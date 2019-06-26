Listen live: 2019 Congressional Baseball game

Every year, members of Congress put their differences aside and get together for the annual Congressional Baseball charity game at Nationals Park. This year’s game at is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 7:05 PM. Listen to it live above!

It was just over two short years ago when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball practice at Eugene Simpson Park in Alexandria, shooting then House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, along with three others, including a member of the Capitol police, a congressional staffer and a lobbyist.

The shooting took place just one day before the 2017 game was to be played. In total, six people were hospitalized from the incident. Scalise was left in critical condition and had to undergo immediate surgery. Despite the incident, members of Congress went on with the game the following day in honor of Scalise and the others injured during the shooting. With great shows of unity and all the unfortunate buzz the shooting brought to the game, there were a record number of tickets sold, which the Nationals accommodated by providing additional seating, and the event ultimately raised over $1 million.

The following year at the 2018 game, Scalise made a triumphant return to great fanfare. After spending months recovering, he recorded an out on the first pitch thrown by the Republican side, exactly one year to the day of the 2017 shooting.

This year’s game will feature some new faces, like former NFL linebacker turned lawmaker Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), that are poised to bring new energy to the contest.

