How the inefficiencies of TIC 2.0 hinder agencies’ cybersecurity progress

Federal agencies face an ever-evolving threat landscape, with cyberattacks escalating in both frequency and sophistication. To keep pace, advancing digital modernization isn’t just an aspiration; it’s a necessity. Central to this effort is the Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) 3.0 initiative, which offers agencies a transformative approach to secure and modernize their IT infrastructure.

TIC 3.0 empowers agencies with the flexibility to securely access applications, data and the internet, providing them with the tools they need to enhance their cyber posture and meet the evolving security guidance from the Office of Management and Budget and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Yet, despite these advantages, many agencies are still operating under the outdated TIC 2.0 model, which creates persistent security gaps, slows user experience, and drives higher operating costs, ultimately hindering progress toward today’s modernization and adaptive security goals.

Why agencies must move beyond TIC 2.0

TIC 2.0, introduced over a decade ago, aimed to consolidate federal agencies’ internet connections through a limited number of TIC access points. These access points were equipped with legacy, inflexible and costly perimeter defenses, including firewalls, web proxies, traffic inspection tools and intrusion detection systems, designed to keep threats out. While effective for their time, these static controls weren’t designed for today’s cloud-first, mobile workforce. Often referred to as a “castle and moat” architecture, this perimeter-based security model was effective when TIC 2.0 first came out, but is now outdated and insufficient against today’s dynamic threat landscape.

Recognizing these limitations, OMB introduced TIC 3.0 in 2019 to better support the cybersecurity needs of a mobile, cloud-connected workforce. TIC 3.0 facilitates agencies’ transition from traditional perimeter-based solutions, such as Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Service (MTIPS) and legacy VPNs, to modern Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Security Service Edge (SSE) frameworks. This new model brings security closer to the user and the data, improving performance, scalability and visibility across hybrid environments.

The inefficiencies of TIC 2.0

In addition to the inefficiencies of a “castle and moat” architecture, TIC 2.0 presents significant trade-offs for agencies operating in hybrid and multi-cloud environments:

Latency on end users: TIC 2.0 moves data to where the security is located, rather than positioning security closer to where the data resides. This slows performance, hampers visibility, and frustrates end users.

Legacy systems challenges: outdated hardware and rigid network paths prevent IT teams from managing access dynamically. While modern technologies deliver richer visibility and stronger data protection, legacy architectures hold agencies back from adopting them at scale.

Outages and disruptions: past TIC iterations often struggle to integrate cloud services with modern security tools. This can create bottlenecks and downtime that disrupt operations and delay modernization efforts.

TIC 3.0 was designed specifically to overcome these challenges, offering a more flexible, distributed framework that aligns with modern security and mission requirements.

“TIC tax” on agencies — and users

TIC 2.0 also results in higher operational and performance costs. Since TIC 2.0 relies on traditional perimeter-based solutions — such as legacy VPNs, expensive private circuits and inflexible, vulnerable firewall stacks — agencies often face additional investments to maintain these outdated systems, a burden commonly referred to as the “TIC Tax.”

But the TIC Tax isn’t just financial. It also shows up in hidden costs to the end user. Under TIC 2.0, network traffic must be routed through a small number of approved TIC Access Points, most of which are concentrated around Washington, D.C. As a result, a user on the West Coast or at an embassy overseas may find their traffic backhauled thousands of miles before reaching its destination.

In an era where modern applications are measured in milliseconds, those delays translate into lost productivity, degraded user experience, and architectural inefficiency. What many users don’t realize is that a single web session isn’t just one exchange; it’s often thousands of tiny connections constantly flowing between the user’s device and the application server. Each of those interactions takes time, and when traffic must travel back and forth across the country — or around the world — the cumulative delay becomes a real, felt cost for the end user.

Every detour adds friction, not only for users trying to access applications, but also for security teams struggling to manage complex routing paths that no longer align with how distributed work and cloud-based systems operate. That’s why OMB, CISA and the General Services Administration have worked together under TIC 3.0 to modernize connectivity, eliminating the need for backhauling and enabling secure, direct-to-cloud options that prioritize both performance and protection.

For example, agencies adopting TIC 3.0 can leverage broadband internet services (BIS), a lower-cost, more flexible transport option that connects users directly to agency networks and cloud services through software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and SASE solutions.

With BIS, agencies are no longer constrained to rely on costly, fixed point-to-point or MPLS circuits to connect branch offices, data centers, headquarters and cloud environments. Instead, they can securely leverage commercial internet services to simplify connectivity, improve resiliency, and accelerate access to applications. This approach not only reduces operational expenses but also minimizes latency, supports zero trust principles, and enables agencies to build a safe, flexible and repeatable solution that meets TIC security objectives without taxing the user experience.

How TIC 2.0 hinders zero trust progress

Another inefficiency — and perhaps one of the most significant — of TIC 2.0 is its incompatibility with zero trust principles. As federal leaders move into the next phase of zero trust, focused on efficiency, automation and rationalizing cyber investments, TIC 2.0’s limitations are even more apparent.

Under TIC 2.0’s “castle and moat” model, all traffic, whether for email, web services or domain name systems, must be routed through a small number of geographically constrained access points. TIC 3.0, in contrast, adopts a decentralized model that leverages SASE and SSE platforms to enforce policy closer to the user and data source, improving both security and performance.

To visualize the difference, think of entering a baseball stadium. Under TIC 2.0’s “castle and moat” approach, once you show your ticket at the entrance, you can move freely throughout the stadium. TIC 3.0’s decentralized approach still checks your ticket, but ushers and staff ensure you stay in the right section, verifying continuously rather than once.

At its core, TIC 3.0 is about moving trust decisions closer to the resource. Unlike TIC 2.0, where data must travel to centralized security stacks, TIC 3.0 brings enforcement to the edge, closer to where users, devices and workloads actually reside. This aligns directly with zero trust principles of continuous verification, least privilege access and minimized attack surface.

How TIC 3.0 addresses TIC 2.0 inefficiencies

By decentralizing security and embracing SASE-based architectures, TIC 3.0 reduces latency, increases efficiency and enables agencies to apply modern cybersecurity practices more effectively. It gives system owners better visibility and control over network operations while allowing IT teams to manage threats in real time. The result is smoother, faster and more resilient user experiences.

With TIC 3.0, agencies can finally break free from the limitations of earlier TIC iterations. This modern framework not only resolves past inefficiencies, it creates a scalable, cloud-first foundation that evolves with emerging threats and technologies. TIC 3.0 supports zero trust priorities around integration, efficiency and rationalized investment, helping agencies shift from maintaining legacy infrastructure to enabling secure digital transformation.

Federal IT modernization isn’t just about replacing technology; it’s about redefining trust, performance and resilience for a cloud-first world. TIC 3.0 provides the framework, but true transformation comes from operationalizing that framework through platforms that are global, scalable, and adaptive to mission needs.

By extending security to where users and data truly live — at the edge — agencies can modernize without compromise: improving performance while advancing zero trust maturity. In that vision, TIC 3.0 isn’t simply an evolution of policy; it’s the foundation for how the federal enterprise securely connects to the future.

Sean Connelly is executive director for global zero trust strategy and policy at Zscaler and former zero trust initiative director and TIC program manager at CISA.

