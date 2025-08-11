Redistricting isn’t just about drawing lines — it could redraw the rules of governing

Interview transcript:

Terry Gerton When Congress left town in August, the news cycles used to slow down a little bit. That’s not happening right now.

Mitchell Miller No, it is not.

Terry Gerton Top of everybody’s headline list is redistricting, and I know you’ve been covering this. Tell us what’s going on.

Mitchell Miller Well, really right now, redistricting is exploding. And normally this would be something that political wonks would be looking at every 10 years. But now that we have an effort to redistrict in the middle of the cycle, literally right before next year’s midterm elections, it’s having a massive impact. And of course, ground zero has been Texas, where they’re trying to add five seats. The governor has even threatened to do more seats, depending on how this standoff with the Democrats go there. And then it is just going from state to state. Every state is now looking at this in one way or another. Really, it ultimately could come down to about 12 states could actually do something right before the midterm elections. And of course, with only three seats in the balance here, it could go either way, just depending on what happens. And one of the latest, of course, to weigh in is California, where the Democratic governor Gavin Newsom has said, well, if they’re going to do this in Texas, then we’ll take five seats here in California. So it’s a tit for tat. Every state is looking at it. Now, even Maryland, which has all but one member of Congress are Democrats, even Maryland is considering maybe looking at this first district seat of Andy Harris, who’s the head of the House Freedom Caucus, trying to redistrict him out of that. We’ll have to see what happens there. But overall, the view is when does this end? People are really wondering how this is all going to play out.

Terry Gerton It really does seem like it’s not only picking up speed, but picking up sort of virulence. I mean, we’re already talking about how hard it is to make compromises to advance any kind of legislative agenda. What would this mean for how Congress works or doesn’t work if it goes forward?

Mitchell Miller Well, a lot of political experts say this is really very dangerous from both ends. And here’s one example. You have a very shrinking small number of people that are in the middle in Congress right now. You used to have a fair amount of conservative Democrats and a fair amount of moderate Republicans. There are still a few of them left in various blue and red states. But if this continues in this direction, a lot of political scientists have said, basically, that you would have no middle then. And so both parties would be operating on the fringes. And of course, as you alluded to, the idea of bipartisanship in that environment is almost impossible. And we’ve already seen how hard it is right now within Congress, as we’ve seen rescissions with the White House and clawing back some of the federal money that’s already been approved by members of both parties, that is going to become much more difficult as you get through the appropriations process, because there are fewer and fewer committees in Congress where there is actual bipartisanship. You can look to the Senate Appropriations Committee as a good example of one where they do still cooperate, others like the Senate Intelligence Committee, but others are very, very, much divided.

Terry Gerton And does the decision on redistricting really just reside with the governors of the states?

Mitchell Miller It gets really complicated. In some cases, it can be unilaterally done, as in Texas, where the governor says this is the proposal and the state legislature moves it through. In many other states, however, Democrats, over the years, tried to set up independent panels, and those right now are frankly an obstacle for Democrats trying to move quickly because the whole idea was to take the politics out of redistricting, which of course you can never do, as we’ve seen these crazy maps with the gerrymandering that look, something that looks like a salamander or a snake going through a state as they try to pick off as many Republicans or as many Democrats, depending on the party, that they can. So it is going to be a real, real mess over the next few months.

Terry Gerton So what are members hearing out in their districts right now?

Mitchell Miller Well, some of them, it’s interesting, so going back to those moderate members, some of have said, when I go to my district, these people voted for me because they knew what the district was, and so there is some push back from some more moderate Republicans in New York state, for example, Republicans in California. There’s actually a proposal that would just stop all of this redistricting and say that it can’t be done, but of course with the president supporting this, that’s not going to get through the House, so a lot of the people are trying to feel out, where are the people in their own districts, what they feel about this, and there is some unease about it because, let’s face it, you go and you elect your member, whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat, and you know that that’s going to be set, at least, usually for about a 10-year period, and then the census changes, and that’s a whole other issue with the president making the push to change the census. That will be much more difficult to do because it literally is something that’s in the Constitution. The way they want to make those changes would have to go through the courts and that’s a whole other ballgame.

