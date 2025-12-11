House passes bill to restore collective bargaining for federal employees

The Protect America’s Workforce Act cleared the House in a vote of 231-195. Federal unions are now urging the Senate to take up the companion legislation.

A bill to restore collective bargaining rights for a majority of federal employees cleared the House in a floor vote Thursday afternoon.

House lawmakers voted 231-195 to pass the Protect America’s Workforce Act. The entire Democratic Caucus, along with 20 Republicans, voted in favor of the legislation.

The bill’s passage this week came after a discharge petition on the legislation reached the required 218-signature threshold in November, forcing the House to hold a floor vote on the bill. On Wednesday, the legislation cleared an initial voting hurdle, teeing it up for its final passage Thursday afternoon.

The Protect America’s Workforce Act, led by Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Jared Golden (D-Maine), aims to nullify two of President Donald Trump’s executive orders this year that called for most agencies to end their union contracts. The legislation, if enacted, would restore collective bargaining for tens of thousands of federal employees.

“This is a bipartisan effort to protect federal workers in this country,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), ranking member of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said Thursday on the House floor. “We’re talking about our federal nurses, our firefighters, law enforcement, medical professionals, the men and women that are working across our airports, that are taking care of our nuclear reactors in this country. They deserve the right to organize.”

In March, Trump ordered most agencies to cancel their agreements with federal unions, on the grounds that those agencies work primarily in national security. The president signed a second executive order in August, expanding the number of agencies instructed to bar their unions from bargaining on behalf of federal employees.

Combined, Trump’s two orders impact an estimated two-thirds of the federal workforce.

Prior to Thursday afternoon’s vote, several Republicans spoke on the House floor in opposition to the legislation.

“The president has been fighting back against the deals that public sector unions have negotiated for themselves, at the expense of the American taxpayer, by invoking an existing legal authority,” said Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the Oversight committee. “[This bill] directly threatens that progress by overturning the president’s executive order that exercises one of the few tools available to him under the law to more effectively manage the federal workforce.”

Many federal unions, however, have called Trump’s orders nixing collective bargaining illegal. A union coalition, led by the American Federation of Government Employees, sued the Trump administration earlier this year over its rollback of collective bargaining rights. The lawsuit alleges that the administration took an overly broad interpretation of agencies that work primarily in national security, and argues that many of the agencies impacted by Trump’s orders have nothing to do with national security.

Following AFGE’s lawsuit, a federal judge in April blocked the administration from enforcing the executive order. An appeals court later overturned that decision, allowing agencies to move forward with “de-recognizing” their unions. Several agencies have since rescinded their collective bargaining agreements.

Federal unions, including the National Federation of Federal Employees, lauded the House’s passage of the bill on Thursday.

“This is an incredible testament to the strength of federal employees and the longstanding support for their fundamental right to organize and join a union,” said Randy Erwin, NFFE’s national president. “In bipartisan fashion, Congress has asserted their authority to hold the president accountable for the biggest attack on workers that this country has ever seen.”

Despite the House’s passage of the legislation, it would still require approval in the Senate to be enacted. The companion bill for the Protect America’s Workforce Act, first introduced in September by Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), has one Republican cosponsor, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

“We need to build on this seismic victory in the House and get immediate action in the Senate,” AFGE National President Everett Kelley said Thursday. “And also ensure that any future budget bills similarly protect collective bargaining rights for the largely unseen civil servants who keep our government running.”

If you would like to contact this reporter about recent changes in the federal government, please email drew.friedman@federalnewsnetwork.com or reach out on Signal at drewfriedman.11

