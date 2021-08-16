On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Why tracking federal spending is more complicated than ever, and how to fix it

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
August 16, 2021 12:16 pm
The trillions Congress printed to respond to the pandemic were supposed to come with a tough regime of oversight and transparency. But that only partially came true. Our guest says the COVID spending only exaggerated existing weaknesses in spend reporting. Sean Moulton is senior policy analyst at the Project on Government Oversight and joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