Terry Gerton I’m speaking with WTOP’s Capitol Hill correspondent, Mitchell Miller. Well, Mitchell, when they do come back from recess in the beginning of September, the analogies that come to my mind are salting the earth or poisoning the well. How in the world are they ever gonna get compromise on the budget bills that will face them when they come back?

Mitchell Miller Right, that is a huge question, isn’t it? And they did have a little bit of bipartisanship before the Senate left. They got a few appropriations bills through the Senate with Senate Majority Leader John Thune saying he wants to move back to regular order, essentially taking proposals that go through the Senate committee process, through that Appropriations committee, and then getting them on the floor and then voting. But the House has only approved two appropriations bills. So you can see with just looking at the calendar, there’s just not enough time to get all of those bills passed. So what I think you’re going to see is yet another shutdown showdown where there’s going to be a lot of positioning when the lawmakers get back and then they’re going have to sit down and say, okay, what is this continuing resolution? What is the stopgap measure going to look like? And I think the real big question is, what are Democrats going to do? What have they heard when they went back to their districts? Do their constituents want them to really dig in and fight? Or are they worried that if there is a shutdown, that President Trump will take it farther and say, well, okay, the Democrats, they wanted to shut down, now I’m gonna cut even more federal jobs. So there is lot at stake, of course, for federal workers as we get into this.

Terry Gerton Well, we’re hearing that while the members are back in their districts, even Republicans are getting some feedback that’s not so positive about the reconciliation bill provisions. Do you think as we get to shutdown showdown, and 2026 appropriations, they might try to revisit some of those provisions?

Mitchell Miller Think they will try to, but the problem for the House Republicans, and it sort of goes back to the redistricting, is that majority is so fragile in the House that they don’t want to basically reopen things, because if they do, then various members will add new amendments. They’ll say, well, let’s take this out, let’s add this. But I do think you’re right. There is an appetite among some Republicans to say, wait a second, this is not settling very well with some of my constituents. We’ve seen, just as one example in Missouri, Senator Josh Hawley, the Republican, has said he wants to move back on some of the Medicaid cuts. And so there is going to be an interesting political dance once again with Democrats trying to make sure that they’re not angering their constituents who they’ve been back visiting at that point over a period of several weeks and then moving right into the appropriations process.

Terry Gerton Well, just to change the subject a little bit, there is still committee work going on while all the members are out of town. What’s moving forward in that space?

Mitchell Miller Well, a lot of people don’t really realize, but during the recess, the committee staffs, primarily, do a lot of work, they’re going to be doing a lot of the background work on what kind of scenarios that can play out for this continuing resolution. And then you have different things where it gets a little bit political again. You have the House Oversight Committee has been looking at the whole Jeffrey Epstein case, they’ve been rolling out subpoenas. There has actually been committee work where the House Oversight Committee has heard testimony in connection with looking at former President Biden’s mental state, that’s something that the Republicans have been doing. And then on the Democratic side, Virginia congressman Bobby Scott, the ranking Democrat on the House Education and Workforce Committee, he has been concerned about those cuts at Health and Human Services and he’s written a letter to the HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. trying to get more information about these major layoffs at HHS, as you well know and our listeners know, thousands of people have been laid off within Health and Human Services. And he and many Democrats feel that the administration really hasn’t explained how that is impacting the agency, what is actually taking place there. You don’t just lose close to a quarter of your employees through layoffs, RIFs, separation incentives, and then have everything just stay status quo. So a lot of activity percolating behind the scenes on Capitol Hill, even though we don’t necessarily see it, we’ll be seeing a lot more of the lawmakers, of course, out in their districts over the next few weeks before they get back in September.

Terry Gerton So we wind up where we started, no shortage of news, even in August.

Mitchell Miller Yeah, remember it used to be, basically, people would take a vacation, a little bit of a nap in August, and now August is just ripping right along.