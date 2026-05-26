A week that didn’t end the way Congress planned

Interview transcript

Terry Gerton Let’s talk about last week on the Hill. Everybody was ramping up toward the end of the week for the Vote-a-rama in the Senate and big votes on packages. We turned around Thursday afternoon and they closed shop and left town. What happened?

Loren Duggan Well, a lot went into the pause button being hit on reconciliation 2.0, as it’s been known. And that’s the bill that was primarily meant to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol after that was taken out of the annual spending bill and they decided to move that funding for several years as part of a reconciliation bill. But complications arose because of the potential funding around the ballroom and areas around it for the Secret Service. And then the weaponization or anti-weaponization fund that had been announced earlier in the week as a result of the IRS lawsuit that the president had filed. So all those factors kind of converge to make them hit the pause button on that until after they get back from their recess around Memorial Day.

Terry Gerton Let’s just break a couple of those things down for people who don’t live in these particular headlines. Let’s talk about the ballroom. We’ve heard about a billion dollars for the ball room that’s really supposed to support the Secret Service and security requirements. That got ruled out, walk us through that.

Loren Duggan Yeah, so the original version of the bill that was released by the Senate Judiciary Committee had $1 billion for the Secret Service for security arrangements around this East Wing project. So that wouldn’t necessarily be the ballroom, as it were. That was supposed to come from private funds, but for needs around that, and perhaps things underneath the ball room, around it, fencing. The Secret Service director had gone up to Capitol Hill and provided more information saying they needed maybe $220 million, something like that for parts of it, but that, you know, they could use some money for other expenses. But that got questioned and that was part of what’s known as the birdbath process where they look at language and figure out if it complies with the rules of reconciliation. And it was running into some trouble there. And they were trying to work through how to either take that out of the bill, keep it in. But it was creating some political headaches for them, too, because Democrats were going to offer amendments around that. Not all the Republicans were on board. So that was a tricky thing for them to navigate.

Terry Gerton The other big piece of this is the anti-weaponization fund. Almost $2 billion there. What’s all the angst around that?

Loren Duggan So this was the result of President Trump suing the IRS for the release of this information. And the DOJ was part of the representation there. And instead of that case working through court, there was a settlement reached to create this fund for $1.776 billion that people could apply to if they felt that they had a case that, steps were taken against them during primarily the Biden era. So that fund was kind of a deal between two parts of the government that are connected to the president. And that was raising concern with some people. It’s funded out of something called the Judgment Fund, which has a permanent appropriation. So it’s not like Congress had to put money into this. And as the details of this were being digested on Capitol Hill, people had a lot of questions. Todd Blanche, the acting attorney general, came up, tried to answer some questions. Wasn’t mollifying them completely and a part of the reason this couldn’t get done is they were trying to figure out what sort of language could be added to this or if the language could maybe be added in a way by Democrats that some Republicans didn’t like because this was a bipartisan concern. There were Republicans who had real questions about this fund, its structure, how they could oversee it, what information they would get.

Terry Gerton So those two things really hit the pause button on reconciliation 2.0. There was another really important pause button that got hit in the house regarding a war power’s vote. Those have been coming up regularly, but this one seemed to feel a little bit different.

Loren Duggan This one did feel different. Two weeks ago, there was the tie vote, and then this vote, maybe people thought, okay, the president’s back from his trip to China, maybe with the makeup of people who are in the house that week, it could go forward. On Thursday afternoon, they were about to take that vote, and it was announced that they would not be holding that vote before they left for recess. Some people concluded maybe they were afraid they were going to lose it on the Republican side, and that there would be enough votes there to say, no, we don’t think this war should continue. We had seen a Senate vote as well. It was a procedural vote, but a majority of the Senate did on that vote, vote to move forward with the debate on whether or not to hit pause on the war. So that would have been back-to-back votes, not looking favorably to the president’s position on the War. So we’ll see if they take that vote in the House when they come back. Democrats may continue to try to force these votes, force these debates, because they want to keep hitting at this policy decision in Iran that they don’t like.

Terry Gerton Loren Duggan is deputy news director for Bloomberg Government. So Loren, this is all gonna hang on the edge of the precipice for another week or so while they’re on recess. What’s gonna happen when they get back?

Loren Duggan Well, Marco Rubio will be on the Hill, the Secretary of State. I’m sure he’ll be asked questions about that. And they are going to be joining the defense debates here pretty soon. Authorization appropriations has to come up and Iran’s going to hang over that. Supplemental funding, what are they going to do with that? So, lots of questions about how Congress will continue to deal with the authorization questions, but then funding, which it’s hard to fund the Defense Department unless you take into account how you deal with the war funding.

