

It also means governments must act. We need enforceable standards for algorithmic transparency, regular audits, human-in-the-loop safeguards, and rules that prevent automation from overstepping democratic boundaries. Public agencies should invest in use cases that demonstrate how AI can enhance — not replace — human decision-making rooted in evidence.

Ultimately, our optimism isn’t just about AI’s capabilities. It’s about humanity’s capacity to shape them wisely. Despite decades of progress, we haven’t embraced fully autonomous cars — not because we can’t, but because we’re not ready to cede that control. That instinct, to guide rather than surrender, is a strength. Let’s apply it to AI in government.

Because agentic AI will make government faster. Whether it makes it better still depends on us — on our values, our vigilance and our willingness to lead. No algorithm can decide what kind of society we want to be. That’s still our job.

Paul Decker is the President and CEO of Mathematica.

