Congress remains in a reactionary stance to the whims of President Trump

After an all night session last Thursday, the Senate has adopted a 340 billion dollar budget blueprint to try and implement the Trump administration’s agenda. That agenda seems to include letting go more federal employees, which is starting to get bipartisan pushback as more and more districts are affected. For more on all of this, WTOP Capitol Hill correspondent Mitchell Miller joined the Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Interview transcript:

Eric White Absolutely. So why don’t we just kind of start out with that all night session. Just give us the blueprints on the blueprints. What was the Senate trying to accomplish as they went through an all nighter and got it through on Friday morning?

Mitchell Miller Yeah. This is a tradition, especially with the budget reconciliation process. This was a nearly nine hour voting marathon where Democrats were trying to do some political damage to the Republicans as they pressed forward with President Trump’s agenda. Ultimately, after all was said and done, they did get that $340 billion blueprint that the Republicans want on the Senate side, but there were a lot of amendments from Democrats designed to, as I mentioned, damage the GOP brand, if you will, related specifically to DOGE and the cuts that have been spreading from agency to agency. Democrats offered a variety of amendments, including one that would have barred tax cuts for any person making over $1 billion a year. All of these amendments were designed essentially to draw attention to all these cuts and what Democrats say are big damages to federal agencies. Ultimately, as expected, they were all defeated. And when it was said and done, it was a victory for Senate Republicans. They passed it 52-48 with only Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who often opposes these measures, voting against for the Republicans. So where does that leave us standing now? Well, now the Republicans have to figure out how they are going to mesh this with what the House wants to do. And President Trump has said he wants to do the so-called big beautiful bill and get everything together. Not just immigration, but the restoration of the Trump tax cuts from the first term. House speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) plans to move forward on that this week. We’ll see if they get to a vote in connection with committees and whether it actually makes the push this week or it goes into next week, which some people also think will happen. But essentially, the Senate is now looking at its plan as a plan B in case the House Republicans cannot get the one big beautiful bill passed.

Eric White It sounds like some more long nights maybe ahead, this time for the House. You mentioned the DOGE push back there from Democrats, and it’s been interesting to see that some of the more liberal supporters have been even suggesting that Democrats are not pushing back enough against DOGE and could be facing their own primary issues if they don’t feel they’re stepping up in their attempts to stop DOGE have been feckless, like you mentioned. They just kind of nixed whatever additions they wanted to add to that bill. What are you hearing in those circles?

Mitchell Miller Well, I think a lot of Democrats acknowledge that they were caught on their heels when President Trump just started this flurry of executive orders. And I don’t think that they anticipated that these cuts would happen as quickly as they have been. You had the latest being the IRS with close to 7,000 people, it looks like will be out of jobs. And they just are going from agency to agency, as Federal News Network has been reporting along with everyone else. However, Democrats do seem to be getting some of their footing now when they’re asked what their message is. They first of all, point, of course, to all of these cuts, and they are ramping up with getting the federal employees that are actually affected to talk about what is individually happening to them, how they lost their jobs, why they think they lost their jobs. And a lot of them, of course, have no idea why they lost their jobs because they received a terse email from DOGE, even though they may have had reviews that were positive or even maybe not even had a review. Democrats are holding these rallies every day. I’ve been to one of them outside of the capital. Often they’ll have federal union members with them. But there are also more organically planned rallies that are taking place across the country. And I really think that’s where the Democrats are going to try to pick up some more political momentum. We saw even at a Republican town hall late last week, Rich McCormick (R- Ga.), had a town hall meeting, and he was just blasted with questions from people in the audience who were concerned about how these cuts are being taken, saying that, as in the words of one person that they seem to have a sloppy approach to how all this is going on. And this is in a district, by the way, that is very heavily Republican. So we’ll be watching all of these political developments across the country, I think, because it is starting to filter to communities across the U.S.

Eric White Talking here at WTOP Capitol Hill correspondent Mitchell Miller. Our Republican representatives making any sort of inclination that they are starting to get worried about whether or not they will be able to continue to support these measures on a public basis at least. And at the meantime try and maintain to their constituents that they’re doing all they can to protect jobs and the economy. Since you mentioned and as we’ve espoused here at Federal News Network for years, the federal footprint goes far beyond D.C.

