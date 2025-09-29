Modernizing federal payments demands careful balancing

News that starting October 1, 2025, the Treasury Department will move to 100% electronic payments has been met with near universal applause. Indeed, Treasury Department’s ambitious plan to eliminate paper checks and expand electronic payments has the potential to deliver speed, savings and efficiency across the federal government. But modernizing the payment system is complex and presents a number of risks, especially if Treasury decides to expand its use of real time payment rails.

In June 2025, Treasury received almost 250 comments to its request for information on the executive order aimed at modernizing the payment system. Commenters all recognized the opportunities the move offers: faster access to benefits, reduced administrative costs, and a reduction in the rampant check fraud of the last few years. But they also warned that modernization is not just a technical shift but a governance challenge that could expose new vulnerabilities if not managed with care.

Today, Treasury already makes over 95% of its payments electronically. But the remaining fraction, which translates into millions of paper checks, is a costly relic. The government spends over $3.00 to print and mail a paper check, compared to around 15¢ to issue an electronic ACH payment. Multiplied across tens of millions of checks still issued each year, the difference is substantial.

But it’s not just the cost of printing and mailing paper checks that poses a problem; it’s rampant check fraud. Check fraud has surged in recent years, with Treasury checks becoming a prime target for criminals. Despite the overall decline in paper check use, fraud linked to mail theft has exploded since about 2021. Georgia State University criminologist David Maimon documented thousands of stolen or forged Treasury checks worth more than $140 million circulating on Telegram and dark-web markets in 2024. Treasury checks are especially attractive to criminals because of their legitimacy, higher dollar values, and faster clearing rules, which let fraudsters access funds before banks detect problems.

A broad coalition of banks and payment providers, led by the American Bankers Association and the Consumer Bankers Association, responded to Treasury’s RFI, applauding its move away from checks and toward secure electronic payments. They stressed the importance of expanding the government’s use of existing secure electronic payment systems, including real-time and bank-developed platforms, while simultaneously enhancing fraud controls. Their message was clear: Speed and security must advance together. Private-sector disbursement platforms echoed this point, emphasizing that electronic fund transfers are less likely to be prone to fraud and already benefit from consumer protections such as Regulation E and zero-liability debit card policies. They urged Treasury to ensure these protections carry forward into whatever new systems it adopts, so that modernization does not dilute the safeguards Americans currently rely upon.

But technology and service providers also warned that faster is not always safer. Conduent, a major processor of government payments, cautioned that fraud can occur on a large scale, or on an individual basis, such as through unauthorized access to account funds. And they raised a difficult tradeoff: Should incoming payments be held back briefly to allow for fraud and risk review, even if that slows the flow of funds? This tension between speed and oversight is something Treasury will need to grapple with over and over again as it advances its payments modernization effort.

Nowhere is this tension sharper than in the prospect of Treasury adopting real-time payment rails. Unlike the ACH system — where payments settle in batches and can sometimes be reversed — real-time rails settle in seconds and are essentially irreversible. Without uniform protections, victims of fraud could be left without recourse, or banks could be saddled with uncertain liability. The United States currently has two major instant payment systems: FedNow and the Real-Time Payments (RTP) network. FedNow, launched by the Federal Reserve in 2023, is a public-sector service that allows banks and credit unions of all sizes to send and receive payments that settle in seconds. RTP is operated by The Clearing House, a private financial services company owned by a consortium of the largest U.S. commercial banks, and has been in place since 2017. RTP is already widely used by large banks and integrated into consumer apps like Zelle. Both systems give recipients immediate access to funds, eliminating the delays of traditional ACH, and together these rails represent the future of U.S. payments.

Many banks today view fraud detection as one of the biggest challenges in supporting RTP, because real-time rails settle instantly with little margin for intervention. Real-time rails run 24/7/365, meaning banks can’t rely solely on traditional business-hours fraud monitoring. And authorized push payment fraud, where victims are tricked into authorizing payments, is one of the principal risks in real-time systems.

Treasury already offers real-time payment options through FedNow on a limited basis, and it will continue to face pressure to add RTP in the future. Commenters to Treasury’s RFI stressed that if Treasury moves to RTP, unless it imposes consistent obligations across banks and fintech providers, fraudsters will exploit whichever channels have the weakest controls. And if different payment rails carry different consumer protections or liability frameworks, bad actors will migrate to the least-protected rails first.

One significant risk associated with Treasury moving to real time payments is the way payments are currently verified today. Most people assume that when money is sent to their bank account, the bank checks the name as well as the numbers — but in the U.S., that isn’t true. Treasury and other payers rely on account and routing numbers only. The system doesn’t verify that the name matches the account on file. That’s why fraudsters can sometimes redirect government payments into accounts they control simply by providing the right numbers. Other countries, like the U.K., have fixed this with something called “confirmation of payee,” which alerts the sender if the name doesn’t match before the money goes out. Treasury doesn’t use this safeguard today because ACH, the payment network it relies on, was never built with name-matching in mind. But as Treasury prepares to move into real-time payments that settle instantly and can’t be reversed, adding confirmation of payee would be one of the most effective ways to stop fraud before it happens.

In their comments to Treasury’s RFI, consumer-facing groups and industry associations also pointed out equity and access concerns. Several groups flagged the risk of leaving behind vulnerable taxpayers who are unbanked or digitally unprepared. For these households, a too-rapid transition could mean confusion, delayed refunds or exposure to predatory products, especially given that the population still receiving checks is likely less tech savvy and thus more vulnerable to scams. Commenters stressed that beneficiaries must be fully informed and educated about how to safely receive and activate new payment options such as prepaid cards. They warned that without education and clear disclosure, modernization could widen rather than close financial gaps.

Together, the comments sketch a complex landscape. On one hand, electronic payments promise efficiency, better security than paper checks, and the ability to meet Americans’ expectations for instant transactions. But if faster payments are the promise, faster fraud is the risk, especially as Treasury contemplates a move to real time payment rails. Modernization will only work if fraud defenses keep pace. For Treasury, that means building consistent protections across every provider and making fraud checks just as instant as the payments themselves.

Linda Miller is president of the Program Integrity Alliance.

