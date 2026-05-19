The quiet revolution in federal payment integrity

Linda Miller, a former deputy executive director of the PRAC, says the Bureau of Fiscal Service’s tools are driving success in the anti-fraud effort.

Washington rarely rewards good government quietly done. Yet inside the Bureau of the Fiscal Service — a branch of the Treasury Department that most Americans couldn’t name — a determined group of public servants has spent the last two years systematically closing the gaps through which fraudsters drain federal programs. The numbers show they’re getting somewhere.

In fiscal 2025 alone, Treasury and its Do Not Pay Business Center helped agencies prevent, detect and recover $11.7 billion in potential fraud and improper payments. The federal government has estimated cumulative improper payments since 2003 at roughly $2.8 trillion, and the Government Accountability Office puts direct annual fraud losses across the government somewhere between $233 billion and $521 billion. With government fraud dominating the news cycle, the savings the Bureau of the Fiscal Service has generated for taxpayers deserves far more attention than it gets.

Closing the death data gap

For years, one of the most persistent sources of improper payments has been embarrassingly preventable: benefits and disbursements flowing to people who are deceased. The Social Security Administration maintains the most complete federal database of individuals who have died — the full Death Master File, containing more than 142 million records dating back to 1899. Yet for most of the government’s history, Treasury’s Do Not Pay system had access only to a less-comprehensive version of that file, one that excluded state death records and left significant blind spots.

In late 2023, Congress granted Treasury temporary three-year access to the full Death Master File. In a five-month pilot, Treasury prevented and recovered more than $31 million in payments to deceased individuals. Access to SSA’s complete death data produced 139% increase in death matches compared to what the system had previously caught. For the full first year — calendar year 2024 — Treasury reported identification and prevention or recovery of $113.5 million in improper payments, a return on investment of roughly 23 times Treasury’s pilot costs. The program’s projected net benefit over its three-year life has grown from an initial estimate of $215 million to approximately $337 million.

Congress took note. In January 2026, lawmakers passed legislation to make Treasury’s access to the full Death Master File permanent — a policy that fraud prevention advocates have pushed for years. The gap is finally closing.

Reinventing the Treasury check

Check fraud surged in recent years, driven in large part by a rise in mail theft. Treasury checks became a favored target because they were guaranteed not to bounce, widely accepted and until recently, surprisingly easy to alter. “Check washing” — stealing a check and chemically or digitally altering the payee name or amount — became a real business model for fraudsters. The scale of exposure was enormous: In 2024, the Federal Reserve processed 36 million government checks valued at $1.75 trillion.

Treasury’s Check Verification System (TCVS) already let financial institutions confirm basic check details — issue date, check number and payment amount. But until November 2024, institutions couldn’t verify whether the payee name actually matched Treasury’s records. That one gap was enough for a fraudster to wash a check, swap the name and still clear the verification process.

In November 2024, the Bureau of the Fiscal Service upgraded the TCVS API to add payee name validation — a direct strike at the check-washing methodology. For the first time, a bank could confirm in real time whether the person presenting a check was the person Treasury actually intended to pay.

Treasury has since worked to enroll more financial institutions in the program and partnered with the American Bankers Association and Federal Reserve Financial Services to expand access. Early estimates put avoided losses at $4 billion in 2025. That’s not a rounding error.

Ending the paper check era

Paper checks have always carried inherent risk, and Treasury knows it. By the government’s own accounting, a paper Treasury check is 16 times more likely to be reported lost, stolen, altered or returned undeliverable than an electronic transfer. Maintaining that paper-based infrastructure cost taxpayers over $657 million in fiscal 2024 alone.

In March 2025, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14247, directing Treasury to stop issuing paper checks for all federal disbursements by Sept. 30, 2025. The Bureau of the Fiscal Service led the implementation — developing agency guidance, launching a public awareness campaign, standing up resources at mymoney.gov and enrolling benefit recipients in direct deposit. By Sept. 30, the transition was largely complete. The roughly 5 million Americans still receiving paper tax refunds were the last group to move over.

Moving to electronic payments wasn’t just an operational improvement. Eliminating paper checks removes the physical attack surface that check washers, mail thieves and counterfeit operations have relied on for decades.

An 18-fold increase in prevented or recovered improper payments

In fiscal 2023, Treasury’s Office of Payment Integrity prevented and recovered almost $653 million in fraud and improper payments. By 2024, that number had grown to over $4 billion — nearly six times higher in a single year. Last year, the broader Do Not Pay Business Center reported $11.7 billion in fraud and improper payments prevented, detected or recovered. Over roughly two years, the program’s impact grew by a factor of 18.

What makes this statistic all the more striking is that fewer than 10% of federal agencies currently use OPI’s payment integrity tools. Do Not Pay has been underused largely because the legal compliance process for participating is slow and resource intensive. Getting the required Computer Matching Agreements (CMA) in place typically takes well over a year, and agency officials have many competing priorities for their time. There are also technology challenges to accessing Do Not Pay given the wide variety of legacy systems agencies have in use today. In August 2025, the White House issued a memo that streamlines the mechanism for securing a CMA. This has helped address the legal bottleneck, but in an era of limited federal resources, the process to get agencies onboarded to Do Not Pay is still nontrivial. Using the detection and prevention resources Treasury has already built would cost relatively little and yield enormous returns. The fastest path to the new White House anti-fraud task force’s goals runs directly through wider use of what already exists.

The people behind this work rarely show up on television. There are no ribbon-cuttings when a fraudulent check doesn’t go out, which is exactly the point. In payment integrity, success looks like nothing happening— checks not being washed, payments to deceased beneficiaries not being made, tax dollars not being stolen. The Bureau of the Fiscal Service has been building toward that outcome for years. The tools are there. What’s missing is agencies actually using the resources they already have access to.

Linda Miller is a nationally recognized subject matter expert and thought leader in government fraud. She was featured as an expert on CBS’s 60 Minutes in May 2025 discussing government fraud and is the author of the forthcoming book Soft Target: How Criminals Steal Billions from American Taxpayers and How to Stop Them, to be published by St. Martin’s Press. She is the president and co-founder of the Program Integrity Alliance (PIA), an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization focused exclusively on strengthening government integrity.

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