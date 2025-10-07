What codifying the Veterans Experience Office into law means for CX in government

For over a decade, the Department of Veterans’ Affairs has been at the forefront of pioneering best customer experience (CX) practices in government. In 2015, the agency created a formal division responsible for measuring and implementing strategies to improve the customer experience for veterans, the Veterans Experience Office (VEO). With the recently enacted ‘Improving Veterans Experience Act of 2025,’ the VEO and its efforts to strengthen the veterans’ experience have now been codified into law.

This legislation requires that the VEO and a chief veterans’ experience officer be in place, that there are sufficient staff and resources necessary for CX initiatives, that the VA secretary be advised about the accuracy and helpfulness of consumer-facing VA materials (such as the website) and about opportunities to improve the VA’s customer service, and that key CX functions get carried out. These include implementing CX tactics to increase veterans’ and other beneficiaries’ satisfaction with VA benefits and services, regularly reporting on CX metric to the chief veterans’ experience officer, guide policymaking, and continuously innovating and improving on service delivery.

With this law, the work the VA has been committed to for 10 years and counting is not only getting the acknowledgment it deserves, but it’s also shaping what CX means for all government agencies. Here’s how.

CX is becoming foundational

With the passage of the ‘Improving Veterans’ Experience Act of 2025, both Congress and the President have formally recognized customer experience as a core government function. This is a powerful signal that experience matters and hardwires CX into the DNA of the government. By embedding CX into the VA’s operations, systems, programs and technology through this act, leaders across government are recognizing that every interaction counts.

Operationalizing CX in government is here to stay and this is only the beginning. The PRO Veterans Act builds on existing legislation, directives and orders, such as the Government Service Delivery Improvement Act, the Integrated Digital Experience Act, the Office of Management and Budget directives M-25-21 and M-25-22, and executive order 14179, that calls for agencies to modernize and transform their products and services to be more efficient and effective. Also with the recent passing of executive order 14338, Improving Our Nation Through Better Design is another driver for the opportunity to further operationalize CX in government. Agencies that follow the VA’s practices that are now codified into law will be best positioned to achieve their mission outcomes — and those that don’t will fall behind, especially within the context of having to meet new requirements for modernization and transformation.

Pivoting to mirror private-sector CX practices

For years, the private sector has leaned into customer experience to create more value for consumers, get more customers to utilize their products and services more often, and retain more customers. The public sector has seen the results and is adapting.

For one, agencies like the VA are taking cues from top brands and putting customers at the center of every decision, recognizing that designing products and services around the customer’s wants and needs is more efficient and more effective than creating products and services based on the organization’s wants and needs.

Another lesson the VA and other public sector agencies have learned from the private sector is to embed CX practices and tools across the entire organization. They’ve realized experience doesn’t work if it’s just a directive coming from the top. Instead, every employee, from the frontline to the top, needs the power to own and improve the experience because employees are the most important part of the equation in delivering the products, services and experiences to the public.

The chance to reap the benefits of CX

The decision to hardwire the VEO and its CX efforts into law reflects how CX delivers measurable outcomes for government agencies, including better and faster service delivery, improved trust in agencies, and time back for employees to support their missions.

Making sure the voice of the veterans is front and center across operations is driving clear results and impact for the VA across trust, quality ratings and usage of agency services and benefits.

For the last 10 years, the VA has been checking in with veterans who use a range of services — including health care, disability compensation benefits, home loans and more — about their level of trust in the VA, and, as they’ve doubled down on improving the veteran experience, trust ratings have increased 25% from a low of 55% in 2016 to an all-time high of over 80% in 2024. At the same time, trust in VA outpatient care rose to an all-time high of 91.8%, up 6% since the agency first began keeping track in 2017. Trust and usage have grown together, with records for care and benefits delivered, enrollment in care, and applying for benefits set over the last couple of years.

By investing in the veterans’ experience, the VA has seen quality ratings improve. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services rated 2,872 hospitals nationwide on a five-star scale and only 36.8% earned four- to five-star ratings, with just 8.5% receiving five-star ratings. Meanwhile, the VA has more than double the national average of four- to five-star rated hospitals (77%) and nearly six times as many five-star rated facilities compared to the national average (48.7%).

AI-powered real-time customer experience feedback

Agencies like the VA rely on these technology solutions to gather, analyze and act on insights from millions of signals across the omnichannel experience — from contact center, digital and in-person interactions — to capture feedback that helps address citizens’ concerns and identify process improvements to further strengthen CX outcomes.

They’re also seeing that real-time listening and actioning needs to be embedded across every aspect of an agency, across every program, product, service, process and system, so teams can learn what’s working and what’s not and enable agencies to work better and faster at scale to achieve ideal outcomes for the public.

Leaders in public sector adoption of AI technologies for CX are recognizing that these solutions can’t be implemented in a vacuum. The needs of the customer and employee must be considered to ensure that whatever solutions are being used actually drive the desired outcomes they’re intended to support. In the case of AI technologies, they’re using responsible AI, so citizen information is protected and guardrails are in place to ensure the AI acts as designed, and they’re leveraging continuous listening to make sure the AI is having a positive impact on services and products.

Final thoughts

As a veteran and the former chief of staff of the VEO, it’s incredible to see the work by so many current and former government employees and the great work and partnership with the VA by the CX team and federal CIO at OMB — that’s been 10 years in the making to receive this external validation from Congress and the current President and receive ongoing support across multiple presidential administrations.

The culture at VA has truly evolved. Today every employee at VA is now empowered to own each moment and the overall experience. As a result, the agency has been able to achieve tremendous success and improve the lives of so many of our veterans, our heroes.

This law shines a light on the great work that VA is doing and what all agencies across government have the power to do. If leaders start with the customer in mind and embed customer feedback loops, design thinking, and accountability into their programs and systems, they’ll be able to reach their ideal outcomes faster and more effectively for the American people.

Lee Becker is senior vice president, executive advisor for the public sector and healthcare at Medallia, and former chief of staff for the VEO.

