Bipartisan infrastructure bill would end a pandemic credit for small businesses

The bipartisan infrastructure bill that’s expected to be considered by the House soon could set up a huge challenge for the IRS. The bill would end the Employee Retention Credit Program, one of several credits Congress created earlier in the pandemic to help small businesses. It’s a complicated undertaking and since the change would take effect on Sept. 30, the IRS would have almost no time to prepare. Chad Hooper is executive director of the Professional Managers Association. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about what his members think is an impending emergency for the agency.