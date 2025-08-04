The Senate pushes forward on defense and health funding

Interview transcript:

Terry Gerton: The House went home a week ago, but the Senate stayed. What have they been working on?

Jack Fitzpatrick: They got something significant done that may have been overlooked because there’s been a lot of fights over big-picture spending issues. But at the committee level, in the Appropriations Committee in the Senate, they advanced their two biggest bills — the defense appropriation bill and the Labor-HHS-Education bill. Usually, those two comprise about two-thirds of all discretionary spending. And by getting them out of the Appropriations Committee with very strong support — they were both 26–3 votes — that’s a pretty strong signal that they could make some progress in September, as rough as the early stages of funding talks have gone. To see those two biggest bills advance with very bipartisan support is one good sign. And I’ve noted that they haven’t really gotten into the details of how to package things on the floor just yet with the big bills, but Tammy Baldwin, who’s the top Democrat on the Labor-HHS subcommittee, said she’d really like to pair those two together. So there is at least early rumbling of a defense–Labor-HHS combination, where they’re voting on the floor at some point on maybe almost 70% of discretionary spending in one package.

Terry Gerton: That is an interesting strategy. And as you look into them, it seems like there’s a little bit of something for everybody across these two bills. Let’s look first at Labor-HHS. What struck you about the Senate’s version?

Jack Fitzpatrick: There are a number of instances of lawmakers — again, in a bipartisan way — pushing back on proposed cuts by the Trump administration.

Before I list some things, though, I will say there was one way in which they really solidified the Trump cut stance, and that is that the Labor-HHS bill does not include any money for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. So, if you remember, they rescinded old funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, basically saying, “We want to defund that.” But in order to really defund it, you need to stop giving money in the future — and this is the process of making that concrete. Patty Murray said it was unfortunate, but there is basically bipartisan agreement that, at this point, they’re defunding the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. So that’s kind of the one big part of this bill that is in line with the Trump vision. The rest of it, though, is increases where Trump sought cuts. NIH would see an increase, HHS overall would see an increase. There would be slight increases for the departments of Labor and Education. More specifically, there’s an increase for Head Start early childhood programs. That was just in the news, partly because the GAO said the Trump administration actually violated the Impoundment Control Act by withholding some of that money. So overall, broadly, there are a variety of things in that bill that would get plus-ups — not huge plus-ups; typically, we’re talking less than 1% — but increases rather than significant decreases, like Trump sought for the NIH, for example.

Terry Gerton: So that’s really interesting because all of those agencies where you’re talking about increases have seen massive workforce reductions. So did the Senate do anything to say, “Hey, you’ve got to have people there to implement these programs?”

Jack Fitzpatrick: They did do something new, and that’s pretty much what they wrote into the bill. They put language in that’s not extremely prescriptive. They didn’t say, “You need to have this many people working at this agency and that agency,” but they put a provision repeatedly into various parts of the bill saying you are required to maintain the staffing levels necessary to perform the statutory functions of this agency. So I can’t predict how much of a difference that would make. Because if you are appropriating money and the Trump administration is determined to unilaterally shutter an agency, there’s going to be a lawsuit — at least over the Impoundment Control Act, and probably over other aspects of that. But that is one new step that members added into the bill, saying there basically needs to be sufficient staffing level at all of these agencies.

Terry Gerton: Well, it’ll be interesting to watch that play out. I’m speaking with Jack Fitzpatrick, senior reporter with Bloomberg Government. All right, let’s shift over to defense. Here again, the Trump administration proposed a lot of things that were controversial. How did it play out in what the Senate passed out of committee?

Jack Fitzpatrick: That is also an instance of a notable difference with the Trump administration when you look at the Senate outlook. The defense top line is a significant increase — about a 2.6% increase for the defense appropriations bill. It’s $852 billion. That’s a $21.7 billion increase over the current level. Trump basically asked for a flat budget for base defense funds and then would rely on the reconciliation bill that is now law for a functional increase. There is more than $150 billion in defense spending in that now-law that was passed through the reconciliation process. But if you paid attention to the Republicans that are not quite so isolationist, like Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who is the author of the defense appropriations bill now, you know that the sort of neoconservative wing — the old guard of Republicans — wanted increases in the base defense budget. That was an important thing. Sen. McConnell brought it up repeatedly and publicly, saying a one-time boost under reconciliation is not enough.

