Locking down the digital shop floor: Why defense manufacturers need to rethink data security

If you build parts for the Defense Department or the aerospace sector, you already know the files that drive your machines, such as G-code, CAD build instructions or even basic QA logs, are gold. Those digital instructions often contain controlled unclassified information or classified data. If that information leaks, the fallout could include lost contracts, compliance penalties or even national security risks that can ripple throughout the supply chain.

But here’s the kicker: It’s not just the files themselves. Every job you run generates “downstream” data like build logs, tolerances, sensor feedback and quality checks. All of that can be just as sensitive. Too often, those outputs end up sitting unprotected on a machine’s hard drive or in a shared spreadsheet, which is a tempting target for anyone looking to steal designs or disrupt operations, or compromise a defense supply chain partner.

The old ways don’t cut it anymore

Traditional cybersecurity in manufacturing has centered on access permissions, firewalls or antivirus software. Those are fine for keeping casual threats at bay, but they weren’t built for the fine-grained control Defense work now demands. Static permissions can’t tell if the right operator is using the right machine at the right time. And they certainly can’t guarantee the file disappears from the machine when the job ends.

That gap leaves manufacturers vulnerable to insider threats, accidental leaks or hackers who slip past perimeter defenses. The DoD’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification and similar frameworks are raising the bar by making manufacturers responsible not just for how they store sensitive files, but for how they deliver, use and retire them on the shop floor, especially when those files connect to broader supply chain operations.

A new way to think about trust

Forward-thinking manufacturers are moving toward what’s sometimes called a “machine trust” or “vault” model. The concept is simple to explain, even if the technology under the hood is seemingly sophisticated:

Start with a secure vault: Sensitive files never sit on desktops or thumb drives. They’re stored in a protected environment that only releases them when specific rules are met.

Verify the operator and machine: Before a job starts, the system checks the operator’s clearance, training and shift assignment — then matches the job to the correct machine.

Deliver files directly: The file travels straight to the machine without ever exposing its contents to the operator. The human presses “go,” but can’t copy or alter the instructions.

Capture the results: Once the job is complete, any data the process produced, including logs, measurements and feedback, is pulled back into the vault.

Wipe and log: The machine is cleared of leftovers, and a tamper-proof log is in place every step of the way.

This approach keeps sensitive information from lingering where it shouldn’t. It also creates a clean audit trail. And that’s something regulators and prime contractors increasingly expect across interconnected supply chain networks.

Why it matters beyond defense

Although the pressure is high in defense and aerospace, the benefits apply far more broadly. Medical device makers face strict FDA rules and can’t risk leaks of proprietary designs. Energy companies worry about sabotage or espionage that could have serious safety or environmental consequences. Even commercial aerospace suppliers and advanced automotive firms are adopting these practices to protect intellectual property and maintain customer trust.

Building confidence on the shop floor

For manufacturers, this shift isn’t about adding red tape. It’s about ensuring your shop can keep serving high-value, high-risk customers without interruption. By tying together the operator’s identity, the machine’s authorization, and the lifecycle of every sensitive file, you reduce your attack surface dramatically.

The manufacturing world is becoming more digital by the day, and that means the old idea of locking sensitive information in a filing cabinet is obsolete. Security now has to live where the work happens. And that’s right at the machine level. Treat your machine files and their output as critical assets, enforce zero-trust principles on the shop floor, and adopt workflows that make security automatic rather than optional.

Rob Sims is chief technology officer and co-founder of Alchemi Data Management.

