The asset management gap putting government compliance at risk

State and local government agencies operate under constant financial and regulatory scrutiny. Every piece of equipment a department puts into service, every vehicle in the fleet and every laptop issued to a field worker was all purchased with public funds. When oversight arrives, agencies need to produce records that are complete, traceable and defensible. Too often, they cannot.

This gap isn’t a technology failure so much as a governance shortfall. When asset counts exceed several hundred and departments operate independently, the informal systems agencies relied on for decades, such as spreadsheets, paper logs or siloed databases, start to break down. The result is fragmented accountability, increased compliance risks and a troubling absence of confident, sound capital decision-making.

The real cost of fragmented asset records

Government entities don’t just manage inventory. They manage public funding, capital reporting obligations, grant compliance, departmental accountability and operational risk – all simultaneously. Each of those functions depends on the same underlying data: what assets exist, where they are, who has them, what condition they’re in and what they’re currently worth.

When that data sits in disconnected or rudimentary systems, the consequences can be severe. If auditors request capital schedules, staff will struggle to reconstruct records. Recently, a county technical services director told me that “the old way” meant hundreds of spreadsheets, fragmented data, and no reliable answer to which assets the department has and who has them.

Unfortunately, that example is not an outlier, but a norm for agencies that haven’t centralized their asset management.

Different departments, shared accountability demands

One of the underappreciated complexities of government asset management is how much the requirements vary across departments within the same agency.

Fire departments must track personal protective equipment lifecycles, manage National Fire Protection Association compliance documentation, and maintain inspection records to meet International Organization for Standardization readiness requirements. Public works departments need to manage infrastructure across multiple yards, with equipment regularly transferred between locations. Even sanitation and utilities departments, often overlooked in these conversations, manage their own inventory of vehicles, equipment and other components that require the same level of documentation.

It is crucial that these departments not only document that an asset exists, but have a record tracking a full history spanning acquisition, repairs, transfers and eventual disposal. Every change must be time-stamped and user-attributed to generate a report for the record, not to construct an explanation.

Governmental Accounting Standards Board compliance is raising the stakes

The Governmental Accounting Standards Board’s (GASB) Statement No. 103 makes compliance more demanding, not less. The most significant update to the governmental financial reporting model requires a living capital asset register – not a spreadsheet that gets rebuilt every audit season – to maintain GASB compliance. Beginning in June 2026, government agencies must maintain comprehensive records that track capitalization thresholds, maintain full lifecycle documentation, manage depreciation schedules, record impairments and link assets to their specific funding sources as they occur year-round. Agencies that maintain this level of discipline have a distinct advantage when reporting season arrives.

Grant-funded assets add another layer of obligation. Agencies must be able to document not only that an asset was purchased using grant dollars, but also how it was used, its location and whether its use aligns with the award’s stated purpose. Without a structured system that tags assets by funding source, award number and program, producing that information on demand is time-consuming and difficult.

Mobility and field operations are where discipline breaks down

Even agencies with strong central systems often lose data integrity in the field. Workers in remote areas, on job sites or in the middle of time-sensitive operations can’t always pause to log updates into a system that requires connectivity. This data gets recorded late, incorrectly or not at all.

Having mobile capability is essential. Field personnel can log inspections, scan barcodes and update asset records from a smartphone or tablet, even when operating offline. When back online, records sync automatically and the data stays accurate regardless of conditions. That kind of seamless field-to-system workflow is what separates an asset management program that works in practice from one that works only on paper.

Emerging AI capabilities are beginning to change what’s possible at the field level, too. Rather than entering inspection findings manually, mobile devices can now analyze photos of equipment, generate inspection findings from those images and store results directly within the asset record. On the reporting side, department leaders who previously had to build complex queries or wait on IT assistance can ask questions about their asset data and get immediate answers on availability, maintenance status or deployment readiness. These aren’t futuristic capabilities. They’re practical expectations as agencies modernize.

Role-based permissions reinforce accountability at every level. For example, access can be given to each user to see and modify only what’s relevant to their role. This process helps ensure that records are updated correctly, that the chain of custody is preserved and that the audit trail remains intact. Every check-out, transfer, inspection or repair gets documented with attribution.

Treating asset management as a governance function

The agencies that manage their assets most effectively made a deliberate decision to treat asset management as a governance function rather than an administrative one. That means investing in systems that provide leadership with a full, real-time picture of operational resources as a foundation for decision-making.

Reliable asset data transforms how agencies approach capital planning. When leadership understands the true condition and depreciated value of the organization’s assets, they make better decisions about them. Budget requests are more easily justified. Underutilized equipment is identified and reallocated rather than purchasing redundant assets. Over time, these improvements compound by reducing operational waste, strengthening compliance, and building the kind of institutional credibility that comes from being able to answer oversight questions with concrete numbers rather than estimates.

This shift in mindset and practice doesn’t happen overnight. But for thousands of agencies still relying on spreadsheets to manage assets across multiple departments with different compliance obligations and funding sources, the case for a structured, centralized system has never been clearer. The question is how long agencies can afford to wait.

Justin Lackey is president of Asset Panda.

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