Jack Fitzpatrick: So the big difference between the Senate approach and the Trump approach on defense spending, I think, is contained in the top level. It’s an increase to the base accounts for the Department of Defense. There’s a significant increase for munitions purchases. Also, I think notably in a high-profile way, they boosted Ukraine funds. Now, usually Ukraine aid has been in a big bill where they provide billions of dollars up front, but also they’ve regularly given money for the Ukraine Security Initiative. The usual number has been $300 million. Now it’s $800 million — so almost triple. And of course, Trump asked for zero for that. So there are some specific instances of a difference of opinion on foreign policy in this defense-approach bill. But I think the big one is just a strong push, with bipartisan support, for more money — rather than relying on that one-time boost that we saw in the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Terry Gerton: Well, even with an increase in the top line, there’s some pretty significant programmatic reductions in here — like the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, the F-35 program. So if money’s coming out from there, where else is it going?

Jack Fitzpatrick: Yeah, part of this is it’s a huge bill. So you look at the reduction of F-35 purchases — there are going to be changes all over. That evidently wasn’t terribly controversial among senators. On one hand, you have to pay for a pay raise. You set a pay raise in the NDAA, the annual defense authorization bill, and then you have to fund it in appropriations. So if you’re looking at one big pot of money that needs to fill in the gaps from where you are looking to save money elsewhere, this would fund a 3.8% pay raise. So often that’s one of the significant challenges, I think, for the defense appropriations bill — they want to outpace inflation for the pay raise for service members. And so if you’ve got about a 2.6% increase on the top line and you’re trying to fund a 3.8% pay raise, you are going to have to make some cuts — as long as it’s not a terribly controversial cut. And again, I at least point to a 26–3 vote. The markup went pretty smoothly. It’s a tough year for funding negotiations, but if they’re talking about bringing this to the floor, it was a surprisingly smooth series of negotiations for the biggest appropriations bill.

Terry Gerton: We will see how they all play out. But I want to talk about one more thing before I let you go today. I know you’ve been watching earmarks. Now, earmarks used to be a big tool to enable compromise. And then we did away with earmarks for a while — and you’ve been watching them, and they’re back in not small numbers.

Jack Fitzpatrick: No, they’re back in growing numbers. We’re going into the fifth year of the newly revived earmark system, where they added transparency requirements. They added restrictions — where you can’t send money to for-profit companies, you can’t include them in the defense appropriations bill. There are a lot of restrictions. And early on, there was a good amount of skepticism from Republicans. They kind of bought in, but this was more so launched by Democrats who said, “We can bring this back and improve it.” But increasingly, over the years, we’ve seen buy-in from not just Republicans, but even the hardline conservatives who previously swore off earmarks. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is the chair of the DOGE subcommittee under oversight — definitely an ally of Trump, somebody who’s described as a hardline conservative — swore she would not take earmarks. She has almost $10 million in earmarks. And she specifically said, “When I came to Congress I thought that this was a product of the swamp. And I’ve changed my view. I understand that this is actually a way to send money back home.” She said it’s in line with sort of the America First agenda — she’s opposed to sending money to Ukraine, but she wants to send it back to her home district. I was very surprised when the Freedom Caucus chairman, Andy Harris — who also at one point said he wouldn’t do earmarks and now does — said maybe the best realistic option for funding the government past Sept. 30, because things aren’t really going well, is a full-year continuing resolution with earmarks added as a sweetener. So it’s even gotten to the point where some of these early discussions about how to avoid a shutdown are being floated by the most hard-line conservative members who say the system’s working pretty well. “I like sending money back home.” And so we see a record number of Republicans involved in the earmarking process.