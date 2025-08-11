Redistricting isn’t just about drawing lines — it could redraw the rules of governing

|Guest:
|Mitchell Miller
|Title:
|Capitol Hill correspondent, WTOP
|Summary:
|The fight over redistricting is still unfolding, but its potential to reshape Congress — and the way Washington works — is already raising alarms. If the current trajectory continues, it could sideline moderates, deepen partisan divides and make compromise on federal spending even more elusive. That could have serious implications for federal workers, especially as collective bargaining faces new threats and the possibility of a government shutdown looms.