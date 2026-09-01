CUI sprawl: The hidden driver of CMMC risk

An analysis of how controlled unclassified information spreads beyond formal systems and contracts.

A doctor’s office keeps patient records locked in a secure system. But what happens when a nurse texts a colleague about “the diabetic patient in room three?” That message — sent through a personal phone, stored on a commercial server, backed up to the cloud — now contains protected health information (PHI). Not because anyone labeled it PHI, but because the context made it so.

This is how data protection actually works: Context creates the obligation.

Defense contractors face the same dynamic with controlled unclassified information (CUI) under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). And most compliance programs are built around a fundamentally flawed assumption: that CUI stays where you put it.

Context, not labels, creates CUI

The parallel with the Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) illuminates a critical point that CMMC compliance programs routinely miss. In healthcare, a patient’s name and phone number aren’t protected information when someone calls to schedule an appointment. But once treatment occurs and those identifiers join a medical record, they become PHI. The data didn’t change. The context did.

CUI operates the same way. Technical specifications shared under a Defense Department contract aren’t sensitive because someone stamps them “CUI.” They’re sensitive because of their relationship to defense requirements, foreign disclosure restrictions or controlled technical information designations. When that context follows the information through your organization, so does the protection requirement.

This creates an uncomfortable truth: CUI propagates based on business activity, not data management policy.

Where CUI actually goes

Consider what happens when your engineering team receives controlled technical information from a prime contractor. The data enters your secure enclave as intended. But the project also requires collaboration.

An engineer copies specifications into a Teams channel to discuss implementation. A program manager references the information in a proposal draft stored in SharePoint. Finance pulls cost data for a subcontractor invoice. A sales executive mentions the capability in a customer presentation.

None of these actions constitute negligence. They represent normal business operations. But each one extends CUI exposure beyond the boundary your system security plan defines.

The same patterns play out across the defense industrial base daily:

Subcontractor correspondence that references controlled requirements

Employee records that include security clearance information

Quality reports that contain technical performance data

Meeting notes that discuss export-controlled capabilities

The information wasn’t mislabeled. It wasn’t mishandled according to any training your workforce received. It simply flowed through channels that exist outside your compliance boundary — because that’s how modern organizations operate.

Why this breaks traditional compliance

Most CMMC preparation efforts focus on securing a defined enclave: the systems where CUI is supposed to reside. Organizations implement access controls, encryption and monitoring within that boundary. Then they self-assess against the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Special Publication 800-171 controls and submit their Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS) score.

The problem is that CUI doesn’t respect boundaries drawn on architecture diagrams.

When controlled information propagates through collaboration platforms, email, cloud storage and subcontractor systems, the compliance surface expands beyond what point-in-time assessments can capture. An organization can achieve certification on Monday and fall out of compliance by Friday — not through any policy failure, but through ordinary business activity.

This is why the chief executive officer attestation requirement in CMMC represents such a significant shift. It’s not just verifying that controls exist within a defined scope. It’s affirming that those controls adequately protect CUI wherever it actually resides.

The supply chain multiplier

The challenge compounds at every tier. When a Tier 1 contractor flows CUI to a Tier 2 supplier, both share compliance obligations but the supplier operates different systems and works with their own subcontractors. CUI can propagate through three or four additional organizations before anyone recognizes the exposure.

Small suppliers face the sharpest impact. They lack dedicated compliance staff and rely on commercial tools for daily operations. When CUI arrives embedded in routine communications, they may not recognize it as controlled information until an assessment reveals the gap.

The path forward

Effective CUI protection requires acknowledging how information actually moves through organizations, not how compliance frameworks assume it should move. This means mapping data flows before defining compliance boundaries, implementing detection capabilities that identify CUI based on content and context rather than labels alone, and building verification processes that can track propagation in near-real time.

The organizations that treat CMMC as a boundary defense problem will continue struggling with scope creep and assessment failures. Those that recognize CUI sprawl as the core challenge will build compliance programs that remain valid beyond the day the assessor leaves.

Justin Beals is chief executive officer and founder of Strike Graph.

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