Terry Gerton Well, there are a lot of other bills that are on the table, many with deadlines. The surface transportation bill’s got a deadline coming up and there was some negotiation around that this week.

Loren Duggan Yes, September 30th is the expiration of the last one, the 2021 Infrastructure Law, which included this surface transportation bill. The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee released its bill a Sunday ago and then had a markup that went pretty late into the night on Thursday where they got their major section done. We also saw the Science Committee and the House weigh in, and then the Energy and Commerce Committee with portions that they want. So those are big elements of that bill that they’d like to move forward with on the House floor, make a marker with the Senate. Senate hasn’t really done much yet, but a lot of questions remain to be answered. It’s a tall order to get that done, but they’re trying to make some progress on a bipartisan basis, by the way, to get that legislation written and make some process on that before September 30th, if not before end of the year, but it’s a lot of bill to work their way through.

Terry Gerton And there’s a sneaky little provision in there that would put us all on permanent daylight savings time.

Loren Duggan That is part of the Energy and Commerce bill. Yeah, and the president, I think, endorsed that as well. So we’ll see if that makes it through.

Terry Gerton There’s other personnel news. Talk to us about the insights from last week’s primaries.

Loren Duggan Yeah, on the primary front, you had Bill Cassidy, the senator from Louisiana, come in third in his primary, not make the runoff. So he’ll be a lame duck for the rest of this year. You had Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman from Kentucky, who the president had opposed and backed his opponent, he also lost his primary. And then you had the president give his endorsement finally in the Texas Republican Senate primary for Ken Paxton, the current state attorney general, rather than the incumbent John Cornyn. So what we know so far is the two who lost, that’s where a loyalty test was applied and the other candidate won in that case. So we’ll see what happens in Texas Tuesday night and then, you know, what that means for the rest of the year. But we already saw Cassidy be one of the votes to move forward with the Iran war debate. So you know once once you’re out and you’re done, you might vote a little different.

Terry Gerton Right, and with the margins as close as they are, having two or three or four maybe in this category could really swing some votes.

Loren Duggan Absolutely. Some of these votes are tight and, you know, these party line bills on reconciliation only takes three or four votes to cause real trouble on individual amendments or the package itself.

Terry Gerton Let’s talk about some more surprises from last week. The president was all set to sign his executive order on artificial intelligence, and then poof, that came off the calendar. What happened there?

Loren Duggan Yeah, it sounds like he didn’t like some of the things that were in it. And that could be from people who we was talking to ahead of time. As we understand it, they had said they were going to do it and then started inviting people to have this big ceremony. And then he announced he wasn’t going to do it. So I don’t know if that’s a cancelation for good, or they’re going to try and rewrite it and tweak some things, but that was — you know, nothing’s final until it’s final. And that’s the good case of one of those things where it just hasn’t hit the finish line quite yet.

Terry Gerton But for something that got so close to the finish line around really important tech topics. Do you read anything into that in terms of efforts on the Hill to move some of the controversial tech bills? Is it gonna be possible to get agreements?

Loren Duggan Perhaps. I mean, we saw some crypto movement with the Senate Banking Committee reporting something out. That’s something that the industry is so actively engaged in. And if they can come to agreement there, they will. Although, again, time is going to be a problem there. On bigger AI questions and regulation, there do seem to be some divisions there. We’re waiting for more bills. The House GOP team working on that will see if they get something together here in the coming weeks and months. But it’s going to be tough to get those things done with so many weeks, so many few weeks remaining here.

Terry Gerton One last bit of surprise news came on Friday afternoon when Tulsi Gabbard resigned as the DNI. There wasn’t a lot of anticipation around that other than general talk. What do you think that means in terms of confirmation calendars and replacements?

Loren Duggan Well, that’s an interesting one. We’ve seen a few departures, only one of which has been replaced. Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, was replaced by Markwayne Mullin, who was a senator, got confirmed. But we still have vacancies at the Justice Department, where there’s an acting attorney general and also at the Labor Department, where the deputy is serving as secretary there. And now we’re going to have this one. We’ll see if these are positions that can be filled. They could be tough. Again, that they only have 53 seats, departures from that and if you don’t get any Democratic crossovers, it’s going to be hard to confirm some of these jobs. So we’ll see how long they stick in acting roles and … depending on what happens in the midterms, going into the next two years could be even more difficult if Republicans lose seats or lose control overall. So that’s definitely math that’s got to be in the White House’s mind as they see these departures.

Terry Gerton Here’s a week of recess coming up, so hopefully things are a little calmer and we’ll catch up the next time.

Loren Duggan Sounds great!