The Senate pushes forward on defense and health funding

|Jack Fitzpatrick.
|Senior Reporter with Blomberg Government
|The Senate Appropriations Committee advanced over $1 trillion in funding this week, approving Defense and Labor-HHS bills that sharply diverge from President Trump’s budget. The Defense bill boosts military pay and weapons procurement, including funding for Ukraine and Israel that Trump had cut. Meanwhile, the Labor-HHS bill invests heavily in biomedical research, child care, and opioid treatment rejecting the deep domestic cuts pushed by Trump and his allies.