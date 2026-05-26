What happens when everyone in government uses AI the same way?

A government that thinks alike, at scale, is a government less equipped to handle the problems that don't fit the model.

Washington is having the wrong conversation about artificial intelligence.

The debate in federal corridors focuses almost exclusively on safety guardrails, procurement rules and oversight frameworks. Those concerns are real, and I won’t dismiss them. But they sidestep a subtler threat that I think deserves far more attention: What happens when AI quietly trains government workforces to think alike?

This is already happening. You can see it in how work is starting to look and sound across agencies.

As generative AI embeds itself into agencies’ daily workflows (drafting memos, synthesizing policy options, preparing briefings), it naturally pulls outputs toward a statistical center. That’s not a flaw; it’s how the technology was built. AI learns from vast datasets and optimizes for outputs that reflect existing patterns. The result is cognitively convergent: proposals that are well-structured, defensible and largely indistinguishable from one another. Efficient, yes. But in a government that faces novel, complex, high-stakes decisions daily, efficiency built on sameness is a risk multiplier hiding in plain sight.

Think about what the federal government does. It often makes decisions where there is no clean precedent. For example, pandemic responses, cybersecurity crises, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical shocks. The value of human judgment in those moments isn’t just procedural. It’s the capacity to see what the model doesn’t, to ask a question the dataset never considered, to hold two contradictory ideas in mind long enough to find a third path. When teams across agencies are all drawing from the same AI-generated analysis and framing, that cognitive diversity erodes.

I’ve spent years working at the intersection of business transformation, government and academia, and I’ve watched organizations mistake process improvement for strategic advancement. AI adoption in the public sector is at serious risk of following that pattern. Leaders are measuring success by deployment metrics like how many tools are rolled out or how many workflows are automated. But the real test is something harder to quantify: Are people thinking better because of AI, or are they thinking less?

That distinction matters enormously in government, where policy decisions carry consequences that compound over time. A recommendation that seems reasonable because it aligns with what the AI surfaced may be exactly the kind of recommendation that fails catastrophically in the cases that define agency credibility and public trust.

The workforce dimension makes this more urgent, not less. Agencies have absorbed dramatic staffing reductions. Remaining employees are being asked to do more, faster, with AI as the productivity bridge. In that environment, the path of least resistance is deference to the AI output. To accept the AI’s framing, adopt its language and move on to the next task. That’s understandable. It’s also how organizations quietly lose the independent judgment that makes policy effective. And it’s how they fall prey to the biggest fallacy of the AI age: that efficiency is the only metric that matters.

So what should leaders do?

First, recognize that AI use is not the same as AI understanding. Ensure all government employees learn that having the tools is only the starting point. The reality is that GenAI used properly can amplify human judgement and original thinking. Humans are wired to create and value novelty. Left on our own, we use any tool, including AI, to push in that direction. But AI is a tool that is deeply unique — its feedback loop with the user requires something other than a “how-to guide.” It requires training to a different standard — an appreciation of the benefits of AI to a task, and that human’s unique competency to use it in their current role.

Second, build AI adoption strategies that are role-specific, not uniform. Not every function in government carries the same originality premium. Automating repetitive administrative tasks is straightforward and valuable. But roles that require synthesis, judgment, discretion or public accountability are different. Treating them the same way is how agencies inadvertently automate away the very capabilities that make governance legitimate.

Third, track cognitive capability over time, not just tool adoption. The question agencies should be asking isn’t “How many employees are using AI?” It’s “Are our people developing better judgment or becoming more dependent?” Those are not the same trajectory, and they lead to very different workforce outcomes. Leaders who can’t answer that question honestly are flying blind.

The federal government is making transformational bets on AI right now. Some of those bets will pay off. But the measure of success cannot only be speed and efficiency. A government that thinks alike, at scale, is a government less equipped to handle the problems that don’t fit the model.

The AI era doesn’t diminish the need for original human thinking in public service. It makes it more valuable and more fragile than it’s ever been. Washington should start governing accordingly.

Jonathan Aberman is co-founder and CEO of Hupside, a partner at Ruxton Ventures, and founding dean of Marymount University’s School of Business, Innovation, Leadership and Technology.

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