How the FAA built the first zero trust network — long before cybersecurity existed

Don Parente, a vice president at MetTel, explains why the air traffic control system is a great example of putting the “trust, but verify” adage into practice.

It was a warm Sunday in June 2023, and I was sitting outside conducting an Eagle Scout board of review — a moment meant to be calm and reflective. Suddenly, the sky shattered with the deafening roar of jet fighters going supersonic. The sound was so intense it nearly knocked us out of our chairs. At first, it felt surreal, almost cinematic, but the reality was sobering: Those jets were racing to intercept an aircraft that had gone off course and stopped responding to air traffic control.

That experience stayed with me. It was a stark reminder of how seriously we take the security of our national airspace — how layers of defense spring into action when something seems wrong. And as I thought more about it, I realized how similar that mindset is to the principles behind zero trust networking. In both cases, trust is never assumed; verification is constant, and rapid response is critical when anomalies appear.

When federal agencies talk about zero trust today, they usually describe a future architectural target: An end state where continuous verification replaces perimeter-based security and every access decision is dynamic, contextual and rigorously enforced. Albeit a novel concept in cybersecurity, this model was put in place decades before by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA’s air-traffic control (ATC) system is a nationwide operational network based on one unwavering idea: No aircraft, no pilot and no flight path is trusted by default.

The FAA’s approach emerged not from cybersecurity doctrines but from operational necessity. Every aircraft that enters controlled U.S. airspace must request access, identify itself, submit a valid flight plan and follow only the routes assigned to it. Even after approval, the aircraft remains under continuous monitoring and must be prepared to alter course if conditions demand it. Nothing is assumed to be safe without verification; no clearance is permanent. The FAA grants trust based on validated identity, real-time behavior and constant assessment of environmental conditions — a living embodiment of “never trust, always verify.”

This philosophy has produced one of the safest and most reliable systems ever engineered. During peak operations, the U.S. air-traffic system safely coordinates more than 45,000 flights per day. When fully staffed, it operates with extraordinary precision, communicating with pilots, adjusting flight paths and resolving conflicts instantly. The FAA’s success demonstrates how a system built on perpetual authentication, coordinated control and real-time situational awareness can scale across a nation while maintaining exceptional reliability.

Cybersecurity frameworks today mirror these same principles. Zero trust requires identities to be continuously authenticated, just as the FAA verifies pilots and transponder codes. Access is conditional and dynamic: Even an approved pilot cannot enter restricted airspace or ignore weather advisories, just as a valid user cannot connect to sensitive data without meeting contextual requirements. All pathways must be monitored, much like aircraft corridors are overseen by towers, terminal radar approach control (TRACON) facilities and en-route centers. And threats must be mitigated in real time, such as off course and unresponsive aircraft in the physical world or anomalous behavior in the digital one.

This operational lineage becomes even clearer when compared to secure access service edge (SASE) where security and network access converge into a unified, cloud-delivered service. SASE creates a digital equivalent of flight corridors, defining and enforcing the paths that data may take across an enterprise or government network. It grants identity-based access similar to the clearance pilots receive, ensuring that users and devices reach only the systems they are authorized to engage. Like ATC radars, SASE provides end-to-end visibility and real-time monitoring, tracking every session the way ATC tracks every flight. And when circumstances shift — whether a cyber threat emerges or a physical flight path becomes unsafe — both systems can reroute traffic instantly to maintain safety and continuity.

As federal mission-critical networks become increasingly distributed and cloud-based, this model offers an instructive guide. Agencies today must protect not only traditional workstations but also cloud workloads, mobile devices, IoT sensors, edge systems and cross-agency data flows. They need an architecture that validates identity at every step, monitors connections continuously, restricts access based on real-time context and reacts to emerging threats without delay. The FAA has demonstrated for generations that such a system can operate at massive scale when engineered around constant verification and adaptive trust.

Not surprisingly, many of the challenges agencies confront today mirror the operational pressures the FAA has long navigated — complexity, scale, unpredictability and high stakes. The FAA’s success in managing these pressures through structured verification, rigorous communication and real-time adaptation provides a practical model for how zero trust and SASE can be implemented effectively in the federal enterprise.

Lessons government IT can learn from FAA operations

Trust must be earned continuously — not granted permanently.

The FAA never lets an aircraft “coast” on previous trust. Agencies must adopt the same mindset for users, devices, workloads and applications.

Context is as important as identity.

A pilot with proper credentials still cannot fly through a thunderstorm or military airspace. Likewise, users with proper credentials shouldn’t access sensitive systems they are not authorized to access.

Real-time visibility is non-negotiable.

Just as ATC sees every aircraft, agencies must see every connection, session and packet relevant to their mission.

Rerouting is a core part of safety.

Whether it’s aircraft or data packets, safe operations require instant, intelligent path changes when situations shift.

A distributed system needs centralized policy.

ATC has towers, TRACONs and en-route centers, but all operate under one unified rule set. SASE provides the same centrally enforced consistency for cybersecurity.

The FAA’s air-traffic management model stands as one of the most sophisticated, safety-critical, continuously verified operational systems ever created. While modern federal cybersecurity frameworks use new terminology — zero trust, SASE, continuous authentication, adaptive access — the conceptual foundation was proven long ago in America’s skies. The FAA showed that highly controlled access and highly efficient operations are not contradictory goals; in fact, they reinforce each other when designed properly.

As for the Eagle Scout candidate, despite the sonic boom disruption, he passed with flying colors.

Don Parente is vice president of public sector sales and solution architecture at MetTel.

