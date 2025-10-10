An open letter to the President

Civil servants are hired based on qualifications, skills and merit, not political connections or loyalty to a particular party or President.

The civil service comprises the permanent, professional workforce that carries out the day-to-day operations of government agencies, regardless of which political party holds power. Civil servants are hired based on qualifications, skills and merit, not political connections or loyalty to a particular party or President.

Unlike political appointees who serve at the pleasure of the President, civil servants have job protections. They can only be dismissed for legitimate reasons like poor performance or misconduct, not because a new administration wants to replace them with political allies.

When I was little, growing up on the outskirts of Washington, D.C., my father impressed upon me the importance of choosing a career in civil service. He taught me to view it as an opportunity to make a difference in our communities and society — work that aligned with our values of contributing to the common good. A civil service position was one of prestige and respect.

It is with pride that I have dedicated a significant portion of my career to working within the federal government.

You have weaponized mass firings as a tool to exert political pressure, particularly during government shutdowns. You have stated that agencies and programs favored by Democrats would be specifically targeted.

Just as the federal workforce serves Presidents of both parties equally and without distinction, you are tasked with leading all Americans — not just those who voted for you.

The Founding Fathers deliberately designed the presidency through the Constitution to be intentionally limited yet energetic enough to govern effectively. Deeply concerned about both tyranny and weakness, they expected Congress to dominate domestic policy, with the President having more latitude in foreign affairs. They created three distinct branches of government to prevent the concentration of power, safeguard against tyranny, and protect individual liberty.

The Founders defined the legislative branch in Article I of the Constitution — making it the first and most extensively detailed branch for a reason. They saw it as the most powerful and closest to the people.

Mr. President, you were elected primarily to execute laws, not legislate them.

Government shutdowns are dysfunctional and illegitimate as a governing strategy. They are expensive, disruptive and deeply unpopular. Other countries with similar systems have mechanisms to prevent this crisis: If a budget doesn’t pass, the government either falls or operates on continuing resolutions. It is your responsibility to meet with leaders of both parties and negotiate their differences. If you want to lead this country, then lead — with intelligence, compassion and respect for what is best for all Americans.

You are perverting the rule of law by weaponizing government shutdowns as tools for revenge. It is cruel and inappropriate to threaten dedicated civil servants with mass firings to force leaders to bend to your will. You must allow us to return to our jobs serving the American people. Stop wielding a political hatchet over our heads and let us continue putting all Americans first, regardless of party affiliation.

I hope you can do the same.

– A federal employee

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.