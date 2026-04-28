The CMMC readiness gap: Why many small manufacturers are unprepared

Although small businesses account for more than 70% of all DoD suppliers, many are discovering gaps in their CMMC readiness as enforcement approaches.

As the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program advances through its phased rollout, a substantial portion of the Defense Department’s supply chain is approaching a pivotal moment. Small businesses account for s, yet many remain far less prepared for formal cybersecurity assessments than they realize.

On the surface, these manufacturers appear highly advanced. Computer numerical control (CNC) machines operate continuously. Robotics systems function autonomously. Production environments are tightly integrated to meet exacting tolerances and demanding delivery schedules.

What is often underestimated is the depth of digital interconnectivity across these operations. For many small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), cybersecurity is still viewed primarily as a front-office concern, focused on accounting systems and email, while internet-connected shop floor systems receive far less scrutiny.

However, industry groups working closely with manufacturers report a consistent pattern: the gap between perceived readiness and actual compliance is often significant. Many organizations are not ignoring cybersecurity; they are underestimating the full scope of what must be secured, documented, and proven under CMMC.

World-class production, limited cyber visibility

For four consecutive years, manufacturing has ranked as the most targeted industry for cyberattacks.

Much of this exposure is rooted in legacy systems and environments that were never designed to withstand modern cyber threats.

This vulnerability is one of the primary drivers behind the DoD’s implementation of CMMC.

Although CMMC contract cybersecurity requirements — originally part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Special Publication 800-171 — have existed since at least December 2017, enforcement mechanisms were limited. Sensitive defense information has continued to move through supply chains, often exposed not at the prime contractor level, but among smaller suppliers with fewer resources, limited cybersecurity staff and incomplete visibility into how data moves throughout their organizations.

CMMC is intended to close that gap. For many small and mid-sized manufacturers, however, the distance between intent and demonstrable readiness remains wider than anticipated.

Manufacturers excel at solving tangible problems. When equipment fails on the shop floor, it is repaired. When production slows, processes are refined. Cybersecurity, by contrast, is largely invisible until an incident occurs. In some smaller organizations, responsibility for IT and cybersecurity still falls to informal or under-resourced arrangements that lack the depth required to withstand formal certification scrutiny.

The self-assessment hangover

For years, manufacturers were permitted to self-assess their cybersecurity posture under NIST SP 800-171. Many did so in good faith, believing they were reasonably aligned with requirements. What was often underestimated, however, was the depth of documentation, system boundary definition and objective evidence necessary to withstand a third-party certification assessment.

That misunderstanding is now intersecting with enforcement realities.

Across dozens of gap assessments conducted with small and mid-sized suppliers, a consistent pattern has emerged: Many companies enter the process believing they are far closer to compliance than objective evaluation ultimately demonstrates.

The variance between self-assessed scores and evidence-based, post-assessment results averaged -133 points.

These discrepancies rarely stem from a single technical failure. More commonly, they reflect incomplete documentation, misunderstood control boundaries or incorrect assumptions about which systems, processes and data flows fall within scope.

Many manufacturers are performing elements of cybersecurity reasonably well. The challenge emerges when organizations examine how data moves through the enterprise, how policies align with operational reality, and whether controls are consistently implemented and documented over time.

What initially appears to be a manageable compliance exercise frequently evolves into a cross-functional effort involving IT, operations, human resources, leadership and production teams.

When compliance becomes a business risk

For small manufacturing subcontractors whose defense work represents a significant share of revenue, loss of eligibility for new awards can create immediate financial strain. Prime contractors are equally affected. When suppliers fall out of compliance, schedule risk increases, sourcing timelines extend and the cost of qualifying alternative vendors rises. Supply chain stability erodes precisely when resilience is most critical.

One persistent misconception among small manufacturers is that CMMC readiness can be addressed internally and incrementally, without dedicated focus or external expertise.

In practice, achieving demonstrable readiness frequently requires six months or more, depending on baseline maturity. The effort extends well beyond technical controls. It involves defining system boundaries, mapping data flows, formalizing policies, implementing controls consistently and maintaining documented evidence that demonstrates sustained compliance over time.

For organizations starting well below required thresholds, the lift can be substantial. Leadership teams already stretched thin often lack the internal capacity to interpret evolving requirements and ensure that remediation efforts are both properly prioritized and fully documented.

The role of structured guidance

As CMMC requirements begin flowing down into new contracts and contract modifications over the next three years, demand for readiness and assessment services is accelerating. Prime contractors will be unable to award certain contracts to subcontractors that have not satisfied applicable assessment requirements.

At the same time, capacity remains limited. Qualified expertise is finite, and assessment timelines are beginning to compress. Manufacturers that delay action risk competing for constrained resources precisely when compliance becomes a prerequisite for revenue.

For suppliers whose defense work represents the majority of their business, the timing risk is significant.

A narrowing window

Manufacturers have faced moments of structural change before. New standards emerge, expectations shift and early adopters move quickly while others assume more time remains.

Once a requirement becomes tangible and urgent, the manufacturing sector typically responds decisively. The question now is whether clarity will arrive early enough for deliberate action or only after contracts, schedules and competitive positioning are already affected.

CMMC is no longer a future consideration. It is a present operational reality. Across the defense supply chain, readiness is rapidly becoming a defining differentiator between those positioned to compete and those at risk of exclusion.

Charlie Sciuto is chief information security officer and chief technology officer for SSE, Inc.

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