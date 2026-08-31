Gold Eagle won’t stop breaches on its own

The recently announced White House Gold Eagle initiative, an artificial intelligence-backed clearinghouse, promises to consolidate software vulnerability findings from government and industry, prioritize the most consequential flaws and coordinate remediation across critical infrastructure. It arrives as AI tools are finding software flaws faster than the security community can act on them, and the newest data shows faster discovery alone isn’t what determines whether an organization gets breached.

Gold Eagle signals a significant step in the right direction. Duplicative scanning, fragmented reporting and slow information sharing have been persistent challenges. The program reflects a real shift from volume-based vulnerability management to signal-driven, AI assisted prioritization.

But prioritizing vulnerabilities faster doesn’t, on its own, prevent breaches. Most cybersecurity incidents today don’t start with an unpatched vulnerability; they start with unmanaged data or misconfigurations, including AI exposures, not a Common Vulnerability and Exposure (CVE) nobody patched. Often, it’s as simple as a cloud app, an application programming interface (API), or an AI tool no one in IT knew was in use.

The newest Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report found that exploited vulnerabilities became the single most common way attackers get in for the first time in the report’s history. And even then, they only accounted for 31% of breaches (up 20% from the year before). The other 69% started somewhere else entirely. Gold Eagle can tell agencies what to fix first. It can’t stop data from being exposed while that fix is pending, and coordination doesn’t shrink the disclosure to patch window, which Verizon puts at a median of 43 days and rising.

Federal leaders still need to answer the harder questions: How will sensitive vulnerability data be protected in a shared clearinghouse? How will it avoid duplicating other federal initiatives like the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog or the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s National Vulnerability Database?

The federal government’s push to adopt frontier AI faster complicates things even more. AI adoption is accelerating faster than most agencies’ ability to obtain visibility into AI applications, and faster than their ability to detect malicious or anomalous behavior before it becomes an issue.

This is why zero trust protections are the necessary complement to vulnerability coordination, not a substitute for it. Making unpatched systems unreachable and enforcing least-privileged access buys the time Gold Eagle’s own disclosure model depends on. Coordinated, prioritized remediation only stays coordinated if attackers can’t reach the vulnerable system while a fix is pending.

That means understanding how sensitive data actually flows across Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), web, cloud and AI applications. It means applying real-time controls based on the context of usage and associated risk, not just post-discovery fixes. And it means keeping unpatched or vulnerable systems unreachable and hidden from discovery via zero trust network access. Knowing what data exists, where it flows, and who or what (including AI agents) can touch it is the missing layer between prioritization and protection. This isn’t an either/or. Gold Eagle and zero trust each solve half the problem.

Gold Eagle is a legitimate step toward modernizing how the government finds and ranks software flaws. What would set Gold Eagle apart is pairing its prioritization engine with the data and AI visibility federal agencies still lack. As agencies plug into the program, security leaders should ask a simpler question: Does this tell us what’s being exposed right now, or only what to fix next?

James Robinson is chief information security officer at Netskope.

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