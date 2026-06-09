Federal vulnerability management is stuck. A patch wave is coming anyway.

Update federal patch timelines to reflect the reality that disclosure-to-exploitation windows are now measured in hours, not weeks.

The federal vulnerability management conversation has been stuck in a loop for years.

Everyone agrees that patching happens too slowly, and the diagnosis generally blames budget, headcount or tooling. That diagnosis is wrong.

The real friction is structural, and it lives in the processes and policies that govern how we assess compliance and risk, and the approvals chain around them.

The information systems security officer (ISSO) or information systems security manager (ISSM) who needs to sign off on a patch deployment is not slow because they are indifferent or under-resourced. They’re slow because they have risk management frameworks that predate modern technology and lack the data confidence to quickly say “yes” without putting their career on the line. That’s a problem of trust infrastructure, not technology. And it’s important for the federal community to understand that, because the patch wave arriving now will break assumptions and processes whether agencies are ready or not.

A wave is coming

On May 1, Ollie Whitehouse, chief technology officer of the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), published a warning that organizations must prepare now for a “vulnerability patch wave:” A rush of software updates driven by AI’s growing ability to identify and exploit technical debt across the entire technology stack at speed and at scale. The NCSC’s position is that this is not a future scenario to plan for. It is an imminent forcing function that will require organizations to patch quickly, more frequently, and at greater scale than their current programs are built to handle.

Until recently, finding and weaponizing a software vulnerability required rare, expensive human expertise. That scarcity was itself a defense, and models like Anthropic’s Claude Mythos eliminate it. In internal testing, Mythos Preview autonomously discovered a 27-year-old remote code execution vulnerability in OpenBSD that had survived five million automated security scans. It developed working exploits for Firefox at a 72% success rate where the prior model succeeded less than one percent of the time. It found thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities across every major operating system and browser, most of which remain unpatched today.

The Zero Day Clock, a community tracker maintained by researchers using data from Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (CISA KEV), VulnCheck KEV, and Exploit Database, now shows mean time from vulnerability disclosure to confirmed exploitation at under one day. That number was measured in years a decade ago. The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) and SysAdmin, Audit, Network, and Security (SANS) community coalition that produced the “Mythos-ready” security program brief put it plainly: Current patch cycles, response processes, and risk metrics were not built for this environment.

Critically, Anthropic’s own testing found that Mythos failed to discover novel exploits in properly configured, fully patched systems. Patching and hardening work, but can federal programs execute fast enough to make a difference?

As software providers continue to build and ship software at the speed of AI, and use AI to analyze, discover and release patches for their own bugs, they will create a backlog bottleneck that overwhelms the workflows and approval processes that federal programs have relied on for years. When you consider that adversaries will have access to the same capabilities, the risk management frameworks themselves become the risk of falling too far behind because they’re overburdened by manual workflows. To be truly resilient, we must shift our strategy to empower data-informed, high-confidence autonomous remediation.

The continuity gap

Federal cyber operations depend on sustained institutional leadership at CISA across administrations. The agency has published genuinely useful guidance, including the Stakeholder-Specific Vulnerability Categorization framework designed to help organizations prioritize which vulnerabilities to address first and how fast. But guidance only drives behavior when there is durable executive backing to push adoption across federal agencies and their contractors. Whenever that backing is interrupted by transition, by vacancy or by shifting priorities, federal teams are asked to move faster with frameworks built for a slower era, and the patch wave will not wait for the institutional force to be restored.

There are coordination gaps as well. The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has historically served as the primary mechanism for sharing cyber threat intelligence with all 56 states and territories. Its federal funding was recently suspended, leaving the organizations most likely to be overwhelmed by a vulnerability patch wave — state and local governments running aging infrastructure with minimal security staff — most exposed. Sustaining this coordination layer, in whatever funding structure best fits the moment, is a question Congress and the administration should resolve before the wave forces the issue.

What Mythos-era patch-readiness looks like

CISA’s own framework points toward risk-prioritized, expedited action on actively exploited vulnerabilities. The NCSC is recommending automatic updates where available, and scaled deployment processes where they are not. Both are pointing in the same direction. The organizations that will weather the patch wave are the ones that have built the infrastructure to act quickly with confidence, not the ones still building it when the wave arrives.

So what does patch-ready look like for a federal agency or contractor?

The CSA, SANS, and the Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) community coalition recently published a Mythos-readiness framework with input from over a hundred CISOs across federal, state, and private-sector cyber leadership, including former CISA Director Jen Easterly, former National Cyber Director Chris Inglis, former NSA Cybersecurity Director Rob Joyce, and senior security leaders from major federal systems integrators and critical-infrastructure operators. Their priority actions and the NCSC’s updated guidance converge on the same operational requirements.

The data has to be trustworthy. Approval built on a scan from two weeks ago is approval built on guesswork, and you cannot approve confidently what you cannot verify in real time. The remediation loop has to close. Deploying a patch and confirming it actually took effect across every endpoint are two different operations, and discovering a failed remediation only at the next scheduled scan leaves adversaries a window of a week or more. Governance has to move at operational speed. Approval chains built for monthly patch cycles cannot support a weekly or daily cadence without structural change. What changes behavior is giving approvers full traceability for every action taken, because moving faster requires higher fidelity and confidence. Patching alone is not sufficient. The NCSC and the Mythos-ready community framework both emphasize that organizations must simultaneously harden their environments through network segmentation, phishing-resistant authentication, and reduced unnecessary exposure. The people doing this work need sustainable capacity. The cybersecurity workforce gap in federal agencies predates AI, and AI-driven vulnerability discovery makes it worse. Programs that do not plan for surge capacity and AI-assisted tooling to augment human analysts risk exhausting their teams before the first wave is over.

What needs to happen now

Everyone agrees federal agencies need to patch faster, but we must be specific about what needs to happen so the people responsible for signing off can say “yes” with confidence and speed.

Sustain the MS-ISAC coordination layer that state and local governments depend on, in whatever funding structure best fits the moment. Ensure CISA has the durable executive leadership it needs to drive adoption of the frameworks the agency has already published. Update federal patch timelines to reflect the reality that disclosure-to-exploitation windows are now measured in hours, not weeks. And give federal security teams the resources, tooling, and authority to act at the speed the threat now demands.

The patch wave is coming. The organizations that close the gap will not necessarily be the ones with the largest budgets or teams. They will be the ones where the people in charge had the data confidence, verification infrastructure, and institutional backing to say yes fast enough.

Andy Nick is senior vice president and president of federal at Tanium.

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