Why Trump’s plan to reclassify federal workers should worry everyone

The federal civil service has long been built on a straightforward principle: Career employees should be hired and removed based on merit, not political alignment. That framework allows federal professionals to provide candid advice, raise concerns and carry out the law across administrations of both parties.

A new rule finalized last week would alter that balance for a category of career federal employees whose roles are considered policy-influencing. While the administration strenuously asserts that these positions would remain nonpolitical and filled on merit, they would carry fewer procedural protections than many career roles do today.

Supporters describe the change as a way to improve accountability. In practice, it would make it easier to remove employees whose work or advice conflicts with leadership priorities. That distinction matters. Job protections exist not to shield poor performers, but to ensure employees can raise uncomfortable issues without fear that doing so could cost them their jobs.

For federal employees in policy or regulatory roles, the practical question is no longer theoretical: How easily could my position be designated, and what protections would remain if it is?

Those protections matter most when employees flag procurement concerns, compliance risks or program weaknesses — the kinds of issues agencies need to hear, but may not want to confront. Weakening removal safeguards in these roles does not promote accountability; it discourages candor.

Federal employees designated as Policy/Career would also lose their access to the Office of Special Counsel. Complaints about prohibited personnel practices, such as political coercion, would no longer be investigated by an external agency but would be channeled through a process created at their home agency and adjudicated likely by the same people empowered to make employment decisions in their case. These federal employees would lose a basic protection against retaliation for whistleblowing.

The consequences extend beyond individual employees. Career civil servants serve as the institutional memory of federal agencies. They oversee complex programs, ensure continuity during leadership transitions and help insulate day-to-day governance from political pressure. A workforce that is easier to remove is also easier to destabilize, particularly in highly technical or regulatory roles.

The rule also raises legal concerns. Civil service protections are rooted in statute, and changes that reduce procedural safeguards for career employees are likely to face close scrutiny. Even before any court challenges, uncertainty about job protections can have a chilling effect, prompting experienced professionals to leave or to stay silent.

This debate should not be framed as a choice between accountability and dysfunction. Federal agencies should be able to address poor performance and misconduct. The question is whether that goal is best served by weakening long-standing merit-based protections, or by improving performance management within them.

A professional, nonpartisan civil service is one of the federal government’s most important assets. Changes that fundamentally alter how that system operates deserve careful attention and a clear-eyed understanding of what is gained — and what may be lost.

Mary Kuntz is a partner at Kalijarvi, Chuzi, Newman & Fitch, P.C.

