Money doesn’t build ships. Execution does

Kelly Bent, president of HumanTouch, explains why visibility into programmatic risks from technology and data can ensure successful outcomes.

Every administration eventually confronts the same question: Is success determined by how much government spends or by how well government executes?

The president’s fiscal 2027 budget request includes a staggering $65.8 billion for shipbuilding and 34 new ships, the largest single-year investment in decades. It represents exactly the kind of national commitment defense leaders, lawmakers and military planners have long argued is necessary to strengthen America’s maritime advantage. But history tells us funding is only the beginning.

I spent nearly two decades in the federal government, including senior leadership roles at the Office of Management and Budget, working on the less visible side of government performance: translating appropriated dollars into measurable mission outcomes. Across agencies and administrations, one lesson stayed consistent: Budgets and leadership matter, but execution is what turns investment into results. For the Navy, money has rarely been the constraint. Acting on what it already knows is the hard part, and shipbuilding is only today’s most visible example.

Throughout my career, I watched agencies launch ambitious modernization efforts, enterprise consolidations, shared services initiatives and digital transformations backed by thoughtful planning, significant appropriations and dedicated public servants. Yet many failed to achieve the outcomes they promised.

The reasons were rarely technical. Organizational culture shaped whether new tools were adopted, governance structures slowed decisions and funding mechanisms rewarded individual programs over enterprise outcomes. Agency stakeholders would pursue competing priorities, leadership turned over frequently, institutional knowledge walked out the door and skilled talent proved hard to recruit and retain.

None of these challenges were surprises. The harder problem was that leaders often lacked timely visibility into how execution was unfolding, so by the time issues surfaced through routine reporting, schedules had slipped, costs had grown, confidence had eroded, and the government’s options had narrowed.

Across government, we generally know what we want to accomplish. What we too often lack is the ability to continuously see whether execution is progressing as intended. That gap is fundamentally a visibility problem.

The Government Accountability Office’s High Risk List illustrates this reality across government, from the rollout of the Federal Student Aid application to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ electronic health record modernization effort. While each program has unique complexities, they share common themes: fragmented information, competing priorities, limited transparency, delayed decision-making and governance challenges that become visible only after performance begins to deteriorate.

Stewardship is ultimately measured by outcomes, not obligations, and taxpayers are served when promised capabilities actually arrive.

Fortunately, government leaders today have tools that did not exist a decade ago. Integrated data environments can connect information that used to sit in isolated systems, governance platforms can create transparency across organizations, and real-time analytics can surface cost, schedule, workforce and operational risk earlier. Artificial intelligence helps to spot patterns, flag emerging issues and give leaders better decision support before problems become crises.

The real value of today’s tools lies less in automation than in the visibility they create. Visibility is what creates accountability and strengthens governance, and it lets leaders trace a line from strategy to investment, from investment to execution and from execution to mission outcomes.

When leaders can clearly see how financial investments, operational performance, workforce capacity, acquisition milestones and mission objectives connect, they are able to make faster, better-informed decisions. Rather than reacting to problems after they occur, they can proactively manage risk, align stakeholders and course-correct while meaningful options still exist.

Technology alone will never solve leadership challenges, but leaders equipped with timely, trusted information consistently make better decisions than those working from fragmented data and backward-looking reports.

That is why the President’s Management Agenda places such emphasis on operational efficiency, measurable performance and eliminating waste. Those principles are as much execution disciplines as they are management objectives.

Government leaders should be asking sharper questions:

Do we have visibility into the health of our programs?

Can we trace investments to measurable mission outcomes?

Are governance decisions being made with current information or historical reporting?

Where are emerging risks developing before they become headline failures?

How can we provide program managers with better decision support rather than additional reporting requirements?

The Navy’s historic shipbuilding investment presents an extraordinary opportunity, not only to build more ships, but to demonstrate that government can consistently translate funding and strategy into measurable results. The same opportunity exists across every major federal modernization effort currently underway in government.

Without the discipline to execute, though, this money will buy the same delays and shortfalls as the troubled programs before it, and a historic investment will amount to little more than an expensive reminder that money alone doesn’t build ships.

Kelly Bent is president of HumanTouch, LLC. She previously served nearly two decades in the federal government, including senior leadership roles at the Office of Management and Budget, the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Interior Department and the Food and Drug Administration.

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