Mitchell Miller Right. I think we’re starting to see a subtle change among congressional Republicans. Obviously, publicly, many are praising Musk and DOGE, saying that there’s a ton of government waste, it has to be cut out. But there is also a subtle pushback that’s taking place, particularly among senators. Republican senators have been quietly going to the administration and saying, hey, look, this is hurting my constituents. Just one example is Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) was raising objections over cuts and frozen funds related to the USAID flap, noting that farmers who were contracted to sell their crops, they have not been getting their money. You had Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) raising concerns about the fairness of how these people are being fired. And even longtime Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), he told Radio Iowa last week that he thinks it’s a tragedy for people that are getting laid off. But he also said Congress can’t do anything except complain about it. Now, of course, Democrats would take another view and say, you can do a lot more than complain about it. And of course, they’re going into the courts. There are dozens of lawsuits and legal actions that are taking place right now. And I think ultimately that’s where a lot of these issues may be resolved.

Eric White Yeah, one of the reasons why it seems Congress can’t do anything about it is because they can’t really go after the person who seems to be responsible for most of the layoffs. And that’s Elon Musk, whose position in the white House is still a mystery to some. And some members of Congress are starting to ask, exactly what is his position within the administration. What can you tell me about that?

Mitchell Miller Right. One of those leading that effort is Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) He is, of course, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. He launched an investigation into Elon Musk last week, firing off a letter asking to the administration, what exactly is Elon Musk’s position? Now, publicly, of course, the President and Elon Musk himself has said that he is leading the DOGE effort. But when you get into the legal battles, the White House attorneys are trying to protect him and are saying that he’s not actually the administrator of DOGE. So Democrats are trying to pin down the administration on this. President Trump has said you can call him whatever you want, but of course, that’s not necessarily going to work with a judge. So Connolly and some other Democrats are really pushing hard now to try to find out more about the transparency and who is actually running DOGE, who is actually directing these people that are going from agency to agency to get into the data systems. A lot of questions, obviously still to be answered.

Eric White Yeah, it’s just so odd because there’s, whether you agree with them or not, there’s really no accountability here, especially from congressional oversight. So even if they wanted to subpoena him and bring him into Congress to ask him these questions, it’s almost as if he’s, well, I’m not really a government employee, so you can’t do that to me. This is just kind of out of bounds for what we usually see.

Mitchell Miller Right. And we saw that play out in one of the committee hearings involving Gerry Connolly. He wanted to subpoena Elon Musk trying to get him to answer questions before Congress. Also, interestingly enough, when this all was first announced, some Democrats had indicated, hey, we’re for government efficiency. We don’t want waste. We want to see taxpayer money spent wisely. And a lot of them said that they were willing to work with DOGE. But once they saw that each of these agencies was losing a thousand, 2,000, 5,000 or more employees right away, and that there seemed to be no real reason for some of them to be let go. Then Democrats pulled back and said, now they’re really fighting it rather than trying to contribute to DOGE.

Eric White Yeah, and on the spending front, March 14 is the date that Congress has to come up with a budget deal to keep the government open. I know we covered a little bit of the Senate side of things. They have the plan B, but do we think that everything will come together and President Trump will have a bill to sign to actually fund the government for whether or not the debt ceiling is raised and all these questions still to be asked. What’s the latest on that front?

Mitchell Miller Right. Normally we would be zeroing in on that March 14 date, but with all these other things going on, obviously that has been pushed to a side momentarily. But really this is coming on very quickly now. And while it seemed like there was some good progress made among the top appropriators in the House and Senate over the last few weeks, Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine), who’s the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, she’s set up kind of a red flare last week, saying that there were problems in connection with the negotiations on the budget, and there are not necessarily an agreement. And once again, believe it or not, even though we are so many months into this fiscal year, they are again talking about the possibility of a continuing resolution. This would be in mid-March, as we’re going to be soon getting through almost halfway through the fiscal year. There are a lot of issues in connection with this government shutdown deadline. There are a lot of questions, of course, also about what Democrats are going to do. Are they going to try to force the issue because they don’t have a lot of leverage, except for on raising the debt ceiling and this shutdown deadline? So I think we’re going to see a lot of really interesting developments over the next few weeks to determine whether or not a shutdown actually does come about.