The White House isn’t the only one trying to rightsize the government

The deferred resignation letter to federal employees is part of the Trump administration’s gambit to shrink the government. It’s gotten the attention of the House Committee on Oversight. Bloomberg Government deputy news director Loren Duggan joined the Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

Interview transcript:

Tom Temin: And I guess that’s a divided committee in terms of people say, ‘Yeah, shrink it’ and others that say, ‘Oh no, you don’t?’

Loren Duggan: Exactly. We’re going to see a hearing this week in the House Oversight Committee called ‘Rightsizing Government’ and taps into a lot of the things that are already starting to happen in Washington, but also looking to the states, too. And one of the key witnesses is going to be the Iowa governor, Kim Reynolds, who has talked about doing things in her state and what lessons can they learn. And I’m sure the memos that have gone out in the first two weeks of the Trump administration will be part of that discussion.

Tom Temin: Right. And it’s going to be pretty contentious, though, right? By the way, is Gerry Connolly still on that committee, even though he’s not in the majority anymore?

Loren Duggan: Yes, He became the ranking member of the Oversight Committee as Jamie Raskin moved over to Judiciary. So he will be the lead Democratic voice on that panel, working with, obviously, his colleagues who are no shrinking violets either. So I’m sure they will bring a lot to this meeting.

Tom Temin: All right. So it’s going to be fireworks. Any other witnesses that we know of. I mean, Iowa is a decent state, 3.2 million people. That’s about Prince George’s, Fairfax and Montgomery counties combined around Washington, D.C. So it’s not exactly the federal situation.

Loren Duggan: Right. A bit smaller pool and seeing what they do with, I believe, the president of Citizens Against Government Waste, who’s a longtime advocate for cutting the size of government and looking for places to reduce spending or effort. He’ll be one of the witnesses as well. So those are the two I’m aware of going in. But I’m sure the people will have a lot to say who are on that committee as well.

Tom Temin: All right. And otherwise, what is Congress doing exactly about that letter of resignation that went to federal employees? We don’t know yet. It’s later this week they have to decide what to do. But that has gotten the attention of the Hill in and of itself.

Loren Duggan: It definitely has. The House Republicans in the last week were down in Florida for their issues retreat, meeting with President Trump and Vice President Vance on different days. So they weren’t necessarily in town to deal with it, but some of the senators were here because they were in session and had even warned people in their state not to take it until more information was available. I think it was it was either Tim Kaine or Sen. Warner on the floor said not to. So there is response to this. There will be more questions about it. And we’ll see how it plays out there with lawmakers who, even if they’re not in D.C., definitely have federal workers in their district because federal workers are spread across the country, obviously.

Tom Temin: Well, earlier in the hour, I spoke with Rep. Glenn Ivey, a Democrat from Prince George’s County in Maryland. And we were questioning whether are the Republicans, I mean, historically, there have been Republicans in the House and Senate that are quite supportive of the federal workforce, but it’s not clear that they’ve stood up and held their hands up this time around.

Loren Duggan: Yeah, we’ll have to see how they respond. That also came up with the memo last week about the federal funding pause for loans and grants. And many Republicans initially at least were saying, ‘Well, this makes sense at the start of the administration to see what’s going on.’ Weren’t necessarily pushing back against the power of their purse, which they’ve traditionally closely guarded being held up. So we’ll see how this plays out. But we’re evolving to see how the Republicans in Congress and President Trump and the administration really deal with one another.

Tom Temin: And the National Airport situation kind of pushed the ICE raids going on at some of the big cities off the news cycle in the last few days. But that ICE activity has revived talk about fentanyl and that issue, which had kind of taken a back burner in the news sense, but not in the reality sense. And there’s work coming up now on fentanyl in Congress.

Loren Duggan: There is in both chambers. In the House, there’s likely a vote this week on a bill that would permanently schedule what are known as fentanyl analogs, things that aren’t exactly fentanyl but are like that and would be scheduled under the Controlled Substances Act. There’s a temporary authority, I believe it expires the end of March, and they’re working to do something about that to prevent that from lapsing. So probably a vote in the House on the floor on that and in the Senate, a hearing on that issue as well in the Senate Judiciary Committee. There’s also a bill over there that’s a companion. So a lot of discussion likely this week on that issue.

Tom Temin: We’re speaking with Loren Duggan, deputy news director at Bloomberg Government. And the flights at National Airport have come back into scrutiny. Remember last year, the big dispute and the Maryland and Virginia delegations were unable to persuade the rest of Congress not to allow 10 more flights a day at DCA, at Reagan National. And now there’s all kinds of reports about the crowded airspace and the busyness might have been a contributor to that crash.

Loren Duggan: So I think, as you say, they might revisit what they did last year by expanding the number of flights. I think it was, what, five new ones or 10 total. That was a big lobbying push. And airlines had different perspectives on that and lawmakers had different perspectives on it as well. I would likely see as members get back into town, maybe some discussion around that. I don’t know that will immediately be dealt with legislatively. But as lawmakers look into all the things that contributed to the accident last week, I’m sure that this will be part of what’s discussed.

Tom Temin: And the FAA could quietly, simply not issue the permits for those flights. I’m not sure what the status of that authorization had been, but they could also have their ways of making sure that there aren’t more flights.

Loren Duggan: Right. My understanding is that the routes were approved, obviously, in the bill, but I don’t know if any of those have taken flight. And then the Wichita flight that was covered by this wasn’t part of that package. So the flight in question last week had nothing to do with that expansion.

Tom Temin: Right. Got it. And then finally there is the budget question. With March 14th deadline looming and that was brought up in the context of the deferred resignation issue as to whether the government would be able to pay the people for those eight months that they are supposed to be on leave, what the administration called it a nice vacation while you’re getting your money. And that would be interrupted by the budget shortfall that could happen after March 14th.

Loren Duggan: Right. Lawmakers have been talking on two budgetary tracks. There’s the budget reconciliation process, which is about not just spending for things like the border and defense, but also taxes. And then there is this question about March 14th and what to do about the fiscal 2025 spending bills. Not a lot of action there so far. And time is running out with only a few weeks in session before March 14th. We’ll be seeing with lawmakers back into town, what sort of progress they’re making on not just top lines, but how are they what are they going to do? What are the bills going to look like? Are they going to package them in certain ways? Lots of questions to be resolved there and funding is very much in question, I think, with only about six weeks to go on that.

Tom Temin: And the Democrats seem to have the feeling that the Republicans want to shut down the government again. I mean, nobody said they want to do that. But it seems like the Democrats feel the Republicans are willing to do it this time.

Loren Duggan: Possibly. And I think some of what went on last week with the funding pause has drawn things into question of why approve spending If you’re going to try and claw back and larger debates that we’re going to be having probably in the coming months in the courts around impoundment and what the president’s authority is versus appropriators? I don’t think that’s helping the dynamic of coming to an agreement. And Democrats do have a say in apropos because you need 60 votes in the Senate. So they do have to be onside with some of this to get things moving forward.

Tom Temin: And finally, the Senate, of course, has been consumed with some pretty fiery nomination hearings for the Trump appointees. More of that coming ahead in the immediate future, fair to say?

Loren Duggan: Definitely on the floor. We’re likely to see votes this week on the AG nominee, Pam Bondi. Chris Wright to be energy secretary. Russ Vought to head OMB. They’re going to start on Monday night with some procedural votes there. So those are some big ones. And then on the committees, we’re still waiting for votes on Kash Patel for the FBI and RFK Jr. for HHS, where those votes are going to be really key. We’ll see how those come down so that factory of nominees will just continue churning over the next few weeks.