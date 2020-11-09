On Air: Panel Discussions
The post election dust is slowly settling

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
November 9, 2020 1:04 pm
If you go by the vote count as it stood over the weekend, you could conclude that the next administration will belong to Joe Biden. The Senate looks to remain with a slim Republican majority. And a House that’s slightly more balanced between the two. WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller has been watching this minute-by-minute. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details.

