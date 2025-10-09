GenAI moves to production: What federal contractors must do now

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is no longer a futuristic concept for the federal market. It’s a present-day force reshaping how agencies and their industry partners deliver on their missions. In fact, in a recent survey by Ernst & Young, 64% of federal respondents reported daily AI use. That number is likely higher today. As federal agencies tackle modernization, GenAI offers real opportunities to streamline operations, automate routine work, and extract actionable insights from massive data sets. But as with any transformative technology, the risks are real and require a measured, strategic approach from government contractors.

Why GenAI matters now for GovCon

Federal agencies are moving from pilots to production with GenAI. The Department of Veterans Affairs, for example, has advanced beyond initial pilots and is now scaling a secure, on-network GenAI chat interface for employees. This tool, similar to commercial platforms like ChatGPT but tailored for VA data and privacy needs, is in active use by over 40,000 VA employees as of May 2025. It assists with daily tasks, research and knowledge management. The VA is also integrating generative AI into healthcare delivery, including:

Leveraging the world’s largest linked genomic-healthcare database to enhance diagnostics and personalize treatment.

Deploying AI-powered programs to reduce appointment wait times, improve suicide prevention, and streamline document processing in clinical encounters and community care.

Training medical professionals in AI-driven methodologies through the National Artificial Intelligence Institute.

The General Services Administration has developed and launched an in-house generative AI tool, known as GSAi, designed to support staff productivity while meeting strict government security and privacy requirements. This tool features a chatbot, an API and an administration console for evaluating and managing different AI models.

The tool is currently reserved for internal use, with GSA actively gathering staff feedback to refine its capabilities and ensure it fits daily workflows. Over time, GSA plans to offer this tool as a shared service for other federal agencies.

For government contractors, these agency initiatives signal a wave of new business opportunities. As federal agencies move from small pilots to large-scale GenAI deployments, they will need outside partners to design, build and integrate secure AI solutions tailored to government requirements. Contractors can expect demand for everything: from developing custom GenAI tools and connecting them to sensitive data systems to providing ongoing support, compliance consulting and user training. The expansion of tools like GSAi as shared services across agencies also opens the door for contractors to help scale, adapt and maintain these solutions governmentwide. Contractors that combine technical innovation with rigorous security and compliance practices will be best positioned to win this new wave of government business.

Practical steps for responsible GenAI adoption

The path to responsible GenAI adoption begins with a thorough readiness assessment. Contractors should evaluate their organization’s technical capabilities, data governance practices, and risk posture to determine if their teams are equipped to build, deploy and monitor GenAI systems in compliance with federal requirements. Security and compliance must be prioritized from the outset. Frameworks such as the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) and National Institute of Standards and Technology’s AI Risk Management Framework are essential guardrails for safe and effective AI deployment.

Embedding security and privacy into every phase of GenAI development is critical, especially when handling sensitive data such as protected health information, which must meet HIPAA standards. In addition, building for transparency and accountability is increasingly important. Federal customers expect contractors to demonstrate how GenAI models make decisions, document data sources, and provide recourse for end-users. These practices are fundamental to building trust with agency partners and the public.

Navigating the ethical and risk landscape

GenAI introduces complex ethical challenges for government contractors, particularly regarding data privacy, algorithmic bias and stakeholder engagement. Addressing these concerns requires proactive measures, such as using diverse datasets to reduce bias, implementing strong safeguards for sensitive information, and collaborating closely with agency partners to align AI solutions with mission needs and public trust. Ethical deployment is essential to building a reliable federal AI ecosystem.

Alongside ethical issues, the adoption of AI presents significant risks, including the potential for misinformation, loss of control over advanced systems, misuse by malicious actors, and intellectual property concerns. These risks demand robust governance frameworks, clear policies and ongoing oversight to ensure secure, legal and transparent operations. Effective governance not only mitigates risk but also encourages innovation, empowering agencies to realize AI’s potential while protecting the public interest.

Collaboration and policy engagement

The complexity of GenAI also demands public-private collaboration. Initiatives like the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office and the Defense Department’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center offer opportunities for contractors to shape policy and share best practices. Active participation in industry groups, such as the Professional Services Council, can amplify voices in regulatory discussions and help ensure that new rules are both practical and effective.

What’s next for contractors?

The GenAI wave is here, and federal agencies are looking to their industry partners for leadership in technology, ethics, compliance and operational excellence. Contractors who invest in responsible GenAI adoption will be well-positioned to win new business, deepen client relationships, and help define the future of federal IT.

GenAI is a powerful tool, but its value in the federal market will be determined by how responsibly and transparently it is deployed. For government contractors, now is the time to lead by example.

Jessica Hetrick is vice president of federal services at Optiv + ClearShark.

