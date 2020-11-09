The post election dust is slowly settling

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

If you go by the vote count as it stood over the weekend, you could conclude that the next administration will belong to Joe Biden. The Senate looks to remain with a slim Republican majority. And a House that’s slightly more balanced between the two. WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller has been watching this minute-by-minute. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details.