Members of Congress starting to chime in on President’s recent EO

Something or other is going to happen on stimulus relief, but not before the full Senate vote on the Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Closer to home, some members of Congress are starting to make noise about the president’s infamous order, creating that new civil service schedule that pushes career employees to political. For more details, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to WTOP’s Capitol Hill correspondent, Mitchell Miller.