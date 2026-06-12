The execution gap: Why people matter more than ever in government technology

As technology becomes increasingly automated, people who understand how systems actually operate become more important, not less.

As artificial intelligence compresses the advantage of software itself, making features easier to replicate and code easier to write, differentiation is moving toward execution. As technology becomes increasingly automated, people who understand how systems actually operate become more important, not less.

This is particularly true for government, which has concerns and priorities that are

fundamentally different from the commercial sector.

From the outset, security shapes decisions. Systems have to integrate with infrastructure that wasn’t designed to be replaced. And the cost of failure doesn’t just show up on a balance sheet; it shows up in delayed decisions, reduced visibility, and missed opportunities to act that affect millions.

Those conditions define how work gets done in federal environments. Understanding security demands, operator workflows, and the people they’re serving are the new differentiators. But the gap between human experience and implementation shows up more often than we acknowledge.

Many solutions are built with a clear understanding of requirements, but without a clear understanding of how those requirements play out in practice. The result is familiar: tools that look right on paper but struggle because they weren’t designed for how the work truly gets done.

Without that, the mission carries the burden. Government teams fall back to manual processes and workarounds, timelines extend, and decision-making slows.

The issue isn’t intent. It’s context.

And increasingly, context is what differentiates outcomes. When software capabilities converge, the advantage shifts to the people who understand the environment and how to operate effectively within it under real conditions.

Because there is a difference between supporting government and building systems that solve problems inside operational environments.

It requires people who can understand how workflows actually move, where decisions slow down, and how policy, funding and execution intersect. It means knowing which constraints are fixed and which ones can be worked through. That perspective changes how you approach design, how you prioritize features and how you define success — measured by whether the mission moves faster or with more confidence.

The good news is more people are building that perspective over time, and not in a straight line, which means they’re bringing a different and valuable perspective. Some start in government and move into building technology for it. Others arrive from industry and develop that understanding through close, sustained work alongside the people doing the mission. They identify friction points earlier. They understand how decisions get made under pressure. They know what will hold up during implementation and what will delay it.

That shows up in the product, but more importantly, in whether the product gets used. The path isn’t fixed. What matters is the commitment to close the distance between building a solution and understanding how it will actually be used.

When platforms are led by people who understand the environment they’re building for, that understanding shapes the solution from the beginning. Workflows reflect how the mission operates. Priorities align with what matters in execution, not just what satisfies a requirements document. Adoption is built in from the start, not treated as a downstream activity. That shortens the time between delivery and use.

The speed between idea, deployment and real-world use is increasingly where value gets created.

That’s why, if the goal is to deliver capability that works in real environments and improves mission outcomes, who builds the technology matters as much as the technology itself. Teams need people who will tackle the mission from the inside, not from documentation. Programs need to value operators who become builders, and builders who have operated.

This is not a shift in strategy as much as it is a return to alignment with reality.

Government systems are complex because the environments they operate in are complex. Building for that environment requires more than technical expertise. It requires people to take an operator-centric view of how the system is used, where it breaks down, and what it takes to make it work under real conditions.

The organizations that will lead in this phase aren’t the ones with the most differentiated software. They’re the ones who can consistently deliver outcomes faster, with confidence, in environments where the stakes are real. That requires people willing to learn how those environments work, and a sector willing to invest in them as they do.

Because that’s how technology delivers outcomes. Not eventually. Not in theory. But by understanding the environment well enough to perform when it matters most.

Jared Summers is chief technology officer of LMI.

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