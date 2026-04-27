How automated testing helps agencies meet DoD modernization requirements

Adherence to past strategies means falling behind, both literally and figuratively, with slower development and decreased functionality.

Defense agencies must deploy new solutions quickly to meet evolving mission requirements set forth by the Defense Department’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy. However, accelerated deployments cannot mean moving fast at all costs. Organizations must balance speed without sacrificing software quality or security.

That balance has become harder to achieve as agencies grow increasingly dependent on interconnected technology and ongoing software modernization. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) modernizations, Impact Level 5 and 6 cloud migrations and new integrations linking legacy tools to modern systems are now common and place enormous strain on software testing teams. Many of these systems also connect directly to logistics, sustainment and supplier networks, extending software risk deep into the defense supply chain.

The fact is that each new technology and integration, however incremental, introduces risk and the possibility of production slowdowns. Even minor issues can delay deployments and create headaches for users.

Traditionally, agencies have managed these risks via manual, point-in-time software testing and validation, but the scale and pace of modernization have made that approach tenuous at best. Testing cycles designed for predictable release schedules struggle to keep up with continuous updates and frequent configuration changes.

As a result, many agencies have increased their reliance on regression testing, which involves rerunning functional tests to ensure that code changes, fixes or updates have not introduced new problems. While necessary, regression testing adds time and resource demands that many agencies cannot afford, particularly in the wake of workforce reductions and the move away from government contractors. These actions have resulted in limited resources and less time for testing, possibly exposing agencies to operational risk.

Automated testing: A necessary risk management discipline for ATS compliance

This environment has necessitated a move toward automated testing. Automated testing assesses system operation and integrity in real time throughout the software lifecycle, without the need for manual intervention or substantial human resources. When combined with AI, automated testing gives agencies the perfect opportunity to proactively manage software assurance, minimize risk and vulnerabilities, accelerate software development and deployment, and comply with the DoD’s desire to “balance speed with rigor.”

Automated continuous testing identifies and rectifies issues as they arise during development by monitoring system behavior as changes are made. Continuous visibility helps detect integration issues and anomalies early in the development lifecycle, so teams can proactively address problems while maintaining workflows, without the need for additional staff.

Artificial intelligence is vital to this process. By applying pattern recognition across large volumes of system interactions, AI-enabled testing identifies integration failures that would be difficult to pinpoint through manual testing alone, particularly in complex, interconnected environments. Rather than replacing human decision-making, AI extends visibility and allows limited teams to tackle problems as they arise while keeping pace with development.

Indeed, AI-powered automation accelerates software deployment. Continuous testing and validation reduce uncertainty by giving IT leaders confidence that application and system vulnerabilities will be minimized. That confidence fosters faster decision-making and expedited rollouts, aligning tightly with the ATS’s emphasis on lifecycle risk management and the safe, rapid fielding of new capabilities.

Data integrity: Critical to AI-enabled automated testing

As agencies expand their use of automated, AI-enabled continuous testing, maintaining data integrity is critical. AI-enabled automation can rapidly execute thousands of scenarios across complex environments, but it cannot distinguish between meaningful results and flawed inputs on its own. If test data is incomplete, inconsistent or poorly governed, the resulting insights may be misleading, allowing vulnerabilities to slip through and diminishing trust in both the testing process and the systems being modernized.

With clean, accurate data in hand, agencies can simulate real world actions. Effective testing environments use representative data sets rather than live production data, which allows agencies to test a system’s behavior and performance before introducing changes. Teams can also test the way users would interact with applications in real life, thereby identifying data inconsistencies, integration issues, performance anomalies and other errors that could hamper the experience.

The bottom line is that agencies pursuing faster modernization under the ATS must ensure that any AI testing tool they use is built on a strong, secure data foundation. Ensuring test data is well-governed, representative and validated enables automation to identify real risks, strengthen assurance and support faster, safer deployment of new capabilities.

Moving forward: A defining moment for agency leaders

Ultimately, the challenge agencies must wrestle with in software testing is both technical and cultural. While there is certainly an upfront cost and mindset change associated with moving away from manual testing, those costs are far outweighed by the benefits — and, to be clear, the necessity — of automation.

As modernization accelerates, agencies cannot afford to rely on legacy tools, processes and delivery models to support today’s mission demands and achieve ATS compliance. Adherence to past strategies means falling behind, both literally and figuratively, with slower development and decreased functionality.

It’s a defining moment for acquisition and IT leaders. Those who welcome the shift toward continuous assurance, automation and lifecycle risk management are well positioned to deliver secure, dependable capabilities at speed.

Benjamin Baldi is senior vice president of global public Sector at Tricentis.

Copyright © 2026 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.