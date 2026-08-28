The Revolutionary MAS Overhaul

GSA has an opportunity to build on the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul with reforms to the Multiple Award Schedule.
The June 26th FAR & Beyond blog highlighted the start of the formal rulemaking for the Revolutionary Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Overhaul (RFO). In doing so, the blog introduced a related opportunity for revolutionary procurement reform: the Revolutionary Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Overhaul (RMO).
The RMO is an opportunity to build on the RFO by streamlining processes, reducing administrative/procurement burdens for the General Services Administration (GSA) and its industry partners, and expanding access to cutting edge commercial capabilities to meet customer agency mission requirements. The RMO should be a collective effort. GSA can solicit recommendations for MAS reform from stakeholders across the procurement community. Here are some structural reform recommendations for the RMO:
These structural reforms are revolutionary. They promote competition, increase access to the commercial market, and deliver best value for customer agencies and the American people.
Finally, GSA’s best value legislative proposal for the MAS is a game changer. As GSA explains on its website, “This proposal would update the standard for the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule program to seek out the best value for the Government, rather than the ‘lowest overall cost alternative,’ which may not account for administration costs, product quality, delivery time and other factors.” The best value language will provide a 21st Century management framework for the MAS program, providing both flexibility and accountability to ensure the MAS program delivers for the American people. It is a pro innovation, pro taxpayer, pro commercial item, and pro competition provision.
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Roger Waldron is president of The Coalition for Common Sense in Government Procurement.
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